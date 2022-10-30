District Football: Knights snap losing skid; Raiders, Dragons cruise

FARMINGTON – Three separate players rushed for triple-digit yardage as the Farmington football team snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Knights turned in a stellar defensive effort, unofficially limiting Perryville to just 51 yards of total offense for a 49-0 shutout in the Class 4, District 1 playoff opener.

Sophomore fullback Kaesen McClain notched 155 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, and picked up 49 yards on six attempts during a successful opening drive.

Farmington (4-6) established a 27-0 halftime after quarterback Brett Drye scrambled for 40 yards ahead of a 14-yard touchdown by McClain.

Connor Rice maximized four carries for 117 yards, and the Knights advanced to face state-ranked No. 1 seed Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Friday.

McClain scored for the fourth time from 18 yards out following a holding penalty, capping a six-minute, 10-play march to begin the third quarter. Jackson McDowell tacked on the two-point conversion.

Perryville (3-7) squandered a couple of solid kickoff returns to midfield, and suffered its second turnover on a trick play on a fumble by the center.

Josh Wyatt knocked the ball away, and Owen Birkner made his second fumble recovery of the night. Wyatt Skaggs earned the Knights’ lone reception on an ensuing 4-yard toss from Drye for a 42-0 advantage.

Birkner and Skaggs followed with consecutive stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Gabe Giuliani had multiple tackles for loss in the victory.

Wyatt moved from his usual position at offensive tackle to add a 4-yard touchdown with 51 seconds to play after Rice broke loose for 67 yards on an option pitch.

McClain tallied his second touchdown from 18 yards with a quick cut, and Drye made it 21-0 on a 19-yard keeper in the first quarter after the Pirates jumped offside on fourth down.

Drye finished with 101 yards on nine carries.

Perryville quarterback Rilaynd Graham was 7-of-12 passing, including a 16-yard completion to running back Ben Hotop in the final period.

North County 52, De Soto 12

BONNE TERRE – Zane Huff compiled 159 rushing yards on eight carries, and scored two second-quarter touchdowns to lead North County past De Soto 52-12 in Class 4, District 1 action on Friday night.

Jobe Smith provided 105 yards on 11 attempts, and quarterback Jack Moore threw scoring passes to Smith and returning tight end Andrew Civey for the second-seeded Raiders.

North County (8-2) amassed 486 yards of total offense, and will next face conference rival Festus in the semifinals on Friday.

Smith began the scoring with an 8-yard run, and Civey caught a 2-yard pass for a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Grant Mullins kicked a 26-yard field goal in between, and made 7-of-7 extra points.

Moore found Smith for a 24-yard touchdown strike while going 9-of-15 overall for 94 yards. Huff, who also made three receptions, created a 31-0 separation with a 32-yard run.

De Soto (1-9) answered with a 79-yard burst by Dom Bourn, and Andrew Blair added an 80-yard kickoff return for another touchdown in the second quarter.

But the Raiders restored a 45-12 advantage with 1:03 left until halftime on a 5-yard scoring run by freshman Hayden Barbarotto, who netted 61 yards on eight carries.

Mason Lay and Tyler Pipkin each contributed 4 ½ tackles toward the win. Carson Logan punctuated the outcome with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

De Soto attempted seven passes, all of which landed incomplete. Eli Thebeau finished with 56 rushing yards on 25 attempts, and Drew Hardin nabbed an interception.

Ste. Genevieve 56, Dexter 17

STE. GENEVIEVE – Wyatt Springkamper continued to make a significant impact since his return to the Ste. Genevieve offense during the Class 3, District 1 first round on Friday night.

Springkamper scored three touchdowns on three receptions totaling 118 yards, and also ran for 67 yards as the third-seeded Dragons ripped visiting Dexter 56-17.

Jack Farlow was also back from injury, and rolled up 122 yards on six carries as the back-up to Ayden Butcher, who picked up 82 yards on seven attempts in the victory.

Jacob Johns made 12 tackles and recovered a fumble to pace the defensive effort as Ste. Genevieve (8-2) advanced to face Central on Friday in the semifinal round.

Senior quarterback Aiden Boyer was just 4-of-12 passing, but made his completions count for 187 yards and three scores ahead of an eventual 42-10 halftime lead.

Dexter (4-6) capped its initial possession with a 38-yard field goal, but Springkamper countered with a 43-yard scoring reception.

Ste. Genevieve, which amassed 536 yards of total offense, trailed 10-6 before rattling off 36 points in less than 10 minutes on five straight scoring marches.

Boyer regained the lead on a 59-yard keeper, and zipped scoring throws covering 22 and 53 yards to Springkamper. Butcher earlier sprinted 59 yards for his second straight TD.

Farlow found the end zone twice from 57 and 37 yards in the third quarter while Aiden Meyer gained 69 yards on his lone reception.

Ste. Genevieve was bolstered by seven tackles from Mason Nix while Devin Flye made an interception.

Top seed Valle Catholic earned a first-round bye, and will host Kennett for the second time in three weeks on Friday. Kennett held off Potosi 26-19.