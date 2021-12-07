Central stars dominate all-conference football

The Central football team ruled the MAFC White Division again this season, and eventually reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals after defeating Kennett for a district title.

A loaded senior class pushed the Rebels toward a 10-2 overall record with their only losses coming to dominant state champion St. Mary’s and Class 4 semifinalist MICDS.

Dayshawn Welch rewrote the record book at Central in virtually every single-season and career rushing category, and has been chosen Offensive MVP in the conference for a third consecutive year.

The Rebels are prevalent on the MAFC White honors list with 14 First Team and Second Team players. Linebacker Ruger Sutton was tabbed Defensive MVP with Korbyn Pratt as top defensive lineman.

Welch was helped by the blocking of First Team linemen Jason Pyatt and Evan Weiss along the left side plus plenty of balance from the passing attack.

Dual-threat quarterback Jett Bridges headlined his position again within the league, and Sutton was chosen as an all-purpose athlete in addition to his prominent linebacker role.

Sophomore sensation Jobe Bryant tripled up with First Team buzz as the leading receiver, safety and special teams returner for the Rebels.

Dylan Holifield repeated his First Team status at linebacker, Pyatt made the cut on each side of the line, and sophomore safety Casen Murphy had three interception returns for touchdowns.

Senior Dale Propst was voted best offensive linemen in the MAFC White conference, and also landed First Team distinction on the defensive side representing Ste. Genevieve.

Zach Boyer scored touchdowns on four straight receptions in back-to-back games, and graces the First team for the Dragons along with safety Klayton Squires, cornerback Kaden Flye and linebacker Tanner Weiler.

Wyatt Knapp highlighted the Potosi standouts as a First Team linebacker and center. Gavin Portell has earned top billing at receiver while newcomer Luke Brabham shined as First Team kicker.

Fredericktown picked up four First Team awards for offensive lineman Jerry Couch, defensive back Lane Sikes, defensive lineman Isaac Smith and punter Carter Cheaney.

North County finished second to Hillsboro in the MAFC Red standings, but responded with a 24-0 victory in the district championship rematch before reaching the Class 4 final four.

Jobe Smith broke the school single-season rushing record, and became a double all-conference First Team selection as running back and return specialist for the Raiders.

Other First Team honors went to standout defensive ends Payden Allen and Joe Ortmann, along with linebacker Nolan Reed and offensive linemen Mason Lay and Blaine Holmes.

Farmington began the season with eight new starters on each side of the ball, but maintained second place behind Jackson in the SEMO North after rallying to beat Poplar Bluff in the final minute.

The conference coaches chose seven Knights to their First Team. Jake Bishop earned two nods as a tight end and punter, and Drew Felker did likewise in an all-purpose and defensive back capacity.

Jaden Oyler and Marshall Murphy made the top cut of offensive linemen along with freshman running back Kaesen McClain and repeat selection Brady Cook at linebacker.

Valle Catholic found itself in a year of transition between leaving the I-55 conference and joining the MAFC White Division, but received numerous honors on the Missouri all-Independent list.

Four members of the offensive line - Jacob Calbreath, Noah Elbert, Charlie Friedman and Collin Vaeth – joined running back Bryce Giesler and wide receiver Aiden Heberlie on the First Team.

Linemen Tim Okenfuss and Michael Okenfuss, linebackers Josh Bieser and Carson Tucker, and defensive backs Isaac Roth and Luke McClure were also recognized on the First Team.

MAFC White

Central

First Team:

QB – Jett Bridges

RB – Dayshawn Welch (Offensive MVP)

ATH – Ruger Sutton

WR – Jobe Bryant

OL – Jason Pyatt

OL – Evan Weiss

DB – Jobe Bryant

DB – Casen Murphy

LB – Dylan Holifield

LB – Ruger Sutton (Defensive MVP)

DE – Korbyn Pratt (Defensive Line MVP)

DL – Jason Pyatt

RET – Jobe Bryant

Second Team:

WR – Grant Manion

OL – Logan Murray

P – Jett Bridges

DB – Grant Manion

LB – Ty Schweiss

DE – Xander Burke

Honorable Mention:

WR – Slade Schweiss

OL – Jacob Coale

DL – Triston Stewart

DE – Tanner Muse

Ste. Genevieve

First Team:

WR – Zach Boyer

OL – Dale Propst (Offensive Line MVP)

DB – Klayton Squires

DB – Kaden Flye

LB – Tanner Weiler

DE – Dale Propst

Second Team:

QB – Aiden Boyer

RB – Austin McBride

ATH – Kaden Buatte

WR – Kaden Flye

OL – Dalton McBride

K – Bryant Schwent

DL – Will Vaughn

Honorable Mention:

WR – Wyatt Springkamper

DB – Carter Klump

LB – Thomas O’Brien

LB – Jacob Johns

Potosi

First Team:

WR – Gavin Portell

OL – Wyatt Knapp

K – Luke Brabham

LB – Wyatt Knapp

Second Team:

OL – Hunter Kincaid

DB – Gavin Pinson

LB – Levi Courtney

LB – Gavin Portell

DE – Nate Robinson

Honorable Mention:

QB – Blake Coleman

RB – Blake Henson

WR – Blake Missey

OL – Levi Courtney

LB – Zane West

DL – Tucker Juliette

Fredericktown

First Team:

OL – Jerry Couch

P – Carter Cheaney

DB – Lane Sikes

DL – Isaac Smith

Second Team:

WR – Lane Sikes

OL – Isaac Smith

RET – Lane Sikes

Honorable Mention:

QB – Carter Cheaney

RB – Garrett Marler

LB – T.J. Bowling

LB – Garrett Marler

MAFC Red

North County

First Team:

RB – Jobe Smith

OL – Mason Lay

OL – Blaine Holmes

DE – Payden Allen

DE – Joe Ortmann

LB – Nolan Reed

RET – Jobe Smith

Second Team:

QB – Nolan Reed

FB – Clayton Chandler

OL – Jaxon Nash

LB – Clayton Chandler

DB – Kooper Kekec

P – Nolan Reed

K – Grant Mullins

Honorable Mention:

OL - Isaac Gaugel

LB – Andrew Civey

SEMO North

Farmington

First Team:

ATH – Drew Felker

TE – Jake Bishop

RB – Kaesen McClain

OL – Jaden Oyler

OL – Marshall Murphy

LB – Brady Cook

DB – Drew Felker

P – Jake Bishop

Second Team:

RB – Jeremiah Cunningham

OL – Garrett Skaggs

DL – Marshall Murphy

DL – Jaden Oyler

LB – Tyler Williams

DB – Jake Bishop

Honorable Mention:

DB – Brock Hoffman

K – Brady Cook

Independents

Valle Catholic

First Team:

RB – Bryce Giesler

WR – Aiden Heberlie

OL – Jacob Calbreath

OL – Noah Elbert

OL – Charlie Friedman

OL – Collin Vaeth

DL – Tim Okenfuss

DE – Michael Okenfuss

LB – Josh Bieser

LB – Carson Tucker

DB – Isaac Roth

DB – Luke McClure

Honorable Mention:

QB – Grant Fallert

DL – Isaac Viox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.