STE. GENEVIEVE – Winning seven games in the regular season, sharing a conference title and topping a cross-town rival would constitute a quality season for most football programs.
But for Ste. Genevieve Head Coach Ken Weik, a crushing, triple-overtime home loss to Dexter in the first round of district play removed part of the shine from last fall.
“I’d say we kind of stayed where we were as a program. Not winning a district game was maybe a step back, but I think injuries led to that at the end of the year.” he said. “We were decimated in a couple of places, but I still think we are headed in the right direction.”
The Dragons were carried by a bevy of multi-sport seniors who brought production and experience to each facet of an eighth consecutive winning season.
All-state linemen Clayton Vaughn and Isaac Boyd have since moved on, along with quarterback Chad Donze, key receiver Brady Boyer and leading tackler Ty Brown.
Ste. Genevieve held five opponents to seven points or less in 2018, and strives to fill its resulting lineup vacancies effectively without seeing much of a drop off.
That success for the Dragons will depend heavily on work in the trenches, whether blocking for their own rushing attack or trying to contain the opposing one.
“Losing Isaac and Clayton with the way they went about their business and took care of the middle leaves a hole for us,” Weik said. “We have some kids who can fill it. The difference is they won’t be the size of those two. We don’t have any 6-foot-6, 280-pound kids in the program this year.”
The current strength of the defense may be found at the inside linebacker spots as Koby Hatfield and Austin Bullock return as starters from last year’s stingy unit.
Ste. Genevieve has 20 seniors in the mix for playing time, and that depth shows along the line where Coy Flieg, Clayton Kreitler, Evan Walker and Kaleb Roth can rotate at the end spots.
Luke Goodwin, Dakota Arnold and Luke Terry also enter their respective senior years, and draw the assignment of stuffing the middle as interior linemen.
Bryce Trollinger brings closing speed as the leader of the secondary, and Weik regards corner Seth Siebert as a “pleasant surprise” heading into the season.
Kyle Kiefer, Charles Finley and Jacob Boyer are also expected to contribute within the third level, and have a shot to grab the last starting role.
“We have to tackle better than we have been,” Weik said. “We’ll be fast to the ball. We expect the kids to play good defense. If you can keep yourself in games, then you have a chance to win.”
The Dragons hope for greater output after averaging exactly 24 points per game, a figure skewed by winning margins of 54-17 over Fredericktown and 49-20 against Brentwood.
The offensive scheme last year included a package featuring Logan Gegg as a nimble alternative to the deep threat of Donze. Gegg now becomes the full-time signal caller behind center.
Quick receivers Bryce Trollinger, Brett Bieser and Jesse Kemper bolster a short passing game that relies on sharp timing while forcing the coverage to span the width of the field from a spread look.
“Logan worked his way into getting those chances, and played the whole district game last year when Chad got hurt,” Weik said. “Logan has improved his arm, and he’s still a good runner and rollout passer.”
Returning standout Logan Trollinger becomes even more of a wild card in the slightly retooled system. He may share reps between the backfield and slot to utilize his speed.
Ste. Genevieve could benefit greatly from a boost on the ground, especially between the tackles, and will turn to a committee of candidates for carries.
Hatfield and Bullock bring the most experience at running back, and sophomore Zach Boyer figures to strengthen the cause of replacing the leading rusher from last year.
A veteran line will attempt to clear the running lanes with Flieg at center and Walker at guard. Kreitler and Goodwin are fellow two-way starters while Hunter Lorrance looks to complete that crew.
Gegg will factor heavily into special teams with the punting and kickoff responsibilities. He may also handle extra points should two younger challengers not settle in.
Although the highest aspirations for Ste. Genevieve lurk in late October, there should be no shortage of emotion and motivation from the outset of the season.
An immediate chance for revenge against Dexter occurs in the opener, and the annual clash with Valle remains locked into week 2. A home battle with Central may again decide the MAFC White title.
“You look forward to those fun rivalry games in high school football. We have a great one every year in week 2, and you can’t ask for more than that,” Weik said.
“Last year was the first time we’ve been competitive with Valle over the last few times we played them, much less getting a victory. They will be looking to come here and get back at us, but at least our kids now know that they can compete.”
