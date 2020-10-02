Central uses explosive plays to beat Ste. Gen.

PARK HILLS – Central has enjoyed some of its greatest success this season with junior Dayshawn Welch and freshman Jobe Bryant possessing the football.
Both explosive playmakers delivered pivotal scoring plays on Friday night as the unbeaten Rebels shrugged off a sluggish first half to overtake rival Ste. Genevieve 31-26.
Central (6-0, 2-0), ranked 10th in the latest Class 3 state poll, scored 24 consecutive points in less than 16 minutes after trailing 13-7 and wasting two early defensive takeaways.
Welch entered the contest averaging a remarkable 12.9 yards per carry, and finished with 186 yards on 26 attempts are being mostly used a decoy over the first two quarters.
Ste. Genevieve was the only opponent last year to keep Welch under 100 rushing yards, and achieved that feat twice, including its 24-22 district semifinal upset.
Welch carried only five times during the first half on Friday, and Central was significantly outgained 231-117 in total yards by intermission of its Homecoming contest.
But the Rebels needed only two snaps to surge ahead, as Welch stiff-armed one defender, side-stepped the next and sprinted 55 yards for his second touchdown of the night.
A trick play saw kicker Justin Bridges take the direct snap and throw to a wide-open Ruger Sutton for the two-point conversion and a 15-13 lead.
Ste. Genevieve (2-4, 1-1) sought an immediate response, and crossed midfield when quarterback Aiden Boyer escaped pressure to scramble for 39 yards on third-and-18.
The Dragons eventually punted to the Central 5, then surrendered that prime field position with one costly defensive breakdown.
Central quarterback Jett Bridges rolled left on third down and fired toward Bryant, who made a leaping grab and broke away from the secondary on an 82-yard burst to extend the lead.
Bryant made his presence known defensively 78 seconds later, returning an interception 37 yards with a clear corridor for a 28-13 advantage.
The Rebels executed a successful fake punt when Jett Bridges ran 13 yards on fourth-and-10 early in the fourth quarter, and looked to put the contest out of reach.
Ste. Genevieve held in the red zone when Jacob Johns was unblocked on a sack, but Justin Bridges kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:21 to play after connecting twice last week against Potosi.
Boyer completed 10-of-23 passes for 226 yards while rushing for a team-high 123 yards on 10 carries, and used his strong arm to guide the Dragons on two late scoring drives.
Senior receiver Payton Matthews beat his defender on a deep sideline route for a 66-yard touchdown – his second of the game – to draw the visitors within 31-20.
After a peculiar penalty for pushing to assist a runner negated a first-down gain by Welch, Central opted to punt and was burned yet again.
Ste. Genevieve moved the chains on intermediate catches by Kaden Flye and Klayton Squires, and Boyer found Bret Bieser deep in the middle of the field for a crucial 36-yard gain on fourth down.
Boyer scored from the 5 on an ensuing keeper, cutting the deficit to five, but the two-point conversion pass landed incomplete with 2:38 remaining.
Central recovered the onside kick, and melted all but five seconds from the game clock. Ste. Gen. had time for one final play, but Sutton tackled Austin McBride on a hook and lateral.
Sutton compiled nine tackles and Dylan Holifield had six more for Central, which travels next week to Fredericktown with a chance to wrap up the MAFC White Division title.
Ste. Genevieve built confidence on just its second snap from scrimmage, as Boyer ran a keeper around the left edge and was never touched while going 77 yards to the end zone.
Central countered with a more methodical, but equally effective opening series. Sutton had a 24-yard run that preceded a 16-yard Bridges keeper before Welch spun across from the 5.
The teams traded turnovers in the second quarter as a one-handed interception by Flye in the end zone was answered on a leaping pick by Central cornerback Hakin Liddell.
Central forced a previous turnover when Ethan Gammon applied a jarring hit and Bryant recovered a fumble near the sideline at the Ste. Genevieve 43.
The Dragons capitalized on a sack by right end Anthony Bader, who also had a batted pass, when Boyer found Matthews open over the middle.
Matthews carried Liddell the final 11 yards of a 44-yard touchdown, and the Ste. Genevieve stood at 13-7 after the extra point was missed. Matthews had 136 yards on three receptions.
McBride chipped in 36 yards on seven carries, and Flye had a team-high four catches. Ste. Genevieve will face Perryville next week.
Bridges was 4-of-9 overall for 106 yards, and picked up 66 more on the ground.
