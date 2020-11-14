Festus handles defiant Raiders for district title

FESTUS, Mo. – An early defensive breach and serious injury to star senior Karter Kekec brought a resilient streak out of the North County football team on Friday night.
But Festus likewise had something to prove with the Class 4, District 1 championship at stake after narrowly escaping a previous battle with the Raiders.
A season that began with a controversial change in leadership produced the first district crown since 2011 for the Tigers, who pulled away at home for a 27-6 triumph.
Cole Rickermann threw a pair of touchdown passes to Collin Doyel over the final nine minutes, and third-ranked Festus (10-1) advanced to face either John Burroughs or Union in the state quarterfinals next weekend.
North County (6-4) was chasing its first district title since 2004, and teased a potential comeback after being blanked 14-0 through three quarters.
Sophomore running back Jobe Smith soared across the plane for a 6-yard touchdown run with 8:57 remaining after Eric Ruess caught a 36-yard pass for the longest North County play of the game.
Festus would stop the ensuing two-point conversion throw, however, and needed only 45 seconds to restore its original two-possession lead.
Smith was flagged for a 15-yard facemask penalty away from the ball, and Rickermann found Doyel over the middle on a deep post route for the 32-yard response while bouncing off both safeties.
Rickermann finished 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards, but was sacked five times by an inspired North County defense that also forced four turnovers.
Festus erased a two-possession deficit over the closing minutes in week six to claim a 39-35 victory that helped secure its MAFC Red Division title and top district seed.
The Tigers, whose lone loss came on a last-second field goal against Farmington, replaced longtime head coach Russ Schmidt with former Mizzou player and assistant A.J. Ofodile last summer.
North County struggled to develop any rushing consistency up the middle, and generated just one first down over its first three offensive series, two of which ended in turnovers.
The Raiders’ fourth possession had a more promising start with two sweeping runs. Smith picked up 13 yards before Kekec gained 18 more toward the opposite sideline.
But the celebration turned into immediate concern and eventual dejection. Kekec suffered a punishing hit while planting his right foot on the play, and did not return with a right ankle injury.
The gravity of the situation was etched on the face of Kekec – one of the premier basketball players and three-sport athletes in the area – as he received attention on the team bench.
North County also lost sophomore lineman Mason Lay to an injury near the left hand or wrist, but offered an inspired show of resistance throughout much of the action.
Festus opened the game with a defensive stop, then needed just one snap from scrimmage to surge ahead as Cayden Glaze cut through the secondary for a 77-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers had numerous chances to extend their 7-0 lead before halftime. Cayse Martin intercepted a rollout pass from Nolan Reed, and Cole Wagner recovered a subsequent fumble.
Glaze rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries, but fumbled on three separate occasions. Joe Ortmann, Devin Seastrand and Brewster netted those alert recoveries for North County.
Seastrand and Reed stalled Festus with early sacks, while Payden Allen and Ortmann added two more on consecutive snaps in the third quarter to force another punt.
The Raiders were limited to three first downs during the first half, and surrendered a pivotal 74-yard scoring drive as Festus brilliantly managed the clock over a five-minute stretch.
Rickermann moved the chains with a 28-yard pass to leading receiver Isaac Stucke, and converted a key 12-yard screen pass to Landen Yates on third-and-11 to enter the red zone.
Glaze turned up the left sideline on an 8-yard sweep with 21 seconds remaining, and the Tigers surged to intermission with a 14-0 advantage.
North County executed an onside kick out of the locker room that was bobbled to take possession at its own 47, but a Festus held after a false start moved the Raiders backward on second-and-1 from the 24.
Stucke had 107 on five receptions for Festus, and nearly scored after getting open for a 37-yard gain down the left side. But Seastrand hustled back to strip the ball through the end zone for a crucial touchback.
The Raiders finally capitalized on the fourth Festus turnover when Glaze fumbled and Brewster claimed the ball at the bottom of a midfield pile.
Ruess had been contained all evening until reeling in a deep throw over the middle between double coverage. Smith cashed in following a timeout two plays later.
North County hoped to reduce its 21-6 deficit down the stretch, but Luke Greenstreet had an important tackle for loss and Luke Shaver followed with his second sack of the night.
A desperate fourth-and-9 pass from the Festus 35 landed incomplete, and Festus sealed the outcome as Doyel beat his defender for a leaping 28-yard touchdown with exactly three minutes left.
Reed was 6-of-15 overall for 69 yards, connecting twice with Ruess for 50 yards. Smith had a team-high 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
Doyel contributed a pick on the penultimate play of the first half, giving the Tigers their third defensive takeaway. Desmond Davis added a sack.
