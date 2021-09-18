Farmington powers past Ritenour with run game

FARMINGTON – Ritenour seemed content to simply let the second quarter expire with possession. Erik Kruppe decided instead to burn a timeout with 3 seconds remaining.

The Farmington head football coach got more than just a casual extra look at his defense when Jeremiah Cunningham delivered an effort for the highlight reel.

The sophomore safety intercepted a pass and broke a tackle along the right sideline before scooting into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown that brought on the turbo clock.

Farmington galloped to 356 total yards in the first half, including two long touchdown runs from senior quarterback Drew Felker, and routed the visiting Huskies 48-6.

Ritenour was a replacement opponent about 48 hours before kickoff when Hayti officially opted out of its trip to Haile Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

The Knights adjusted admirably on short notice by scoring on six of its first seven offensive possessions, and carried a 41-6 halftime advantage after the Cunningham pick six.

Felker burst 57 yards on the second play from scrimmage, and later erupted for an 84-yard keeper after racing down the left sideline. He tallied a game-high 163 yards on just five carries.