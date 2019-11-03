Ste. Genevieve 31, Fredericktown 7
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior quarterback Logan Gegg rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and third-seeded Ste. Genevieve beat Fredericktown 31-7 in the Class 3, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.
The Dragons (7-3) carried a defensive shutout into the final minute, and advanced to face Central in the semifinal round next week.
Defensive end Evan Walker made three tackles for loss, including a sack, and blocked a punt preceding the opening score of the game.
Gegg turned up the right sideline for a 21-yard touchdown, and the Dragons capitalized on another special teams blunder as Clayton Kreitler tackled the punter on a high snap at the 5.
Gegg added a 10-yard keeper following a penalty, and flipped a two-point conversion pass to Jesse Kemper for a 14-0 lead advantage midway through the first quarter.
Ste. Genevieve gambled with success on fourth-and-2 from its own 43 during its next drive, and got a 30-yard sweep from Bryce Trollinger around the left corner.
Austin Bullock capped the possession with a 13-yard touchdown run, and the resulting 21-0 lead held firm through halftime after Trollinger traded interceptions with Fredericktown senior Ethan Flanagan.
Blackcats quarterback Evan Burrows completed 5-of-22 passes for 143 yards, gaining 93 on a long TD strike to Flanagan with 17 seconds to play.
Junior running back Malachi Kyle was contained by Ste. Genevieve to 32 yards on 11 carries, but did register two sacks on defense while freshman Kaleb Walker added another for Fredericktown (3-7).
Mateus Lacerda kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-0, and Seth Siebert added a 3-yard scoring run with 4:10 to play. Zach Boyer had three receptions for the Dragons.
Central 20, Dexter 0
PARK HILLS – Sophomore Dayshawn Welch notched three more touchdown runs, and Central overcame lethargic stretches to blank Dexter 20-0 in the Class 3, District 1 opening round on Friday night.
Jason Pyatt registered a team-high eight tackles, including one sack, and the Rebels were further helped defensively by interceptions from Braydon Scherffius and Isaiah Welch.
Dylan Corcoran was a perfect 5-of-5 for 21 yards on short passes, and second-seeded Central (7-3) advanced to host Ste. Genevieve next week in the semifinal final round.
Dayshawn Welch reached the end zone with a 34-yard run on the Rebels’ initial series following a three-and-out, and broke the plane again from the 1 with 5 seconds left in the first quarter.
He extended a 14-0 halftime lead with a 65-yard burst on the first snap of the third quarter, and ended with 141 yards on just nine carries. It was the ninth 100-yard performance this season for Welch.
Central was showed during the victory by nine penalties, including four personal fouls, and each team suffered two turnovers.
Gage Manion ran 13 times for 73 yards, and equaled Derontae Martin with six tackles each. Trevor Johnson compiled 62 rushing yards and seven stops.
Dexter (1-8) was shut out by Central for the second time in three weeks.
Farmington 63, Windsor 7
FARMINGTON – Royce Harris and Braden Botkin each rushed for triple digits, and Farmington did not attempt a pass during its district opener Friday night.
The state-ranked and top-seeded Knights (8-2) scored six times within their first 16 offensive snaps, and blistered Windsor 63-7 in the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.
Quarterback Kaden Files raced 47 yards on a keeper for the initial points just 49 seconds in the game, and later notched a 10-yard touchdown.
Rothman Harris paced the defense with tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and recovered a fumble at the Windsor 5 on the Owls’ second offensive play.
Botkin scored from there, and Files’ second TD created a 21-0 advantage with 4:56 left in the opening quarter. Botkin finished with 110 yards on 12 carries.
Windsor (3-7) countered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kaelen Gmerek to Julian Ulmer, but the Knights answered on a 15-yard run by Demond Guthrie following a long kickoff return by Harris.
Eli Lamb bumped the lead to 35-7 with a 39-yard interception return to the end zone. Royce Harris then scored from the 40 and Carter Barnes netted a 25-yard touchdown to build a 49-7 halftime lead.
A 36-yard run by Harris set up the second TD scamper by Botkin in the third quarter, and Brady Cook capped the victory with a 9-yard run on the first play of the fourth.
Farmington surrendered just 114 yards of total offense to the Owls, and will host Festus in the district semifinal round next Friday.
Gmerek completed 5-of-11 passes for 90 yards, and Seif Elkhashab made 10 tackles for Windsor.
Cape Central 42, North County 6
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Tyrus Reddin scored four consecutive touchdowns during the first half, and Cape Central eliminated North County 42-6 in a Class 4, District 1 first-round game.
Cameron Cox completed 8-of-12 passes for 269 yards, and connected with Reddin on scoring throws covering 83 and 32 yards in the second quarter to create a 35-6 lead.
Donye Taylor made three receptions, tallied a team-high eight tackles, and capped the scoring with a 67-yard punt return after the Tigers forced a three-and-out to begin the third quarter.
Reddin extended a 7-6 lead for Cape Central (6-4) with two touchdown runs just 81 seconds apart, and had 172 receiving yards on four catches.
Layton Mallow provided the lone points for North County (2-8) on its opening drive with a 5-yard run. The senior carried 28 times for 117 yards, and also made an interception in his final game.
Freshman Jobe Smith added 45 rushing yards plus two receptions, and Isaac Easter was 6-of-14 passing in his debut as starting QB. Ben Dunlap paced the Raiders defensively with five solo tackles.
DaShawn Franklin rushed for 97 yards on 11 attempts, and scored from the 8 for Cape Central on the game’s opening possession.
The second-seeded Tigers outgained North County 433-209 in total offense, and will host Hillsboro next in the district semifinal round.
Valle Catholic 53, Crystal City 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic built a substantial lead 40-0 lead in the first quarter, and handed it over to a number of sophomores and freshmen for postseason experience on Friday night.
Bryce Gegg carried 14 times for 60 yards, Owen Viox had an early 48-yard touchdown run, and the sixth-ranked Warriors routed winless Crystal City 53-0 in Class 1, District 1 action.
Senior quarterback Chase Dunlap completed 4-of-6 passes for 124 yards and three touchdown in a short evening as Valle Catholic (9-1) rolled up 433 yards of total offense.
Receiving touchdowns belonged to Jayden Gegg for 46 yards, Aiden Heberlie gaining 35 yards and Cory Stoll covering 22 yards as the Warriors scored exclusively before halftime.
Bryce Giesler picked up 54 yards on two carries, and joined Collin Grass with rushing TD while Luke McClure returned a fumble for six more points.
The Valle defense held another opponent to negative yardage for the game, getting two sacks from Kolten Naeger and additional fumble recoveries by Bryce Gegg and Charlie Friedman.
Jacob Calbreath made a team-high nine tackles, and Carson Tucker provided seven more. Luke Meyer netted 25 yards on his lone rushing play.
Valle Catholic will host Malden in the semifinal round next Friday.
