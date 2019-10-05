POTOSI – Dayshawn Welch erupted for a career-high 237 yards on 22 carries, eclipsing triple digits for the fifth time in six games, and also provided two key interceptions on Friday night.
The Central sophomore notched a couple of scoring runs as the Rebels downed Potosi 38-15 on Friday night for sole possession of first place in the MAFC White Division.
Dylan Corcoran threw his first two touchdown passes this fall to Gage Manion and Braydon Scherffius in the first half, and Central (4-2, 3-0) tallied 360 yards of total offense for its fourth straight win.
Isaiah Welch made eight tackles and Trevor Johnson added six for a defense that forced three turnovers. The Rebels can claim an outright conference title against Perryville on Homecoming in week 7.
Manion slipped behind the secondary for a 34-yard touchdown catch from Corcoran, then scored on a 4-yard run for an early 14-0 lead after Ethan Gammon recovered a fumble at the Potosi 27.
Potosi (3-3, 2-2) caught a huge break after bobbling a punt snap as the Rebels were assessed a facemask penalty, and promptly capitalized early in the second quarter.
Isaac Gaghen broke free for a 20-yard gain, Wade Mercille followed with a 24-yard gallop and Kyle Miller capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown around the edge on three successive plays.
The momentum evaporated instantly for the Trojans, however, as Welch darted through the right side for a silencing 57-yard touchdown on the ensuing snap.
Tristan Murdick had a team-high eight primary tackles for Potosi, and made a big fourth-down stop to thwart another promising drive by the Rebels.
But Welch picked off a pass by Andrew Coleman near the sideline, and gained 69 yards on another huge run before Corcoran zipped a 16-yard TD pass to Scherffius with 22 seconds left.
Central carried a 28-6 advantage into halftime. Corcoran ended the night 5-of-8 passing for 92 yards, but was intercepted by Gaghen on the initial play of the third quarter.
Potosi took possession at its own 46, but was stymied on a fourth-and-2 run moments later. An ejection of lineman Keke Ortiz in the second quarter further hindered the Trojans.
Justin Bridges made the margin 31-6 by drilling a 37-yard field goal, and helped Central in the battle for field position by kicking six touchbacks.
Welch picked off a subsequent tipped pass, then scored from 11 yards with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter after Manion covered 36 yards on a reception.
Coleman was 4-of-9 through the air for 78 yards, and brought Potosi within 38-12 on a sneak with eight minutes to play. Gaghen had a long run and 16-yard reception to set up the touchdown.
Booba Henson booted a 26-yard field goal for the Trojans with 2:05 left after a Miller catch gained 45 yards to the Central 30.
Gaghen compiled 73 yards on nine carries, and Mercille had 70 yards on 10 attempts in defeat. Potosi will face New Madrid County Central next.
The Rebels avenged a sluggish 7-6 loss from last season.
