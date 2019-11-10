FARMINGTON – Visiting Festus would not obtain a first down until the third quarter on Friday night as the Farmington defense posted its third shutout of the football season.
The Knights opened the scoring with a safety by senior linebacker Carson Sutton, and made 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage during a 16-0 victory in Class 4, District 1 playoff action.
Royce Harris rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries, including a 64-yard touchdown along the right sideline near the midway mark of the third quarter.
Farmington (9-2) outgained the Tigers 132-23 in total offense before halftime, and will host SEMO North rival Cape Central for the district championship next Friday.
Junior quarterback Kaden Files added 105 yards while running 12 times, and exploded through an open gap for a 45-yard touchdown keeper that handed the Knights a 9-0 lead less than six minutes in.
The opening drive had stalled due to two penalties for a hold and chop block, but punter Kael Krause guided an excellent punt that Carter Barnes downed at the Festus 1.
Sutton shot into the backfield two plays later, and brought down the Festus running back 3 yards deep in the end zone to secure the first two Farmington points.
Judd Cunningham made four tackles for loss, including back-to-back plays in the opening series of the third quarter, and Rothman Harris added three more for the Knights.
Festus (5-6) failed to move the chains once through five possessions, and the first official pass attempt by sophomore QB Cole Rickerman was intercepted by Eli Lamb.
Rothman Harris returned a pick 25 yards on the previous snap, but the play was negated by offsetting flags following lengthy deliberation by officials.
The Tigers were assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter, but got their own takeaway when lineman Judson Holland recovered a fumble.
Rickerman tried to spark Festus with a 15-yard pass to Jordan Meczkowski, but Cunningham inflicted a jarring hit and resulting fumble that Drew Felker covered at the bottom of a pile.
Royce Harris found the end zone with a long scoring burst on the next snap, and Farmington stayed with a methodical approach to protect the lead.
Festus finally built some momentum when Jack Robinson broke through the Knights’ secondary to gain 49 yards, but Lamb would break up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
A penalty for roughing the passer and 27-yard catch by Collin Doyel helped the Tigers progress from their own 7 to the Farmington 11 late in the fourth quarter.
A potential TD pass was wiped out for an ineligible man downfield, however, and a short pass on fourth-and-goal from the 15 was stopped for a short gain of 6.
Rickerman was 8-of-14 passing for 84 yards, connecting four times with Doyel in the final stanza. Robinson had 61 yards on six carries.
Braden Botkin bolstered the Knights with 61 yards on 14 attempts, and added a 10-yard catch. Files was 2-of-7 overall, finding Lamb on his other completion.
Valle Catholic 73, Malden 6
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic outgained Malden 499-147 in total yards, and forced six turnovers while rolling to a 73-6 triumph in the Class 1, District 1 semifinal round.
Bryce Giesler carried 13 times for 130 yards and a touchdown to pace the Warriors (10-1), who will host reigning state champion Hayti next in a highly anticipated showdown.
Valle Catholic established leads of 28-0 through one quarter and 61-0 at halftime. Senior quarterback Chase Dunlap completed 9-of-10 passes for 154 yards and three scores.
Jayden Gegg tallied 80 yards on four catches, and had scoring grabs separated by 65 seconds early in the second quarter. Dunlap kept the ball seven times for 71 yards and two more touchdowns.
Cory Stoll returned an interception 42 yards to the end zone, and made a team-high seven tackles. Aiden Heberlie secured two more picks while Drew Bauman and Mitchell Meyer also made interceptions.
Peyton Tucker, Cody Basler and Zach Wolk each registered sacks, and Gage Heil recovered a Malden (3-8) fumble in the victory.
Heberlie equaled Owen Viox with three receptions each, including a touchdown. Chase Fallert replaced Dunlap at QB, and completed his lone pass for 22 yards.
Collin Grass, Isaac Roth, Fallert and Stoll each contributed a rushing touchdown.
Kennett 30, Potosi 12
KENNETT, Mo. – The Potosi football team succeeded in limiting the number of possessions usually afforded to explosive and state-ranked Kennett on Friday night.
But the Indians rode 175 rushing yards from Marsayv’aun Harrell to a comfortable 30-12 semifinal victory in the Class 3, District 1 playoffs to remain unbeaten.
Harrell opened the game with a 59-yard touchdown on the initial snap, and notched his third scoring touch from the 7 with less than a minute left until halftime to establish a 24-6 lead.
Jordan Jarrett added a 63-yard burst in the third quarter for Kennett (11-0), which hosts Ste. Genevieve on Friday night for the district title. That play followed a Potosi red-zone fumble.
Wade Mercille found the end zone twice for Potosi (6-5), including a 10-yard run that capped the scoring with 5:25 to play. He finished with 103 yards on 27 carries.
Tristan Murdick provided 38 yards on the ground, and Isaac Gaghen had 36 more in their varsity finale as seniors. Andrew Coleman was 3-of-6 passing, each for minimal gains to Kyle Miller.
