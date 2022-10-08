Farmington comeback bid intercepted by Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Farmington capped an improbable comeback last season against Poplar Bluff by executing a decisive wingback pass for a touchdown as time expired.

When the Knights dialed up a similar trick play on their side of midfield Friday night, hoping to spring another fourth-quarter stunner, the Mules were ready.

Junior safety Jais Soto nabbed his second interception of the game, Chris Matlock added his second touchdown catch moments later and Poplar Bluff celebrated a 34-21 Homecoming victory.

Makel McFarland rushed for 161 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns, and Poplar Bluff (3-4, 2-2) was rewarded for three quarters of superb defense against the triple option.

Farmington (3-4, 1-3) entered the final period trailing 27-7 and on the verge of another stalled drive until sophomore Connor Rice drew a late hit out of bounds on a third-and-17 sweep.

Jackson McDowell gained 19 yards toward the opposite sideline, and quarterback Brett Drye scored on a fourth-down sneak from the 3 with 8:41 remaining.

The Mules picked up a first down on the ensuing possession, but failed to convert on third-and-inches from their own 44 as Wyatt Skaggs and Bryce Kathcart stopped McFarland for no gain on a shotgun snap.

A penalty for delay of game prompted an eventual punt, and Farmington quickly drove 69 yards to draw within 27-21 as Kaesen McClain finished a 4-yard dive with 3:24 remaining.

Braydon Berry preceded that scoring play with a 52-yard catch behind the secondary. No other pass by the Knights netted more than 1 yard.

Farmington then secured a fleeting opportunity to pursue the lead after forcing a three-and-out punt and taking over possession at its own 40 with two timeouts available and 2:18 on the clock.

Berry took the pitch in motion from Drye on the next snap, and lofted a deep throw that Soto easily picked amid four Poplar Bluff defenders in the vicinity.

Matlock caught a pass and dodged an oncoming defender before racing ahead for the clinching 34-yard touchdown. The senior finished with a game-high five receptions for 114 yards overall.

Mason West completed 11-of-16 passes for 151 yards, and fired a pinpoint strike to Matlock on a deep slant route for a 63-yard touchdown with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

Poplar Bluff contained the ground game of the Knights throughout the first half, including multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage by Spencer Nunn and Ben Colclasure on outside sweeps.

But an exchange of turnovers favored Farmington when Owen Birkner recovered a fumble at the Mules’ 3-yard line, just one play after Darius Graham intercepted Drye near the end zone.

McClain notched his first of two touchdown runs from 2 yards out, but the resulting 7-7 tie lasted for only 18 seconds as McFarland answered with an explosive 80-yard sprint behind the left tackle.

A false start penalty and 10-yard loss on a run meant another frustrating punt for the Knights, who were limited to 91 yards in total offense before halftime.

Poplar Bluff punted away the first series of the third quarter following a tackle for loss by Kathcart, but soon extended its advantage on consecutive drives.

McFarland accelerated through the middle for a 27-yard touchdown, and found the end zone for a third time from 12 yards after West converted a fourth-and-7 throw to a crossing Matlock.

Tight end Torrence Williams added four receptions in the victory.

McClain paced the Knights with 93 hard-earned yards on 26 carries. His longest gain had been 6 yards prior to a pickup of 9 that preceded his late touchdown run.

McDowell provided 69 rushing yards on seven attempts, mostly in the fourth quarter. Gabe Giuliani chipped in two catches for Farmington, which hosts Festus next Friday.