Farmington powers past Ritenour with run game

FARMINGTON – Ritenour seemed content to simply let the second quarter expire with possession. Erik Kruppe decided instead to burn a timeout with 3 seconds remaining.
The Farmington head football coach got more than just a casual extra look at his defense when Jeremiah Cunningham delivered an effort for the highlight reel.
The sophomore safety intercepted a pass and broke a tackle along the right sideline before scooting into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown that brought on the turbo clock.
Farmington galloped to 356 total yards in the first half, including two long touchdown runs from senior quarterback Drew Felker, and routed the visiting Huskies 48-6.
Ritenour was a replacement opponent about 48 hours before kickoff when Hayti officially opted out of its trip to Haile Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
The Knights adjusted admirably on short notice by scoring on six of its first seven offensive possessions, and carried a 41-6 halftime advantage after the Cunningham pick six.
Felker burst 57 yards on the second play from scrimmage, and later erupted for an 84-yard keeper after racing down the left sideline. He tallied a game-high 163 yards on just five carries.
Freshman running back Kaeson McClain reached triple digits in rushing for the second time this season after notching 115 yards on 13 attempts.
Farmington (3-1) earned its third straight victory since falling to North County in week 1, and will return to SEMO North conference play next week at Cape Central.
The Knights delivered a three-and-out in their first defensive series, as sophomore linebacker Damian Cabrera shot through a gap on third-and-1 to force the punt.
Farmington capitalized with a 9-play, 72-yard drive. Brady Cook picked up 22 yards on a sweep to the right, and Cunningham netted his first of two rushing scores by heading 15 yards toward the left pylon.
Ritenour (0-4) answered with an instant jolt as Elijah Fry powered through a sizable hole up the middle and accelerated for a 56-yard touchdown.
The ensuing two-point conversion try failed after consecutive penalties pushed the Huskies backward, and Farmington rattled off the next 35 unanswered points to increase a 13-6 lead.
McClain gained 29 yards with his longest run of the game down the left side, and Cunningham cut past an edge block from Cook on fourth-and-goal from the 4 to make it 20-6.
Fly followed a questionable pass interference call against the Knights with a 23-yard run, and finished with a team-high 85 yards on nine carries.
The Huskies eventually reached the Farmington 30 while trying to draw closer, but punted as defensive linemen Jaden Oyler and Eligh Dyess made consecutive tackles in the backfield.
Felker went the distance on the next snap from his own 16, and eventually attempted his first pass on a subsequent drive that ended with a missed field goal after McClain broke off a 46-yard run.
Farmington forced the game’s first turnover late in the second quarter when Gabe Giuliani intercepted a tipped pass over the middle by Ritenour quarterback Jayden Barnett.
Felker was 2-of-3 overall for 48 yards on a couple of completions to Jake Bishop, whose 29-yard scoring grab behind the secondary created a 34-6 spread.
Barnett finished 4-of-11 passing for 20 yards, including two short throws to Billy Hall, and was sacked by Dyess to begin the third quarter.
Farmington consumed almost seven minutes on a 10-play, 45-yard march in response. Senior fullback Tyler Williams surged across from the inside the 1 to complete the scoring.
Freshman QB Jackson McDowell picked up 38 yards on six carries during the final possession of the game. The Knights had no turnovers, but were penalized nine times for 95 yards.