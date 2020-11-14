Dominant Jackson bumps Knights from postseason

JACKSON, Mo. – Cael Welker threw four touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Jackson rolled past Farmington 49-14 in the Class 5, District 1 championship game on Friday night.

The Indians (11-0), ranked third in the latest media poll, scored on their first seven possessions and advanced to face Chaminade in the state quarterfinal round next week.

Farmington went three-and-out in its first three offensive series, collectively netting negative yardage, and stared at a 21-0 deficit less than nine minutes into the action.

Jackson began its first three drives on the positive side of midfield, and found the end zone of its first play from scrimmage as Welker hit Rhet Liley open for a 30-yard touchdown.

Marquis Eckley made it 14-0 with a 21-yard catch, and Kannen Turley caught a quick 3-yard toss from Welker to extend the lead.

The Knights (9-3) countered with a creative fourth possession, and marched 80 yards for their initial points as Isaiah Robinson fought through contact on an 11-yard scoring reception.