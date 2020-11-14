Festus handles defiant Raiders for district title

Rickermann finished 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards, but was sacked five times by an inspired North County defense that also forced four turnovers.

Festus erased a two-possession deficit over the closing minutes in week six to claim a 39-35 victory that helped secure its MAFC Red Division title and top district seed.

The Tigers, whose lone loss came on a last-second field goal against Farmington, replaced longtime head coach Russ Schmidt with former Mizzou player and assistant A.J. Ofodile last summer.

North County struggled to develop any rushing consistency up the middle, and generated just one first down over its first three offensive series, two of which ended in turnovers.

The Raiders’ fourth possession had a more promising start with two sweeping runs. Smith picked up 13 yards before Kekec gained 18 more toward the opposite sideline.

But the celebration turned into immediate concern and eventual dejection. Kekec suffered a punishing hit while planting his right foot on the play, and did not return with a right ankle injury.

The gravity of the situation was etched on the face of Kekec – one of the premier basketball players and three-sport athletes in the area – as he received attention on the team bench.