Coaching change brings balance to Potosi offense

POTOSI – Although opposing defenses generally knew what to expect when lining up against the Potosi football team last year, getting stops was still a challenge.
Behind a physical line that averaged close to 275 pounds, the Trojans offered a relentless rushing attack designed to consume the clock with sustained drives.
That strategy helped generate a 6-5 record and the first winning season in five years. Potosi will hope to continue the upward trend under new leadership this fall.
With Ed Haar heading up Highway 185 to Sullivan after three years leading the Trojans, former all-state performer and 2010 graduate Dylan Wyrick is back home.
Wyrick spent 2019 guiding the Salem program to a solid 7-4 season after serving four seasons as an assistant at Potosi. He was part of a 10-0 regular season as a player.
“It’s never easy to leave a group of kids and a community that really supported me and my family, and when you get there, you start building something positive,” he said.
“But when it comes to Potosi football, that’s what saved my life as a high school kid, and it’s everything to me. Going home and being close to family is everything to me as well. So while it was a hard decision, it was also a no-brainer.”
The arrival of Wyrick signals a more balanced approach with possession for a squad that threw a grand total of 69 passes last season, slightly greater than six per game.
“We have to throw to keep the defense honest, spread them out and keep them out of the box. We’re working really hard at it right now, and it’s something the kids aren’t used to,” Wyrick said. “It’s a big learning curve for them, but they have adjusted to it well. I think they might surprise some people.”
Potosi will feature the most experienced varsity quarterback in the region, as senior Andrew Coleman enters his fourth season as starter.
Coleman averaged 17 yards per completion last season, and figures to throw with more regularity while also providing a viable threat on the ground.
“He has grown leaps and bounds since we started,” Wyrick said. “[The offense] is a new concept, and he hasn’t gotten many live reps doing it. He’s completely different than he was at the beginning of camp. And if he continues to improve like he has, and we get into the groove of playing, then I think he’ll be just fine.”
Two-way standout Isaac Gaghen graduated as the leading rusher and tackler, but the Trojans maintain some experienced skill in the backfield.
Wade Mercille compiled 915 rushing yards as a junior, and three-year starter Brayden Isgriggs brings a bruising presence after netting five yards per carry.
Blake Henson, who handles the kicking aspects of special teams, figures to provide a boost in production at tailback with Zane West and Blake Missey also picking up carries.
“We have a good mix of backs, and we’re just trying to figure out how to get them all involved,” Wyrick said. “They can all play slot receiver roles. That’s not a bad problem to have.”
Perhaps a chief indicator of passing confidence will be the involvement of receivers along the edges, where blocking has more often been the primary assignment.
The previous offense featured tight ends as main targets on deceptive passing downs. Devon Marler – who caught the team’s only two touchdown tosses – and Bryce Reed are both back.
The Trojans have experience up front, but depth could become a concern should injuries beset them. Senior guards Keki Ortiz and Amondre McCaul power the offensive line.
Lonnie Clapp returns at center, and Brendon Burch has landed the right tackle spot. Colten Thompson leads a rotation of candidates to start at left tackle.
The Potosi defense will fill several vacancies after bidding farewell to its four tackling leaders, including right end Hunter Moon and his team-high eight sacks.
Wyrick touts the front four as the backbone, as McCaul, Ortiz and Clapp share interior spots with ends Reed and Isgriggs anchoring the pass rush.
The crew of linebackers includes a returning Marler while Wyatt Knapp made 52 stops last year. Even more youth is found in the secondary.
Gavin Pinson had a key takeaway in the first-round district win over Perryville. Malachi Peppers and Tristan Beck likely move into corner positions.
The presumed toughest tests within the MAFC White Division arrive to close out September as the Trojans travel in consecutive weeks to Ste. Genevieve and Central.
“You want to reach your full potential, whatever that is,” Wyrick said. “If that looks like something where we have conference titles, district titles and making runs in the playoffs, then that’s awesome. We just want to make sure that these kids get out of football what they’re supposed to.”
Potosi retains seven opponents to start the new two-year scheduling cycle, including Owensville and De Soto to bookend the regular season.
A road trip to Farmington replaces St. Clair in week 2 after both of those teams most recently posted 10 wins. St. Charles West now occupies the week 7 opening left by New Madrid County Central.
“You always want to see your town excited about high school football,” Wyrick said. “Back when we played, it was something special, and the atmosphere of Friday night was something that nothing else can compare to. That’s what we want for our players.”
