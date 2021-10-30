Dragons ease past Bayless, get rematch with Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – For a second straight game, Ste. Genevieve senior receiver Zach Boyer caught four passes and never stopped running until he found the end zone.
Junior quarterback Aiden Boyer notched touchdowns on all six of his completed passes on Friday night, and the Dragons rolled past Bayless 56-8 in the Class 3, District 2 playoff opener.
Senior safety Klayton Squires grabbed two more interceptions after securing three picks during his previous game against De Soto.
Ste. Genevieve (7-3) induced five of its six defensive takeaways during a misty and slightly foggy first half, and advanced to face rival Valle Catholic in the semifinal round.
Mason Nix recovered an onside kick by Bryant Schwent about 25 yards downfield to open the game, and the home team progressed through the air at will while building a 42-0 halftime cushion.
Aiden Boyer capped the initial 5-play drive with a 16-yard keeper after Wyatt Springkamper cut around the right side for a 28-yard run.
Bayless (0-10) moved up one spot in district seeding, thus giving Valle Catholic a first-round bye, as Bishop DuBourg opted not to continue its winless season last weekend.
The Bronchos found their best success when stopping several sweeps to the left, and even forced two red-zone fumbles that George Chaplin and Gabe Sestan recovered early on.
But the Ste. Genevieve line redeemed itself in pass protection as Aiden Boyer had ample time to find his targets. He zipped an 11-yard slant pass to Zach Boyer for a 14-0 lead on the third possession.
With essentially nothing to lose, Bayless was stopped after throwing on fourth-and-8 from its own 13 less than four minutes into the contest. Defensive end Will Vaughn had two tackles for loss prior to the gamble.
Kaden Flye nabbed the first of four interceptions against Bronchos QB Nate Griffin, and was later rewarded with a wide-open 25-yard touchdown catch over the middle.
Squires pulled down a floating pass and made a 32-yard return late in the first quarter, and delivered his second pick as part of double coverage.
McBride had easily his best gain of 28 yards following three negative carries after lineman Dale Propst pounced on a mishandled snap.
Ste. Genevieve center Matthew Schmidt alertly recovered an offensive fumble to prevent a third turnover against his squad, and Zach Boyer caught a 16-yard slant on fourth-and-goal for a 27-0 advantage.
Jacob Johns recovered as Vaughn delivered a jarring hit that dislodged the ball while sacking Griffin after Bayless had pushed ahead with a couple of running first downs.
Aiden Boyer looked deep to Zach Boyer for a 79-yard scoring strike on the next snap. Springkamper looked back to located a pass for a 33-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left until halftime.
Zach Boyer compiled 156 receiving yards, and Ste. Genevieve had a 264-89 edge in total yards at intermission. The Dragons added three more scoring drives amid a continuous clock in the second half.
Griffin was 6-of-16 overall for 61 yards, highlighted by a 34-yard strike to Chaplin in the final minutes. Tight end Spencer Mathes moved the chains on fourth down prior to another turnover.
Carter Klump leaped for the final interception of the night, and linebacker Johns provided five tackles for the Dragons.
Aiden Boyer finished 6-of-9 passing for 212 yards, and picked up 47 yards on three carries. Springkamper had team-high 62 yards on two attempts, including a 38-yard run that made it 56-0.
Zach Boyer punctuated his efficient performance by catching a swing pass near the left sideline and crossing the width of the field for his fourth TD from 48 yards out.