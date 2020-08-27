Coaching change brings balance to Potosi offense

The arrival of Wyrick signals a more balanced approach with possession for a squad that threw a grand total of 69 passes last season, slightly greater than six per game.

“We have to throw to keep the defense honest, spread them out and keep them out of the box. We’re working really hard at it right now, and it’s something the kids aren’t used to,” Wyrick said. “It’s a big learning curve for them, but they have adjusted to it well. I think they might surprise some people.”

Potosi will feature the most experienced varsity quarterback in the region, as senior Andrew Coleman enters his fourth season as starter.

Coleman averaged 17 yards per completion last season, and figures to throw with more regularity while also providing a viable threat on the ground.

“He has grown leaps and bounds since we started,” Wyrick said. “[The offense] is a new concept, and he hasn’t gotten many live reps doing it. He’s completely different than he was at the beginning of camp. And if he continues to improve like he has, and we get into the groove of playing, then I think he’ll be just fine.”