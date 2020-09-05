Farmington edges Potosi after offenses struggle

Henson missed the extra point, keeping the margin at 4, and the Knights handled the onside kick to seal their victory.

“We’re just really proud of our boys for staying together and fighting until the very end,” Wyrick said.

Botkin led Farmington with 99 of the team’s 176 rushing yards. Files also ran for 39 and Cook finished with 32.

“That was our number one goal coming in tonight is to win a football game,” Kruppe said. “That being said, we didn't execute as well as we could have or should have. We're a better football team than we showed on the field today, and we need to make sure that we get back to work and we improve on a lot of different things.”

Coleman led Potosi with 94 yards passing and 59 yards rushing, including the team’s only touchdown.

“He had a heck of a game,” Wyrick said. “He’s proved to a lot of people who he is as a young man and who he is as a quarterback. So we're very proud of him. … He can run a little bit. He's always had that in him. And we're just excited to turn him loose this season and let him have some fun.”

Missey finished with 66 receiving yards for the Trojans, while Henson added 28 on the ground.

On top of playing their home opener, thanks to the pandemic, the Knights also honored senior players and band members before the game.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

