Farmington gearing up for district title defense

FARMINGTON – Seven starters must be replaced on both sides of scrimmage by a Farmington football team basking in the aftermath of its first district championship since 2011.
One of the indirect benefits of a 10-3 season was an opportunity for the coaching staff to steal an early glimpse of future fixtures once comfortable leads had been established.
“With the success we had last year, we were able to give younger kids some live-action Friday night reps toward the ends of some games,” eighth-year head coach Erik Kruppe said. “I think that was invaluable for the kids we are counting on to be starters right now.”
The Knights thrived behind a defense that allowed just 15.5 points per game and even shined in losing causes against eventual Class 2 state champion Lutheran North and Class 5 runner-up Jackson.
An especially quick and ferocious front four matched up formidably against larger offensive lines, and provided a blueprint for subsequent teams to study.
“What we need now from each of our newcomers is to have that same mentality of doing my job, and understanding that sometimes I might make the play without actually making the play,” Kruppe said. “For example, if our defensive end needs to spill or wrong-arm a lead block so the ball can bounce laterally, then our split backer can make the tackle.”
The defensive line is highlighted by senior ends Judd Cunningham, who earned all-conference honors from the interior, and four-year varsity player Kael Krause.
An active Farmington secondary includes two dependable performers at magnified safety spots with three-year starter Wyatt Westbrook and dynamic junior Drew Felker.
“We operate what I call a safety-driven defense,” Kruppe said. “They are the force defenders, making all of our coverage checks and making sure that people are aligned properly.”
The Knights had some untapped depth at linebacker last year, thanks to the good fortune of avoiding any serious injuries. But three vacancies now have to be filled.
Braden Botkin rushed for a team-high 1,370 yards as a junior, and now has a greater two-way role in the middle while flanked by strong-side linebacker Brady Cook and sophomore Wyatt Skaggs.
For a program that attempted only 28 passes in a 13-game season, it would be reasonable to anticipate a less lopsided balance this year in terms of play selection.
The fulcrum of the flexbone offense is experienced with Botkin at fullback, Cunningham at center and senior quarterback Kaden Files calling signals for a third consecutive year.
“There are multiple factors involved, but I think you’ll find that we will throw a little more this year,” Kruppe said. “Kaden has thrown a really accurate ball all summer, and he has some good targets. He understands our offense and his place within it. He knows how to take what the defense gives us.”
Finding athletes who best accentuate the option attack is a primary objective for the Knights, who feature a pair of new starters both at wingback and wide receiver.
Carter Barnes projects to earn carries while also holding down a corner spot defensively, and Felker is on pace to be stationed at the opposite wing. Tyler Williams is ready to spell Botkin when needed.
Right cornerback Jake Bishop and tall senior Isaiah Robinson present the top receiving threats along the outside. Westbrook and Cook should also bolster the running game.
“We have kids on the perimeter who can do great things with the ball in their hands,” Kruppe said. “If we read the defense correctly, the ball will find the person who can have the most success on a play.”
The blocking presence will rely on three promoted linemen along with the returning Cunningham and right guard Logan Maxson, who also lands an extra starting role as nose tackle.
Junior right tackle Jaden Oyler will also draw a majority of snaps of both sides of scrimmage, while Grant Larkins enters the lineup at left guard.
Krause will represent one of the more versatile Farmington contributors, stepping into an offensive line responsibility for the first time at left tackle.
He is also crucial to special teams as an all-state kicker and punter, in addition to regularly booting his kickoffs into the end zone. Krause connected on a school record 45-yard field goal last fall.
Opponents have rarely kicked deep to Farmington in recent years, knowing that explosive all-state star Royce Harris was waiting to burn them.
Should that trend begin to change now, Felker will likely be the choice returner with Bishop helping on kickoffs and Barnes on punts.
“A lot of it will ride on how many juniors can take that next step and be ready for Friday night,” Kruppe said. “They have done it at the junior varsity level. Now, can they do it at the varsity level? That’s what we’re getting ready to see.”
The non-conference schedule is less daunting on paper with reigning Class 2 state champion Lutheran North among those teams removed for this cycle.
Potosi, Festus and Hayti have been added, shifting the overall geographic scope southward. That could lessen the chance of canceled games since many programs in the St. Louis area are either opting out of fall competition or facing strict health restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.
MSHSAA has extended its deadline for teams to choose an alternative spring season, and will not release fall district assignments until at least mid-September. If enough schools forego the fall, then Farmington is likely to be placed in a larger enrollment classification.
“With COVID, everything is so fluid. How many of the St. Louis and Kansas City schools will or will not play?” Kruppe said. “It could be a situation where we could jump to Class 5, but at the same point in time, Jackson may jump to Class 6.
“Right now, my No. 1 concern is hopefully getting through an entire season. Unfortunately, we don’t know if that’s a guarantee right now.”
Three challenging road games await the Knights in October with back-to-back dates at SEMO North rivals Jackson and Poplar Bluff plus a short trip to face Central in week 9.
