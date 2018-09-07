FREDERICKTOWN – The Central Rebels jumped to an early lead Friday night and never looked back, defeating host Fredericktown 40-0.
Fredericktown took the opening kickoff but the Rebels' defense held the Cats to negative one yard on the opening drive. Central forced a punt and took over on its 40-yard line.
Will Hopkins picked up 10 yards on the first play and Central gave a preview of the evening’s game plan, as Hopkins and Gage Manion led a potent rushing attack.'
Manion had a 34-yard run to the Cats’ 13, and followed that with a 12-yard rush off right tackle. Hopkins did the rest, plunging into the end zone from the 1. After Justin Bridges’ PAT split the uprights, the Rebels led 7-0 with 8:19 to play in the first quarter.
After the central defense forced another three and out, the Rebels took over on the Fredericktown 47. Jeremy Jones had a 5-yard run, but the bulk of the drive consisted of Manion and Hopkins rushing up the middle behind the Central offensive line. This drive ended with a Manion 7-yard run and it was 14-0 with 3:48 to play in the first.
The teams exchanged punts on their next two drives. Fredericktown took over at its 21, and was forced into another Colten Jordan punt.
Central took over its 47, and a 4-play, 53-yard drive was capped by a 17-yard touchdown by Manion. It was 21-0 with 7:44 to play in the first half.
After another Fredericktown punt, Central went 54 yards on eight plays. Hopkins scored on third and goal from the three. It was 28-0 with 2:34 to play in the half.
The Rebels defense stopped Fredericktown after a big sack by Tanner Friend. Central took over with 52.2 seconds left, and moved into field goal range on a 43-yard pass from Dylan Corcoran to Dawson Day.
Bridges' 42-yard field goal attempt was short and wide right, and the Rebels took a 28-0 lead into the intermission.
Central (1-2, 1-0) returned the second half kickoff to its 26, and began working Jones into the running game. After a pass 38-yard Corcoran pass to Jake Casey, Manion ran twice for 24 yards.
Jones then got the call from the 14 and scored to make it 34-0 with 8:39 to play in the third quarter as the PAT was no good.
Fredericktown followed the Central score with its best drive of the game, taking advantage of a 28-yard pass from Evan Burrows to Noah Korokis and a personal foul on the Rebels to reach the 27-yard line.
Another pass to Korokis and a Burrows keeper got Fredericktown to the Central 17. From there, the Rebels' Braydon Scherffius came up with an interception to end the Fredericktown threat.
Starting at its own 2-yard line, the Rebels completed the evening’s scoring with an 11-play, 98-yard drive. Trevor Johnson scored from 3 yards out and Central led 40-0 with 2:04 to play in the third quarter.
Fredericktown (1-2, 0-1) took over was forced to punt. The Rebels got the ball as the fourth quarter started, and a heavy downpour cleared the fans from the bleachers as the two teams continued on the field.
Central will host Confluence Prep next week while theFredericktown returns to action at home against Perryville.
