Dickerson lining up for Westminster

North County High School senior Briley Dickerson signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play football and continue his education at Westminster College, an NCAA Division III program located in Fulton, Mo. Dickerson earned First Team all-conference status on the defensive line in the MAFC Red Division last season for the Raiders. He plans to study sports management and physical education. Also seated, from left, are his brother Brenner Dickerson, mother Carrie Dickerson and father Brandon Dickerson. Standing, from left, are North County head football coach Brian Jones, grandmother Willma Burns and grandfather Roger Burns.