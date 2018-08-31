BONNE TERRE – The Farmington defense was handed an immediate wake-up call on Friday when North County fullback Jaelen Reed outmuscled two draped linemen and gained 21 yards on the game’s first play.
The host Raiders, who trounced Cape Central for more than 600 yards one week earlier, continued to bring the aggression during a second drive that eventually reached the endzone.
But the Knights made the proper adjustments from there, and gave North County very little room to throw the football while racking up the next 41 points.
Farmington quarterback Carson Sutton rushed 17 times unofficially for 133 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns while leading his team to a 48-22 rivalry win and fifth straight in the head-to-head series.
Royce Harris followed a stellar opener against Union by picking up 89 yards on just six carries for a pair of scores. He also contributed a touchdown reception for the Knights (2-0).
Although North County senior quarterback Kolten Poorman avoided being sacked, some of his passes were forced under pressure as receivers struggled to find opening over the middle.
His early 6-yard toss to Noah Mesey was followed by 10 straight incomplete attempts, and Poorman finished the night 5-of-18 overall for 32 yards.
But the Raiders struck first when a strong 15-yard run by Reed set up a well-timed option pitch. Layton Mallow raced freely down the left side for a 32-yard touchdown.
The 2-point conversion was added by Reed, but the Knights answered when Sutton found senior star Tycen Gray wide open against broken coverage for a 59-yard touchdown strike.
Both teams were backed up by penalties on their respective next possessions, but Farmington again executed a timely pass and built momentum.
Eli Lamb beat the safety over the top for a 25-yard gain on third-and-17, and junior Tyler Barber went across from the 2 to put the visitors ahead 14-8 with 10:51 remaining in the second quarter.
Farmington would further dominate the trenches from there to produce three more scoring marches before intermission on a humid evening that caused many players to suffer leg cramps.
North County attempted another option pitch that slipped through Mallow’s hands and was quickly recovered by cornerback Kaden Files deep in positive territory.
Sutton rolled to his left moments later, and found Harris open for a 5-yard touchdown. Harris returned a punt 23 yards following a North County three-and-out, then made it 28-8 on a 31-yard scamper.
The Raiders approached midfield with the hopes of responding, but pressure from Judd Cunningham led to an incomplete pass. A fourth-and-8 running call from their own 44 was promptly stuffed.
Harris extended the margin with a 20-yard touchdown on a counter play, and the Knights wasted no time padding a 35-8 halftime differential after receiving the second-half kickoff.
Sutton, whose running ability was prominently featured following the break, shrugged off an early hit and bolted 63 yards on the opening snap of the third quarter.
A 2-point conversion pass was broken up, preventing the introduction of a continuous clock, and North County (1-1) put together an impressive scoring drive in retaliation.
Poorman connected with Mesey on a crossing route that represented the Raiders’ longest passing gain of 14 yards, and Mallow followed with carries of 11 and 13 yards to move the chains.
A pass interference flag brought North County to the red zone, and Poorman scored on a 5-yard run before the successful conversion made it 41-16.
Farmington lost a fumble after crossing midfield that Karter Kekec pounced on, but delivered a steady subsequent drive on the ground.
Sutton, who completed 3-of-6 passes for 89 yards, earned his second rushing score from 3 yards out with 10:10 remaining in the game.
Reed finished with a team-high 100 yards on 14 carries, but gained 64 on his first five. Mallow added 69 yards on the ground while Poorman had 64.
North County tacked on a final touchdown against the second-string Farmington defense, as Poorman plunged in from the 1 with 38 seconds to play.
His usual primary receiving target – senior Cole Ziegler – was held to two receptions for seven yards. Both of them occurred in the fourth quarter.
Both teams will hit the road for week 3 action. Farmington heads to Hillsboro for a district semifinal rematch, while North County visits Festus.
