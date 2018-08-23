STE. GENEVIEVE – Four losses in a span of five games left the Ste. Genevieve football team teetering on the cusp of an incorrigable plight last season.
But a more forgiving stretch of the schedule arrived just in time. Players became more accustomed to their respective roles, and the Dragons responded by rattling off five straight victories.
The ultimate result was a winning campaign at 6-5 with only Central blocking the path to conference or district supremacy. Ste. Genevieve aims to start faster and further close that gap this fall.
“We gave up a lot of points in those first four losses last year, and those were some quality opponents,” fourth-year Ste. Genevieve head coach Ken Weik said. “But when our kids turned that corner and stopped giving up those big numbers, it was huge for our confidence.”
Versatility at the skill positions and improved fundamentals in the trenches give the Dragons a solid chance to continue their upward trend.
Weik anticipates having a surplus of two-way players, but hopes that he can avoid pressing them into double duty too often should Ste. Genevieve manage to avoid widespread injuries.
“We have some depth across the board. Several players are multi-talented and multi-sport athletes,” he said. “When you get several of those guys together, you can move them around, and that makes things better for us coaches and more fun for the kids.”
Even when the Dragons were struggling last September, defensive tackle Isaac Boyd remained a force by making several big stops against the run in opposing backfields.
Boyd – the reigning MAFC White Division most valuable defensive lineman – returns to anchor the front four after earning Second Team all-state honors, and has attended several camps and showcase events to gain exposure amid collegiate scouts.
“He has a low center of gravity and is so strong. That’s probably what helps him the most,” Weik said. “Hopefully, he’ll find a college that [recognizes] that. On paper, someone might think he doesn’t have the height (5-foot-8) to play at a certain level. But I think that playing close to the ground might be his best asset. He gets underneath blocks and is hard to move.”
Although the starting quarterback position had not been officially solidified through the second week of preseason practice, senior Chad Donze figures to be an obvious front-runner to keep that role.
With the strong arm of a baseball pitcher and ability to emerge from the pocket, Donze should have an array of receiving targets lining up various looks within a given formation.
“Expectations for our quarterback are always high,” Weik said. “He has to be a leader, not only on the field but off it, in the huddle or on the sideline. I don’t know if we’ve penciled anyone in yet. We have some guys in the mix, and competition is a good thing. Chad would be the first to tell you that.”
Ste. Genevieve sustained a crushing blow last fall when star running back Luke Brewster suffered a season-ending knee injury, as the depth chart appeared thin behind him.
But a standout emerged in his absence when speedy freshman Darien Brown provided multiple 100-yard efforts. His second varsity season may actually involve a less strenuous workload.
Junior Austin Kuehn has healed from right knee surgery after missing all of the 2017 campaign, and could be utilized as a wild-card back or receiving threat.
Right guard Clayton Vaughn has likewise recovered from an MCL tear, and will be the lone senior along an offensive line that previously had to mask some technical and experience issues.
Coy Flieg and Clayton Kreitler have added some size along with left guard Gauge Wiegand, and left tackle Hunter Lorance has impressed with his energy level.
“We have more size and experience there. We had to start two sophomores on the offensive line last year,” Weik said. “This was a group that really needed to improve. We had too many penalties that killed drives or caused others to stall out. Hopefully, we will get away from that and have more consistency in our offense.”
Vaughn will line up alongside Boyd at defensive tackle, and Tyler Jenkins is projected to excel after starting at defensive end as a junior. Luke Goodwin and Jacob Kamadulski help Kreitler and Lorance widen the rotation up front.
Returning senior Ty Brown is arguably the most punishing hitter within the second level. Koby Hatfield and Kuehn appear to have nailed down other starting linebacker spots.
The secondary includes cornerback Brady Boyer along with fellow senior Grant Staffen at strong safety, while Logan Gegg and Bryce Trollinger also enter into the mix. Each of those players is also likely to see extensive snaps as receivers.
Donze may continue to kick extra points on special teams, but sophomore Bryce Barley has also been sharing that task in practice. Gegg is a leading candidate at punter.
The season opener against Dexter and week 2 showdown with Valle Catholic offer immediate tests for the Dragons, who will then measure their progress in the conference against Potosi and Central during back-to-back September clashes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.