Farmington edges Potosi after offenses struggle

FARMINGTON – Sometimes special teams make all the difference in a football game.
Farmington coach Erik Kruppe felt that way after his Knights (2-0) eked out a 10-6 victory over Potosi (1-1) on Friday night at Haile Memorial Stadiium.
Knights senior Kael Krause nailed a 33-yard field goal for the only points of the first half, retrieved a snap that went over his head inside the 10-yard line before still punting it about 50 yards, and pinned the Trojans at the 4-yard line and 14-yard line with two other punts.
On the other side of the ball, Potosi junior Blake Henson missed a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter that would have tied the game.
“There's things that we can do special teams wise that can help us in a football game,” Kruppe said. “I think some of those things showed tonight.”
Each team also had costly turnovers. On the first play of Farmington’s second series, senior Kaden Files had a pass intercepted by Potosi junior Blake Missey on the 41-yard line.
The Trojans took over and after a 12-yard run by Henson and 15-yard pass from senior Andrew Coleman to Missey, had first-and-goal at the 5. But on the next play, Farmington caused sophomore Zane West to fumble into the end zone and the Knights recovered.
“Had we just finished some drives throughout the game, I think the game turned out a little different,” said first-year Potosi coach Dylan Wyrick.
Behind three passes for 38 yards from Files – his only passing yards for the game – and a Potosi encroachment penalty on fourth down, Farmington moved the ball into field goal range for Krause, who put the Knights ahead.
After forcing the Trojans to punt, the Knights threatened to score again, using 10 rushing plays to reach the Potosi 27. But on the next play, the Trojans stripped the ball away from junior Brady Cook and recovered it. Potosi was unable to capitalize before the half ended.
In the third quarter, Farmington junior Drew Felker muffed a punt that was recovered by Potosi.
“We were our own worst enemy at times,” Kruppe said. “We've got to make sure that we clean some things up and our kids didn't quit. They continued to fight and they finished the ballgame. But we've got a lot of work to do.”
Each team's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
With Potosi pinned inside its 5-yard line, Farmington forced a three-and-out after a sack by senior Judd Cunningham at the 2.
This put the Knights in excellent field position and five rushing plays later, senior Braden Botkin found the end zone for a 10-0 lead.
But the Trojans did not give up. In the closing minutes, they marched 80 yards down the field behind Coleman’s 37 rushing yards and a 24-yard pass to junior Malachai Peppers. Coleman ran in the touchdown.
Henson missed the extra point, keeping the margin at 4, and the Knights handled the onside kick to seal their victory.
“We’re just really proud of our boys for staying together and fighting until the very end,” Wyrick said.
Botkin led Farmington with 99 of the team’s 176 rushing yards. Files also ran for 39 and Cook finished with 32.
“That was our number one goal coming in tonight is to win a football game,” Kruppe said. “That being said, we didn't execute as well as we could have or should have. We're a better football team than we showed on the field today, and we need to make sure that we get back to work and we improve on a lot of different things.”
Coleman led Potosi with 94 yards passing and 59 yards rushing, including the team’s only touchdown.
“He had a heck of a game,” Wyrick said. “He’s proved to a lot of people who he is as a young man and who he is as a quarterback. So we're very proud of him. … He can run a little bit. He's always had that in him. And we're just excited to turn him loose this season and let him have some fun.”
Missey finished with 66 receiving yards for the Trojans, while Henson added 28 on the ground.
On top of playing their home opener, thanks to the pandemic, the Knights also honored senior players and band members before the game.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
