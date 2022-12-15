Central, Valle each have five all-state players

The Missouri Football Coaches Association has recognized the undeniable talent that elevated Central and Valle Catholic as two of best teams in all of MSHSAA Class 3 this season.

The Rebels and Warriors each earned five all-state selections, as announced last weekend, with a combined nine players landing on the First Team.

Despite graduating 18 seniors from a highly successful 2021 squad, Central managed to raise the profile of its program by splitting games with Valle and pushing eventual state champion Cardinal Ritter to the wire.

Casen Murphy was chosen as the best quarterback in Class 3 after posting a stellar ratio of 33 touchdown passes compared to just four interceptions.

Already an established all-state baseball standout, Murphy threw for more than 2,600 yards, rushed for more than 800 with nine scores, and nabbed seven interceptions from his safety position as a junior.

His main target among many talented options, junior Jobe Bryant, earned the rare honor of appearing twice on the First Team as both a receiver and return specialist.

Averaging nearly 17 yards every time he touched the football in some capacity, Bryant was selected all-state for the third consecutive year in addition to his numerous basketball accolades.

He caught 64 passes for 983 yards, and carried 61 times for 673 more while scoring 188 points and notching a total of 30 touchdowns this season.

Bryant showed remarkable ability to escape and break away on six return touchdowns, and holds every single-season and career receiving record at Central with his senior campaign still to come.

Senior nickel Ty Schweiss solidified his status with a team-high 113 tackles for the Rebels, and was also involved in forcing 11 separate turnovers.

Fellow linebacker Jaxon Jones began his sophomore season injured, but immediately strengthened the Rebels' defense upon his return with 111 tackles over just 10 contests.

Among the linemen guiding the potent attack was junior guard Sammy Callaway, who became a Second Team performer while also starring as a key run stopper for the defense.

Valle Catholic boasted its own ferocious defense, highlighted by a physical front that limited a majority of opponents to negative rushing yardage.

Senior end Tim Okenfuss locked down his First Team selection with emphatic impact, posting 12 ½ sacks and a punishing 36 tackles for loss among 67 overall. He also forced three fumbles.

From an offensive standpoint, Bryce Giesler delivered a repeat all-state season by rolling up 1,166 yards on the ground for an 11.7 average and 20 touchdowns. He contributed five receiving scores as well.

Warriors quarterback Chase Fallert responded from a junior year shortened by serious injury to be honored as an all-purpose athlete. The dual threat passed for 1,606 yards and 23 TDs amid a 62-percent completion percentage, and added 591 rushing yards for 11 more scores.

Right tackle Noah Elbert powered the blocking scheme as a dominant four-year starter. Isaac Basler gives Valle a fifth First Team nod at kicker after blasting 77 of his 94 kickoffs for touchbacks.

North County senior Jobe Smith merited another inclusion on the Class 4 second team at running back. He averaged 9.3 yards per carry while compiling 1,419 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Smith, who provided five interceptions at linebacker, will graduate holding all major single-season and career rushing records for the Raiders.

Potosi linebacker Zane West and Ste. Genevieve running back Ayden Butcher grace the Class 3 Third Team, giving the strong MAFC White Division a dozen all-state picks overall.