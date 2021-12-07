Central stars dominate all-conference football

The Central football team ruled the MAFC White Division again this season, and eventually reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals after defeating Kennett for a district title.
A loaded senior class pushed the Rebels toward a 10-2 overall record with their only losses coming to dominant state champion St. Mary’s and Class 4 semifinalist MICDS.
Dayshawn Welch rewrote the record book at Central in virtually every single-season and career rushing category, and has been chosen Offensive MVP in the conference for a third consecutive year.
The Rebels are prevalent on the MAFC White honors list with 14 First Team and Second Team players. Linebacker Ruger Sutton was tabbed Defensive MVP with Korbyn Pratt as top defensive lineman.
Welch was helped by the blocking of First Team linemen Jason Pyatt and Evan Weiss along the left side plus plenty of balance from the passing attack.
Dual-threat quarterback Jett Bridges headlined his position again within the league, and Sutton was chosen as an all-purpose athlete in addition to his prominent linebacker role.
Sophomore sensation Jobe Bryant tripled up with First Team buzz as the leading receiver, safety and special teams returner for the Rebels.
Dylan Holifield repeated his First Team status at linebacker, Pyatt made the cut on each side of the line, and sophomore safety Casen Murphy had three interception returns for touchdowns.
Senior Dale Propst was voted best offensive linemen in the MAFC White conference, and also landed First Team distinction on the defensive side representing Ste. Genevieve.
Zach Boyer scored touchdowns on four straight receptions in back-to-back games, and graces the First team for the Dragons along with safety Klayton Squires, cornerback Kaden Flye and linebacker Tanner Weiler.
Wyatt Knapp highlighted the Potosi standouts as a First Team linebacker and center. Gavin Portell has earned top billing at receiver while newcomer Luke Brabham shined as First Team kicker.
Fredericktown picked up four First Team awards for offensive lineman Jerry Couch, defensive back Lane Sikes, defensive lineman Isaac Smith and punter Carter Cheaney.
North County finished second to Hillsboro in the MAFC Red standings, but responded with a 24-0 victory in the district championship rematch before reaching the Class 4 final four.
Jobe Smith broke the school single-season rushing record, and became a double all-conference First Team selection as running back and return specialist for the Raiders.
Other First Team honors went to standout defensive ends Payden Allen and Joe Ortmann, along with linebacker Nolan Reed and offensive linemen Mason Lay and Blaine Holmes.
Farmington began the season with eight new starters on each side of the ball, but maintained second place behind Jackson in the SEMO North after rallying to beat Poplar Bluff in the final minute.
The conference coaches chose seven Knights to their First Team. Jake Bishop earned two nods as a tight end and punter, and Drew Felker did likewise in an all-purpose and defensive back capacity.
Jaden Oyler and Marshall Murphy made the top cut of offensive linemen along with freshman running back Kaesen McClain and repeat selection Brady Cook at linebacker.
Valle Catholic found itself in a year of transition between leaving the I-55 conference and joining the MAFC White Division, but received numerous honors on the Missouri all-Independent list.
Four members of the offensive line - Jacob Calbreath, Noah Elbert, Charlie Friedman and Collin Vaeth – joined running back Bryce Giesler and wide receiver Aiden Heberlie on the First Team.
Linemen Tim Okenfuss and Michael Okenfuss, linebackers Josh Bieser and Carson Tucker, and defensive backs Isaac Roth and Luke McClure were also recognized on the First Team.
MAFC White
Central
First Team:
QB – Jett Bridges
RB – Dayshawn Welch (Offensive MVP)
ATH – Ruger Sutton
WR – Jobe Bryant
OL – Jason Pyatt
OL – Evan Weiss
DB – Jobe Bryant
DB – Casen Murphy
LB – Dylan Holifield
LB – Ruger Sutton (Defensive MVP)
DE – Korbyn Pratt (Defensive Line MVP)
DL – Jason Pyatt
RET – Jobe Bryant
Second Team:
WR – Grant Manion
OL – Logan Murray
P – Jett Bridges
DB – Grant Manion
LB – Ty Schweiss
DE – Xander Burke
Honorable Mention:
WR – Slade Schweiss
OL – Jacob Coale
DL – Triston Stewart
DE – Tanner Muse
Ste. Genevieve
First Team:
WR – Zach Boyer
OL – Dale Propst (Offensive Line MVP)
DB – Klayton Squires
DB – Kaden Flye
LB – Tanner Weiler
DE – Dale Propst
Second Team:
QB – Aiden Boyer
RB – Austin McBride
ATH – Kaden Buatte
WR – Kaden Flye
OL – Dalton McBride
K – Bryant Schwent
DL – Will Vaughn
Honorable Mention:
WR – Wyatt Springkamper
DB – Carter Klump
LB – Thomas O’Brien
LB – Jacob Johns
Potosi
First Team:
WR – Gavin Portell
OL – Wyatt Knapp
K – Luke Brabham
LB – Wyatt Knapp
Second Team:
OL – Hunter Kincaid
DB – Gavin Pinson
LB – Levi Courtney
LB – Gavin Portell
DE – Nate Robinson
Honorable Mention:
QB – Blake Coleman
RB – Blake Henson
WR – Blake Missey
OL – Levi Courtney
LB – Zane West
DL – Tucker Juliette
Fredericktown
First Team:
OL – Jerry Couch
P – Carter Cheaney
DB – Lane Sikes
DL – Isaac Smith
Second Team:
WR – Lane Sikes
OL – Isaac Smith
RET – Lane Sikes
Honorable Mention:
QB – Carter Cheaney
RB – Garrett Marler
LB – T.J. Bowling
LB – Garrett Marler
MAFC Red
North County
First Team:
RB – Jobe Smith
OL – Mason Lay
OL – Blaine Holmes
DE – Payden Allen
DE – Joe Ortmann
LB – Nolan Reed
RET – Jobe Smith
Second Team:
QB – Nolan Reed
FB – Clayton Chandler
OL – Jaxon Nash
LB – Clayton Chandler
DB – Kooper Kekec
P – Nolan Reed
K – Grant Mullins
Honorable Mention:
OL - Isaac Gaugel
LB – Andrew Civey
SEMO North
Farmington
First Team:
ATH – Drew Felker
TE – Jake Bishop
RB – Kaesen McClain
OL – Jaden Oyler
OL – Marshall Murphy
LB – Brady Cook
DB – Drew Felker
P – Jake Bishop
Second Team:
RB – Jeremiah Cunningham
OL – Garrett Skaggs
DL – Marshall Murphy
DL – Jaden Oyler
LB – Tyler Williams
DB – Jake Bishop
Honorable Mention:
DB – Brock Hoffman
K – Brady Cook
Independents
Valle Catholic
First Team:
RB – Bryce Giesler
WR – Aiden Heberlie
OL – Jacob Calbreath
OL – Noah Elbert
OL – Charlie Friedman
OL – Collin Vaeth
DL – Tim Okenfuss
DE – Michael Okenfuss
LB – Josh Bieser
LB – Carson Tucker
DB – Isaac Roth
DB – Luke McClure
Honorable Mention:
QB – Grant Fallert
DL – Isaac Viox