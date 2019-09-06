FARMINGTON – Depth and speed in the offensive backfield were expected to manifest as a strength of the Farmington football team entering this season.
When leading rusher Royce Harris became hobbled by an apparent tender hamstring during the first quarter on Friday night, the Knights maintained their effective option attack without a hitch.
Senior Demond Guthrie and junior quarterback Kaden Files recorded two touchdowns each, and Braden Botkin gained 129 yards on just seven carries as Farmington routed rival North County 48-6.
Carson Sutton recovered two fumbles, and fellow senior Rothman Harris produced two sacks as the Knights’ defense forced five turnovers as the home team closed with 41 unanswered points.
Farmington (2-0) executed just 16 offensive plays during the first half, and surged to a 28-6 lead at the break after scoring on three straight possessions in the second quarter.
Lengthy bursts resulted from option pitches in open spaces along the edge, including a 71-yard jaunt by Guthrie down the left side on his team’s second series of the game.
Files threw two passes over the course of the game, but handed momentum to Farmington with a 59-yard keeper through a gaping hole around the left side to create a 14-6 margin.
North County (0-2) had just threatened to surge ahead near the conclusion of the first quarter, as Mallow picked up 12 yards on a straight-ahead run to the Knights’ 20.
But the Farmington defense stood tall following a tackle for loss by Sutton, and seized full control of the contest after a fourth-down pass by Nolan Reed fell incomplete.
Sam Nickelson had a fumble recovery, and intercepted a rollout pass as Reed threw short toward Karter Kekec just as a downfield receiver separated.
The Raiders were assessed a personal foul moments later, and Royce Harris cut wide before racing down the right sideline for a 37-yard TD on his lone carry of the evening.
A mistake on special teams further hampered North County before half as a high punt snap eluded the grasp of Mallow at the 2-yard line.
Files found the end zone on the next snap, and another extra point by Kael Krause bumped the lead to 22 points. The Knights enjoyed an unofficial 193-110 gap in total yardage by intermission.
North County was paced by 66 rushing yards from Blake Head, while Mallow notched 50 yards on a game-high 16 attempts and Kaelen Lee-Bell chipped in 49 more.
Solid blocking by Ben Dunlap and Briley Dickerson on the right side factored in the lone touchdown attained by the visitors less than six minutes into the action.
Head countered left for a 39-yard gain after the Raiders took possession on a short kickoff. Mallow then broke through from the 1 to make it 7-6 before a two-point conversion failed.
Botkin made his presence known in the second half with a 40-yard touchdown rumble straight ahead, and later spanned 77 yards before Tyler Kepto tracked him down at the 6.
A holding penalty briefly pushed Farmington backward, but Guthrie sprinted down the left side on the ensuing snap for his second TD from 22 yards out.
The Knights got a glimpse into their future as sophomore Drew Felker played QB throughout the brisk fourth quarter. He capped the scoring with a nifty escape in traffic for a 20-yard touchdown.
Josh Wolo and Dickerson recovered fumbles for North County on two of its first three defensive series, but neither scoring opportunity turned into points.
Reed was 6-of-13 passing for 39 yards. His longest completion to Eric Reuss covered 17 yards.
Farmington will host district rival Hillsboro in week 3, while North County meets conference opponent Festus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.