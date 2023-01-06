Civey tackling opportunity at SEMO

North County High School senior Andrew Civey recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division I football and continue his education at Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau. Civey registered 49 tackles with 2 ½ sacks, and made four touchdown receptions as a First Team all-MAFC linebacker and tight end last season for the Raiders. He helped North County reach the Class 4 state semifinal playoff round as a junior. Civey is also a starting NCHS basketball forward, and won the MAAA track and field javelin title last spring. Also seated are his mother Jenifer Ferguson and father Jason Civey. Standing, from left, are grandmother Jill Clemons, stepfather Chris Ferguson, stepmother Melissa Civey, sister Romy Murphy, grandfather Bruce Ferguson and grandmother Kathy Ferguson.