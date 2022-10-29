Central spreads scoring cheer in district opener

PARK HILLS – Central football coach Kory Schweiss saw an opportunity for two of his dependable senior linemen to have an extra moment in the spotlight.

Left guard Evan Weiss shifted to fullback for one play on a rushing touchdown, and right tackle Triston Stewart found the end zone on a surprise hook-and-lateral before halftime.

The state-ranked Rebels nabbed four first-half interceptions against Fredericktown on Friday night, and triumphed 69-15 in the first round of the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.

Casen Murphy completed 7-of-8 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard swing pass to senior receiver Kendall Horton as time expired in the second quarter.

Hakin Wagner returned an interception for a touchdown, and Jobe Bryant added two more electrifying punt returns to a litany of junior season highlights for the Rebels.

Central (9-1) established a 56-0 lead by halftime despite being pushed backward by seven penalties, and will host Ste. Genevieve next Friday in the semifinal round.

Fredericktown (3-7) struggled to block the larger and more physical defensive line of the Rebels, and was stopped for negative yardage on five of its first eight running plays.

The Blackcats still managed to reach the Central 16 on the game’s opening possession, but stalled on an incomplete crossing route after Garrett Marler scampered 47 yards on a broken play.

Murphy immediately heated up with consecutive quick passes to Horton for 12 and 17 yards, then hit Bryant deep over the middle for a 45-yard gain.

Weiss joined the backfield following a tackle at the 1-yard line, and plowed ahead before kicker Mason Williams booted his first of nine extra points.

Stewart showed his athleticism at defensive end with a leaping interception as the Rebels’ pressure disrupted an attempted screen at the Fredericktown 27.

Wagner gained 17 yards on his lone carry moments later, and Jaxon Jones slashed through the middle for a 6-yard touchdown and 14-0 advantage.

Stewart sacked quarterback Easton Wood on the next series, and a resulting punt enabled Bryant to grace the highlight reel once again.

Bryant patiently looked for an opening while eluding an initial man, then sidestepped a crew of pursuing Blackcats near the sideline while breaking free for a 38-yard touchdown.

His 48-yard punt return in the second quarter was also sensational, thanks to sudden acceleration after changing directions and bouncing off an initial hit where he corralled the ball.

Bryant was ultimately brought down at the Fredericktown 5, but Jones easily scored on a powerful run through a big hole for his second TD and a 35-0 margin.

Williams gained 59 yards on three carries to set up the previous touchdown, as Bryant caught a middle screen pass from Murphy and turned the corner for a 32-yard connection.

Wood recently took the reins at quarterback for the Blackcats following an injury to multi-year starter Carter Cheaney, and faced a steady barrage of pressure in the season finale.

Sammy Callaway registered two tackles for loss in the opening minutes, and tipped a rushed throw off a bad snap. Junior lineman Eli Rasnic secured the fluttering pick, and also shined with 1 ½ sacks.

Wagner was effectively alone in the secondary when reeling in an underthrown interception, and found a vacant alley down the right sideline for a 65-yard scoring return and 42-0 lead.

The creativity of Central allowed Stewart to find the end zone. He took the pitch from pivoting receiver Caden Casey, and rumbled the final 42 yards past the unsuspecting defense.

Ty Schweiss added one more interception on a trick play in the final minute, and the Rebels snapped the ball with one second left. Horton went the distance to finish with 84 yards on three catches.

Central thrived again on special teams, as Gavin Lotz fielded the second-half kickoff and cut right for a 75-yard touchdown return with solid blocking.

An ongoing culture change has yet to translate into victories for Fredericktown, which faces the task of rebuilding its lines once starters Isaac Smith, Koda Hodge, T.J. Bowling, Jordan Collier and Dylan Porter graduate.

A 6-3 victory over Jefferson in week 1 showed promise, but two other vanquished foes, De Soto and East Prairie, combined for just three wins this season.

Senior Andrew Starkey made two excellent leaping catches for 25 and 26 yards in the first quarter, but the Blackcats could not capitalize on either play.

Wood was 6-of-13 passing for 67 yards, and scrambled 51 yards for a touchdown with 3:10 remaining as the Rebels rested their starters throughout the second half.

Garrett Marler broke the shutout on a 3-yard jaunt following his 20-yard reception in the third quarter, and Ethan Marler grabbed the two-point conversion pass.

Central answered with a 21-yard scoring scramble by backup QB Landon Whitfield after Kaden Kernon caught two passes from freshman Kale Dreier.