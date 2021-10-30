Dragons ease past Bayless, get rematch with Valle

The Bronchos found their best success when stopping several sweeps to the left, and even forced two red-zone fumbles that George Chaplin and Gabe Sestan recovered early on.

But the Ste. Genevieve line redeemed itself in pass protection as Aiden Boyer had ample time to find his targets. He zipped an 11-yard slant pass to Zach Boyer for a 14-0 lead on the third possession.

With essentially nothing to lose, Bayless was stopped after throwing on fourth-and-8 from its own 13 less than four minutes into the contest. Defensive end Will Vaughn had two tackles for loss prior to the gamble.

Kaden Flye nabbed the first of four interceptions against Bronchos QB Nate Griffin, and was later rewarded with a wide-open 25-yard touchdown catch over the middle.

Squires pulled down a floating pass and made a 32-yard return late in the first quarter, and delivered his second pick as part of double coverage.

McBride had easily his best gain of 28 yards following three negative carries after lineman Dale Propst pounced on a mishandled snap.