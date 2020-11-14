Dominant Jackson bumps Knights from postseason

JACKSON, Mo. – Cael Welker threw four touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Jackson rolled past Farmington 49-14 in the Class 5, District 1 championship game on Friday night.
The Indians (11-0), ranked third in the latest media poll, scored on their first seven possessions and advanced to face Chaminade in the state quarterfinal round next week.
Farmington went three-and-out in its first three offensive series, collectively netting negative yardage, and stared at a 21-0 deficit less than nine minutes into the action.
Jackson began its first three drives on the positive side of midfield, and found the end zone of its first play from scrimmage as Welker hit Rhet Liley open for a 30-yard touchdown.
Marquis Eckley made it 14-0 with a 21-yard catch, and Kannen Turley caught a quick 3-yard toss from Welker to extend the lead.
The Knights (9-3) countered with a creative fourth possession, and marched 80 yards for their initial points as Isaiah Robinson fought through contact on an 11-yard scoring reception.
Freshman Jeremiah Cunningham had completed a reverse pass out of punt formation to Brady Cook, who later gained 38 yards on his second catch to set up first-and-goal at the Jackson 10.
But the Indians needed only three plays to answer. Welker took the shotgun snap and darted straight up the middle for a 40-yard scoring keeper.
Chase Gray sacked Farmington quarterback Kaden Files to help stall the next drive later, and Jackson quickly progressed 85 yards in six plays to capitalize on solid field position again before halftime.
Steven Schneider took a short pass 42 yards to the Farmington 4, and Josh Wehrenburg punched in a dive from the 1 for a 35-7 advantage.
Turley got his second touchdown on a 5-yard catch in the third quarter, and Tony Williams added a 3-yard scoring run on the next Jackson drive amid a continuous clock.
Welker finished an efficient 10-of-11 passing for 181 yards, and also netted 94 rushing yards on just four carries, including a designed 25-yard draw after returning from intermission.
Logan Bruns missed a 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, but was perfect on kickoffs with all seven resulting in touchbacks.
Farmington scored against the Indians’ second string defense late. Carter Barnes went 35 yards for the touchdown on an option after Cook gained 42 on the previous play.
Braden Botkin paced the Knights offensively with 70 yards on 22 carries, moving past 1,600 yards for the season. Files was 4-of-6 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Senior lineman Judd Cunningham had five tackles for the Farmington defense in a contest that featured no turnovers for either side.
The Knights moved up to Class 5 this season after winning a district title and reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals last fall.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!