Farmington surges past North County in opener

Friday marked the first night of official Missouri high school competition in more than five months after COVID-19 prompted the shutdown of the state basketball playoffs and subsequent spring season.

The teams showed typical Week 1 rust as Farmington was flagged 10 times and North County seven, but the longstanding rivalry brought its usual intensity on the field, even though fan attendance was reduced as a precautionary health measure.

Files was 4-of-8 passing to four different targets for 61 yards, and connected over the middle with Isaiah Robinson for a 19-yard touchdown in the opening quarter.

That play represented the lone points of the first half, and followed an important pass interference call that Robinson also drew in the Raiders’ secondary.

North County saw a promising drive end abruptly near the midway mark of the second quarter as Reed and Seastrand mishandled an exchange.

Carter Barnes recovered the fumble to protect the 7-0 Farmington lead after Reed had scrambled for 17 yards and fired a 15-yard dart to Eric Ruess on fourth down to reach Knights’ 7.

Kekec intercepted a desperation heave by Files on the final snap of the half, and returned it more than 40 yards before being brought down.