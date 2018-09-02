STE. GENEVIEVE – Running the football proved absolutely futile Friday night in the latest renewal of the Old Settlement showdown as each defensive front simply refused to budge.
A converted extra point in the first quarter and goal-line stand before halftime were crucial in helping Ste. Genevieve snap a five-game drought against neighboring Valle Catholic.
The Dragons recorded five sacks and two interceptions to preserve a 7-6 road victory while both teams finished below 200 yards of total offense.
Devon Bader made three receptions for 70 yards, and opened the scoring for Ste. Genevieve by reeling in a 36-yard throw from quarterback Chad Donze after briefly getting tangled with a defender.
Donze added the kick with 7:55 to play in the first quarter, and the Dragons (2-0) managed to maintain the resulting lead for the rest of a perplexing contest.
Logan Trollinger caught a 34-yard pass from Donze after Austin Kuehn picked off a deep ball, but Ste. Genevieve eventually stalled ahead of a Valle Catholic response.
Chase Dunlap fired a 24-yard completion to Ryan Grein, then pumped before finding Tyler Blum down the right side for a 27-yard touchdown catch on the Warriors’ third possession.
But a low snap prevented the ensuing extra point from ever materializing, and the one-point separation with 54 seconds left in the opening period became a permanent one.
A combined total of 17 accepted penalties plagued drives throughout the evening, but Valle Catholic (1-1) sharply progressed 68 yards on a march in the second quarter. Blum picked up first downs on two quick passes.
Dunlap bounced back from a roughing-the-passer call to power ahead 12 yards before being drilled just inches from the goal line on his team’s longest run from scrimmage.
But another poor snap occurred on the next play, and two subsequent rushing attempts went nowhere. A fourth-down pass toward Blum was broken up by Kuehn to solidify the Dragons’ pivotal stand.
Dunlap was 16-of-31 overall for 182 yards, and Grein had a game-high six receptions for 74 yards as the Warriors entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the Class 1 state media poll.
The Ste. Genevieve could not open holes for sophomore running back Darien Brown, who was visibly frustrated at times. He was held to negative yardage overall through his first 19 carries.
The Dragons had a punt partially blocked by Collin Parmer in the third quarter, but developed a more promising drive after Bader intercepted Dunlap.
A 16-yard keeper by Logan Gegg was followed by a fourth-and-8 holding penalty against Valle, and Ste. Genevieve eventually reached the red zone at the 5-yard line.
But an offensive holding flag negated a potential TD run for Isaac Boyd, and Tyler Blum made a perfect read from the secondary to intercept a throwback near the left pylon.
Valle Catholic added two more defensive stops when the Dragons took over possession inside their 25. The first such instance was created by a blocked punt from lineman Coy Flieg.
Brown had a chance to increase the Ste. Genevieve lead on an 11-yard gallop, but fumbled through the endzone for a touchback with 2:21 to play.
The Warriors would be stymied again, however, as Christian Hale sacked Dunlap before a fourth-and-18 pass was swatted down.
Tyler Jenkins collected two sacks, and Austin Bullock made seven tackles for Ste. Genevieve, which will travel to Kennett on Friday. Donze completed 5-of-11 passes for 115 yards.
Kellen Blum shined for Valle Catholic defense with five of his 14 total tackles occurring behind the line of scrimmage. Jack Drury and Collin Grass had eight tackles apiece.
Carter Roth chipped in four receptions, but netted just 1 yard on 10 carries. The Warriors will head to Caruthersville for week 3 action.
St. Clair 30, Potosi 13
POTOSI – Quarterback Tim Hoffman accounted for three total touchdowns, including a 75-yard run, and St. Clair limited Potosi to 232 total yards in a 30-13 victory on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) promptly restored a 20-6 halftime lead when Tyler Stark caught a 44-yard strike from Hoffman, just 22 seconds after Potosi cut a 12-0 deficit in half on a 1-yard sneak by Andrew Coleman.
Demond Guthrie brought within 27-13 on a 53-yard scoring run with 11:30 left in the game. He finished with a team-high 75 yards on nine carries.
Brayden Isgriggs added 56 yards and Ethan Brown netted 42 more for the Trojans (1-1). Coleman was 2-of-11 passing for 15 yards.
St. Clair jumped ahead 6-0 when a 5-yard dive by Harry Ramos capped its opening drive.
Potosi senior Zach Haynes compiled 15 primary tackles and Tristan Murdick provided 10 stops.
