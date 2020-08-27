Farmington gearing up for district title defense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Seven starters must be replaced on both sides of scrimmage by a Farmington football team basking in the aftermath of its first district championship since 2011.

One of the indirect benefits of a 10-3 season was an opportunity for the coaching staff to steal an early glimpse of future fixtures once comfortable leads had been established.

“With the success we had last year, we were able to give younger kids some live-action Friday night reps toward the ends of some games,” eighth-year head coach Erik Kruppe said. “I think that was invaluable for the kids we are counting on to be starters right now.”

The Knights thrived behind a defense that allowed just 15.5 points per game and even shined in losing causes against eventual Class 2 state champion Lutheran North and Class 5 runner-up Jackson.

An especially quick and ferocious front four matched up formidably against larger offensive lines, and provided a blueprint for subsequent teams to study.