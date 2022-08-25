Dragons relying on solid lines to steer success

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jay Pope knows that looks can be and are often deceiving.

And with the ever-changing circumstances that high school football programs endure, the second-year head coach of Ste. Genevieve gives minimal credence to initial impressions.

Although the Dragons appear in strong position with an experienced three-year starting quarterback and enviable size across the line of scrimmage, Pope is keeping an open mind about his team’s season prospects until it encounters the heat of several battles.

“I always hate the first few weeks, because you’re never quite sure what you have yet, and are still finding the puzzle pieces and where they best fit together to make a run,” he said.

Festus offers a measuring stick right away in week 1, as Ste. Genevieve breaks in a new committee of running backs against a defense that brings nearly everyone back from last fall.

But the Dragons are fortunate to have a calming presence behind center, and senior QB Aiden Boyer could potentially be called upon to throw more than ever.

Boyer is an established dual threat, but must be kept upright as much as possible and limit the number of dangerous collisions since a comparable back-up has yet to be developed.

“I always stand behind him and watch the offense in practice, and he’s just a different person right now,” Pope said. “You can tell that he’s confident in what he’s doing. He is showing other guys where they need to be, and even when something goes wrong, he’s still processing and not panicking. That comes with experience and we’re excited to see what he can do this year.”

Fast juniors Kaden Flye and Wyatt Springkamper present the best receiving options for Boyer following the departure of Second Team all-state performer Zach Boyer.

Flye, who earned varsity snaps and was featured increasingly often with special teams as a freshman, has attended multiple elite camps and drawn attention from possible college destinations.

Offensive success may ultimately depend on the health, protection and consistency of a line that remains formidable despite losing its strongest influence.

All-state guard Dale Propst was chosen by coaches as the top lineman in the MAFC White Division, and the current Dragons are looking to emulate both his results and work ethic.

Anthony Bader leads the push at right tackle. Thomas Pecaut also started every game last season while Nathan Johnson and Dalton McBride return along the left side.

The main beneficiaries of their blocking remain to be seen after recent graduate Austin McBride finished second all-time for Ste. Genevieve in yards per carry.

The Dragons have six athletes from grades 10-12 listed as running backs. Aiden Butcher, Jacob Johns and Carter Burr are seniors within the group, and Hayden Ford saw action in district play last season.

A key takeaway from the 28-14 loss to conference champion Central in week 5 was the confidence to embrace a run-heavy approach when receivers were stifled downfield.

“It changes from week to week,” Pope said. “We like throwing out different formations, and whatever our best look is to get our guys in space is what we’ll stick with.”

While the starting front four has the glaring size and composition to be dominant, questions exist amid previously untested talent at the linebacker positions.

Jacob Johns provides the exception as a three-year starter inside. He continues among the top tacklers for the team while hitting harder than his stature suggests.

The ability of forces like Bader as a run stopper and dangerous edge rusher Will Vaughn, who starred in defeat against neighboring rival Valle Catholic, can assist the progression of younger teammates at the second level as the Dragons hope to take away short passes.

Junior safety Mason Nix returns to a secondary that lost Klayton Squires and his six interceptions. Flye is expected to shine at cornerback with his speed and vertical leap.

“You always have to teach. There are always details that change from time to time,” Pope said. “Even with the many guys we have coming back and their grasp of what we’re doing, we feel like we can go a little deeper with it. You throw new stuff at them, but still try to keep things as simple as possible.”

When Ste. Genevieve finds the end zone, extra point responsibilities will belong again to Bryant Schwent in his third season since kicking as a freshman.

The MAFC White Division becomes exponentially tougher with the addition of state power Valle Catholic in place of a struggling and departed Perryville squad.

A gauntlet of challenges awaits over a three-week midseason stretch, as games at Central, home against Potosi and across town against Valle settle the conference race.