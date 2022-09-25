Central thumps Ste. Gen. ahead of Valle showdown

PARK HILLS – The Central defensive front made an emphatic statement with an initial red-zone stand, and shut down a previously rolling Ste. Genevieve rushing attack on Friday night.

Faced with two unbeaten conference opponents in consecutive weeks, the Rebels cleared the first hurdle by dominating the Dragons 45-3 to celebrate Homecoming.

Casen Murphy completed his first six passes while going 11-of-13 overall for 205 yards and four touchdowns, and all-state weapon Jobe Bryant scored four times in various fashion.

Central (5-0, 2-0) limited opposing quarterback Aiden Boyer to negative yards on the ground, and yielded a net of 16 yards on nine carries by dangerous back Ayden Butcher by manhandling their blockers.

But the start of the contest was not so smooth for the Rebels, whose first offensive possession stalled from a bad snap and holding penalty.

Ste. Genevieve (4-1, 1-1) threatened immediately when Boyer found Tucker Reed deep for a 42-yard catch before being stopped at the Central 4.

Barrett Henson and Sammy Callaway answered with consecutive tackles for loss, and the Dragons settled for a 29-yard field goal by Bryant Schwent.

Central would not allow anymore traction to the visitors, and surged ahead to stay when Bryant found a seam and accelerated toward the right sideline for a 55-yard touchdown on a punt return.

The Rebels could not capitalize on a Bryant interception, but picked up a safely on the tackle by Nathan Weinhold after Kendall Horton downed a Murphy punt at the Ste. Genevieve 1.

A diving 35-yard reception by Caden Casey set up a 13-yard touchdown run by Bryant, who saw heavy action in the backfield, and Central continued to attack through the air.

Ste. Genevieve never fully regrouped as Horton forced a fumble that Bryant recovered. Murphy threw to Horton for a 30-yard touchdown on the next snap for a 23-3 advantage.

The Dragons reached the Central 28 before halftime after Jack Farlow gained 14 yards on his first carry. But a fourth-down stop preceded two more touchdowns by the Rebels before halftime.

Bryant picked up 36 yards on a sweep, and Kannon Harlow caught a perfect 23-yard toss from Murphy toward the back corner of the end zone.

Murphy avoided pressure to scramble for 22 yards, and Bryant made one slight cut on a quick pass to break free on a 28-yard touchdown for a 38-3 lead with 42 seconds on the clock.

Bryant punctuated a nine-play drive with a 28-yard TD to open the third quarter. He finished with 73 yards on three receptions plus 74 yards on five carries.

Harlow notched a game-high four catches for 60 yards. Callaway made six tackles, and kicker Mason Williams was perfect on six extra points.

Central will travel to Valle Catholic for a marquee battle of ranked Class 3 programs next Friday. The teams last squared off in the 2005 season.

Boyer completed 6-of-14 passes for 83 yards, and Reed made three receptions for Ste. Genevieve, which hosts conference opponent Potosi.

Hayden Ford picked up a team-high 38 rushing yards on five attempts in the fourth quarter. The Dragons averaged 55 points over four previous contests.

Justin Schwent and Landon Whitfield registered late sacks for their respective teams.

Potosi 34, Fredericktown 7

POTOSI – Junior receiver Luke Brahman hauled in three touchdown catches from senior quarterback Blake Coleman, and Potosi snapped a three-game slide on Friday night.

Defensive end Nate Robinson made four tackles for loss with a sack and fumble recovery, and the Trojans beat Fredericktown 34-7 after yielding a touchdown on the opening series.

Coleman finished 17-of-26 overall for 212 yards and four touchdowns, and found Brabham on a deep route along the left side for a 28-7 halftime lead.

Potosi (2-3, 1-2) forced five turnovers, getting two interceptions from cornerback Noah Walton plus another by fellow freshman Thomas Lambing. Interior lineman Ean Eaton made a late fumble recovery.

Fredericktown (1-4, 0-3) marched 72 yards to begin the game. Garrett Marler turned up the right side for a 28-yard touchdown after Ethan Marler caught a 21-yard pass from Carter Cheaney.

LeeAndrea Catchings intercepted a bobbled pass moments later, and the Blackcats reached the Potosi 28 after Easton Wood made a diving 44-yard reception.

But two holding penalties followed, and tackles in the backfield by Zane West and Robinson shifted the momentum. Coleman soon put Potosi ahead 7-6 on a 15-yard keeper.

Gavin Portell extended the lead with 20-yard catch over the middle with 10:40 left until halftime, and Brabham made it 21-7 on a falling 29-yard touchdown grab near the back corner of the end zone.

Brabham made six receptions for 118 yards, and capped the triumph with a 4-yard slant catch to open the third quarter after Portell moved the chains with catches worth 15, 10 and 12 yards.

Portell had a game-high eight receptions for 72 yards, and Walton finished with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries as former starting running back J.T. Cross was moved to left guard.

Cheaney was 7-of-11 passing for 89 yards. Garrett Marler gained 69 yards on 17 carries, and grabbed an interception while Wood had five catches for 90 yards to lead the Blackcats.

Valle Catholic 67, St. Vincent 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert opened the game with a 15-yard scoring keeper, and threw three touchdown passes as Valle Catholic hammered St. Vincent 67-7 on Friday night.

The Warriors delivered another stifling performance on run defense, limiting the visiting Indians to minus-39 yards on the ground, while Grant Fallert and A.J. Basler nabbed interceptions.

The battle of longtime rivals, both state ranked, was settled late in the first quarter. Valle Catholic (5-0) built a 33-7 advantage and never faded.

Bryce Giesler rushed seven times for 114 yards, and restored a 27-7 lead on a 9-yard catch after going 41 yards on his touchdown run minutes earlier.

Sam Drury had three receptions for 52 yards, including an 11-yard score, and Grant Fallert caught a 23-yard TD pass from back-up Alex Viox in the second quarter.

Valle Catholic compiled 417 yards in total offense by halftime while building a 60-7 cushion. Rylan Fallert provided a punishing 37-yard score on his lone carry, and Tim Okenfuss raced 62 yards to the end zone..

Okenfuss added a second scoring jaunt, and Grant Fallert ran a wildcat play for a 58-yard touchdown. Brendan Corbett capped the victory with a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Chase Fallert was 5-of-7 passing overall for 65 yards, and the Warriors easily overcame eight penalties in preparation for their anticipated showdown of unbeaten teams with Central.

Josh Fallert made a team-high seven tackles, three for loss, and added a 33-yard carry for Valle Catholic. Harry Oliver recorded a sack while Carson Tucker and Cohen Gibbs made five tackles apiece.

Farmington 43, TDW Prep 0

ST. LOUIS – Farmington did not throw a forward pass on Friday while stepping out of SEMO North play for a leisurely victory against a new opponent.

Connor Rice bookended the first half with touchdown runs as the Knights blanked independent True Divine Word Prep Academy 43-0 on neutral turf at Sumner High School.

Farmington (3-2) forced a fumble in the final minute of the second quarter, and Rice surged 42 yards on the next snap to create a 37-0 lead at halftime.

He opened the game with a 19-yard touchdown on an option pitch, and quarterback Brett Drye made it 14-0 with an 18-yard keeper.

Ayden Saunders and Gage O’Harver posted sacks for a defense that yielded just one first down and secured a safety on a holding penalty in the end zone.

Gabe Giuliani pushed the lead to 30-0 with a 25-yard jaunt, and Bryson Logan punctuated the win by scoring from the 2 on the third play of the final quarter.

Farmington spread carries around its roster in the blowout, as top rusher Kaesen McClain received minimal touches after averaging 145 yards through his first four games.

Owen Birkner chipped in sizable gains of 21 and 26 in the second quarter, the second of which set up a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle by McClain.

The Knights will next welcome conference foe Cape Central for Homecoming.