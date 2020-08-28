Farmington surges past North County in opener

BONNE TERRE – Seven new Farmington starters on each side of the football were immediately put to the test against local rival North County during the season opener on Friday night.
The visiting Knights responded with three consecutive scoring drives with corresponding stops for 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and overtook the much-improved Raiders 30-14.
Senior quarterback Kaden Files rushed for a team-high 94 yards on 18 attempts, and notched a pair of insurance touchdowns inside the last four minutes.
Drew Felker added 89 yards on the ground, including two long jaunts on perfect option pitches from Files in short-yardage situations during the second half.
North County displayed serious resolve coming off a two-win season, and briefly carried a slight lead with less than nine minutes remaining.
Junior quarterback Nolan Reed completed a modest 5-of-13 passes for 66 yards, but paced all players with 153 rushing yards on 19 carries in defeat.
He sparked a momentum swing on the second play from scrimmage after halftime, bursting through the middle on a designed draw to race 77 yards for a touchdown.
The ensuing two-point conversion was stopped, keeping the Farmington lead at 7-6, but North County soon capitalized on a big defensive stand.
Farmington (1-0) running back Braden Botkin converted a fourth-and-2 run in the red zone after Felker picked up 34 yards down the right side.
But senior linebacker and three-year starter Blake Head responded with two key tackles for little to no gain, and the Knights settled for a 23-yard field goal from all-state kicker Kael Krause.
North County (0-1) eventually surged ahead 14-10 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Devin Seastrand powered across from 2 yards out and Andrew Civey caught the two-point pass.
A juggling catch by Karter Kekec and two offside penalties by the Knights prolonged that drive before Jobe Smith bolted 31 yards on a sweep.
Farmington extended the next series on fourth-and-1 from its own 48, and Botkin muscled through at least four attempted tackles to earn the go-ahead, 9-yard score with 8:13 remaining.
The difference remained 16-14 after Clayton Chandler blocked the extra point, but North County could not muster a comeback down the stretch.
Tyler Williams sacked Reed on fourth down at the Raiders’ 29 after Jake Bishop broke up a sideline pass, and Farmington slammed the door moments later.
Brady Cook made a leaping 24-yard reception on fourth-and-7, and Files added a TD sneak with 3:17 to play. Files later capped the scoring on a 52-yard keeper.
Friday marked the first night of official Missouri high school competition in more than five months after COVID-19 prompted the shutdown of the state basketball playoffs and subsequent spring season.
The teams showed typical Week 1 rust as Farmington was flagged 10 times and North County seven, but the longstanding rivalry brought its usual intensity on the field, even though fan attendance was reduced as a precautionary health measure.
Files was 4-of-8 passing to four different targets for 61 yards, and connected over the middle with Isaiah Robinson for a 19-yard touchdown in the opening quarter.
That play represented the lone points of the first half, and followed an important pass interference call that Robinson also drew in the Raiders’ secondary.
North County saw a promising drive end abruptly near the midway mark of the second quarter as Reed and Seastrand mishandled an exchange.
Carter Barnes recovered the fumble to protect the 7-0 Farmington lead after Reed had scrambled for 17 yards and fired a 15-yard dart to Eric Ruess on fourth down to reach Knights’ 7.
Kekec intercepted a desperation heave by Files on the final snap of the half, and returned it more than 40 yards before being brought down.
The teams produced nearly identical total yardage prior to intermission – unofficially 118 each – before covering much more ground after sunset.
Jaden Oyler registered a sack for Farmington, which meets Potosi next for its home opener. Botkin, who compiled more than 1,400 yards last season, was limited to 45 on 11 carries.
Payden Allen made three tackles for loss, Smith added 59 rushing yards and Kekec finished with three catches for North County, which travels to Francis Howell north next week.
Krause landed all six of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
