COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Valle Catholic football team was implored by its captains to respond after mental and physical mistakes kept its defense on the field for a substantial majority of the first half.
“I just told them we’ve got to get up and go,” senior linebacker and running back Collin Grass said. “For the seniors, it’s our last half of football ever.”
Three emphatic scoring drives later on Saturday evening, the Warriors were celebrating the 15th state championship of its storied history and sixth in this decade.
Four different players posted touchdowns, and Valle Catholic overcame two separate deficits to defeat previously unbeaten Lincoln 30-27 in a MSHSAA Class 1 Show-Me Bowl thriller at Faurot Field.
“Yelling wasn’t going to fix any problems or the mistakes we were making,” said 16th-year Valle Catholic head coach Judd Naeger after guiding his team to a ninth state final over the last 11 seasons. “We were just over-excited and needed to calm down and take a deep breath.
“At halftime, we watched some of the plays where we did some things wrong, and kind of refocused. As bad as things were, we were only down by seven points.”
The Warriors delivered a methodical 17-play drive in the fourth quarter after starting at their own 10 – including consecutive catches by Grass to move the chains following a holding penalty.
The pivotal decision was made to try a field goal on fourth-and-2 from the Lincoln 9, and Kolten Naeger calmly connected from 26 yards to create a 30-21 lead with 2:25 remaining.
“It was a hard call to kick the field goal. I’m not a field goal guy, and we’re not necessarily a field goal team,” Judd Naeger said. “But Kolten has done a great job for us the last three years, and works hard all summer getting in those extra kicks.”
Lincoln promptly answered when Connor Lynde caught a pass over the middle, and broke two tackles for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:13 left.
But lineman Joe Williams blocked the ensuing extra point, and Chase Fallert cleanly fielded the onside kick before the Warriors obtained the first down they needed to prevail.
Valle Catholic (14-1), ranked sixth by the media at the conclusion of the regular season, took down four top-five opponents in succession during a challenging playoff run.
Quarterback Chase Dunlap capped an injury-plagued senior season by hoisting the coveted trophy high, thanks to another gritty dual-threat effort on a tender knee.
He completed 14-of-20 passes for 189 yards, and rushed 19 times for 96 yards overall. His 6-yard keeper with second effort on third-and-4 sealed the outcome after Lincoln burned its final timeout.
“Chase has gotten the hard yards for us all season. He’s been banged-up the last two weeks and hasn’t been able to run the football as much,” Naeger said. “He’s a warrior in every sense of the word.”
Undersized in comparison to several postseason opponents, an Valle offensive line anchored by senior captains Kyle Roth at center and Zach Wolk at left tackle shined by allowing no sacks to a Lincoln front four that registered six against semifinal foe Marceline.
“I was out [five weeks] and came back feeling great,” Dunlap said. “Then I went down against Hayti and tweaked my knee again. These past two weeks have been tough. I’ve been OK at practice, but it really starts to hurt during the game.”
“But after this game, it was all worth it. Everything we did, the stretching and therapy. I feel so much better now.”
Lincoln (14-1) virtually doubled the Warriors in time of possession during the first half, and punctuated that success when star quarterback Jackson Beamon notched three touchdown runs.
Valle Catholic had an opportunity to get a needed stop with the contest still tied, but jumped offside for the third time overall on fourth-and-5 out of a timeout.
Beamon scampered to his left and stretched toward the pylon from 5 yards out with 13 seconds on the clock, sending the Cardinals into the locker room with a 21-14 advantage.
Beamon, who has committed to play SEC baseball at Missouri, was 15-of-27 passing for 212 yards and provided 103 rushing yards on 18 carries.
“We knew going into the ballgame that their quarterback was very good. He certainly proved that and then some,” Naeger said. “Some of the catches they were making, there was nothing you could do.”
Valle Catholic immediately set a ferocious tone for the third quarter, needing just four plays to pull even as Cory Stoll outmuscled three defenders across the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown run.
The drive began when Grass caught a shovel pass and broke a tackle for a 37-yard gain. Lincoln two-way lineman Tanner Bays suffered a leg injury on the play, and his presence was clearly missed.
“Once we got back out there and started playing together, it hit us that is was all or nothing,” Roth said.
The Cardinals were called for chop blocks during each of their next two stalled drives. The first resulted in a three-and-out that Valle soon capitalized upon.
Dunlap found Drew Bauman open on curl routes for gains of 11 and 13 yards, and Stoll plowed ahead for 11 more. Jayden Gegg scored from 2 on his lone carry of the game to put Valle ahead 27-21.
Lincoln punted again after the second 15-yard penalty derailed a promising push to the Valle 31, and the Warriors asserted their will by consuming more than nine minutes with the ball.
“Hard-fought game, back and forth,” Lincoln head coach Kevin Lafavor said. “We had an unfortunate injury that was a big part of our success on both sides of the ball. A couple of calls didn’t go our way in the second half, and [Valle] battled back and got us. But I’m proud of our boys. I think we finally proved that we belonged here today.”
Peyton Tucker notched nine tackles with a forced fumble to lead a Valle Catholic defense that struggled to contain Beaman, whose 24-yard run through a massive hole opened the scoring.
The Warriors withstood an illegal block flag on their first drive, and matched scoring plays when Dunlap located sophomore Aiden Heberlie over the middle for a 23-yard strike.
Valle Catholic grabbed its first lead on another successful march. Bauman, who had a team-high four receptions for 63 yards, picked up 26 on a trick pass thrown by sweeping receiver Owen Viox.
Viox was rewarded with a 14-yard touchdown pass three plays later, breaking wide open for a 14-7 edge as Dunlap fired from a clean pocket.
Lincoln charged back on the strength of Beaman’s arm while rolling toward the sidelines, along with the pure athleticism of his dangerous receivers.
Parker Engles scaled above a defender for a 26-yard catch on third-and-18 after Valle Catholic lineman Cody Basler had secured the lone sack of the contest.
Beaman escaped for a huge 30-yard run after crossing into opposing territory, then punched in a 3-yard keeper to forge a 14-14 deadlock.
Lincoln converted a pair of fourth-down gambles in the first half, and gained more momentum when Bo Kroenke made a leaping interception late of a deep pass and returned it 31 yards before the break.
“We’ve been in some third- and fourth-and-long situations, but a lot more of them today,” Beaman said. “With our offense, I feel like there’s no down and distance outside of our possibility to get.
“It’s one of those deals we talk about in the huddle on third or fourth down, and say “Alright! We have to make a play.’ I’m proud of our guys. We just fight and have a tough group.”
The Cardinals made their second consecutive Show-Me Bowl appearance, and narrowly fell short of its first title after being routed last year by Hayti.
Joe Bittner equaled Lynde with four receptions while Nate Hesse made a game-high 11 tackles and Engles added nine more in defeat.
Kroenke entered the game with 75 catches for 1,308 yards on the season, but was throttled by Gegg from his safety spot for just two receptions and 19 yards on Saturday.
“For Jayden to do what he did against their best receiver, it was obviously a First Team all-state performance,” said Naeger, who also praised the effort of his entire scout team during the week of preparation. “To put him in lockdown like that was amazing.”
Stoll contributed 51 yards on 11 carries, and Grass added three receptions for the Warriors.
Kolten Neager, who shanked an extra point following the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, was perfect on three field-goal attempts this season. His last one marked the scoring difference.
Speculation abounds that Valle will be assigned to Class 2 or 3 next season, due to a newly approved and enacted “competitive equity” factor for private institutions based on recent postseason success.
