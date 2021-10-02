Farmington scores twice in final minute to stun Poplar Bluff

Several rushing plays later, the Knights had a 12-yard touchdown run by Cunningham called back on a holding penalty. Then on third-and-10 at the 12, Felker threw a pass that Chris Matlock intercepted on the 1.

But on the very next snap, Poplar Bluff’s Amare White fumbled and Farmington senior defensive lineman Garrett Skaggs recovered, giving the Knights possession at the 9-yard line.

Senior running back Tyler Williams scored from 3 yards out to pull Farmington within two with 54 seconds left. A penalty against the Mules moved the ball half of the distance closer for the two-point attempt, which was scored by Cunningham for a 42-42 tie.

Poplar Bluff (4-2, 1-2) got the ball back on its own 41-yard line with 46 seconds left, but punted after three straight incomplete passes.

That set the Knights up for their thrilling game-winning touchdown to cap their comeback.

“It's on the kids because I can't be more proud of them for what they did,” Kruppe said. “They did not give up and they played a hell of a football game.”

Farmington rushed for a total of 398 yards in the game. Its previous touchdowns all came on the ground before the clincher.