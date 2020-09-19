Farmington's gutsy late call leads to win over St. Dominic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

O’FALLON, Mo. — There is an old adage in football that says you never take points off the scoreboard.

Farmington High coach Erik Kruppe does not ascribe to it.

After Kael Krause kicked what appeared to be the game-tying extra point with 14 seconds to play, St. Dominic was called for roughing the kicker, giving Kruppe the option to subtract the point and instead go for two points and the win.

Quarterback Kaden Files made his coach look like a genius.

On the same play that scored the touchdown to put them in that position, Files took the snap and followed his center over the goal line to give Farmington its first lead of the game and a dramatic 29-28 victory over St. Dominic on Friday.

“We’re a team that runs the football and wants to win at the line of scrimmage and when we had the opportunity to win the football game by gaining one-and-a-half yards, we had faith that our kids could get it and end the game,” Kruppe said.

St. Dominic (3-1) went deep into the playbook to take the lead late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Matthew Willenbrink took a handoff from quarterback Gabe Serri and sprinted to his right before launching a 31-yard pass to Tate Cross down the right sideline to put the Crusaders in scoring position.