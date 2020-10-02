Central uses explosive plays to beat Ste. Gen.

After a peculiar penalty for pushing to assist a runner negated a first-down gain by Welch, Central opted to punt and was burned yet again.

Ste. Genevieve moved the chains on intermediate catches by Kaden Flye and Klayton Squires, and Boyer found Bret Bieser deep in the middle of the field for a crucial 36-yard gain on fourth down.

Boyer scored from the 5 on an ensuing keeper, cutting the deficit to five, but the two-point conversion pass landed incomplete with 2:38 remaining.

Central recovered the onside kick, and melted all but five seconds from the game clock. Ste. Gen. had time for one final play, but Sutton tackled Austin McBride on a hook and lateral.

Sutton compiled nine tackles and Dylan Holifield had six more for Central, which travels next week to Fredericktown with a chance to wrap up the MAFC White Division title.

Ste. Genevieve built confidence on just its second snap from scrimmage, as Boyer ran a keeper around the left edge and was never touched while going 77 yards to the end zone.

Central countered with a more methodical, but equally effective opening series. Sutton had a 24-yard run that preceded a 16-yard Bridges keeper before Welch spun across from the 5.