FESTUS, Mo. – Two costly turnovers and 15 accepted penalties provided more than enough frustration for the North County football team in a heated rivalry game on Monday evening.
The Festus ground attack also did its part by repeatedly plowing through the tiring Raiders after briefly trailing early in the third quarter, and snapped a string of three straight head-to-head losses.
Jack Robinson barreled his way to 153 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and the Tigers scored 28 unanswered points over the last 16 minutes to celebrate a 42-20 victory.
Festus (2-1, 1-0) capitalized on short field position by turning a fumble, interception and blocked punt directly into 22 points, including both of its scoring drives in the first half.
North County (1-2, 0-1) was unofficially outgained 362-110 in rushing yards, but senior quarterback Kolten Poorman provided 171 passing yards while completing 17-of-30 attempts.
Poorman guided what appeared to be a momentous 64-yard drive for the Raiders to open the third quarter with the game tied despite two false start penalties.
The Tigers, who were flagged 14 times overall, handed back 30 free yards on personal foul and pass interference calls before Poorman connected with Cole Ziegler on a 21-yard slant.
Senior Jaelen Reed muscled his way through a crowd and across the plane from the 1 on fourth down, and North County claimed its lone lead of the night at 20-14.
Festus was bailed out of a 2nd-and-22 situation by a major penalty on the ensuing drive, and runs of 14 yards by Cole Wagner and 13 yards by RaShaun Hyde kept the home team rolling.
Robinson continued the trend of running between the tackles with a 2-yard score, and the contest was even again at 20-20 following a failed conversion try with 3:33 left in the third.
Ziegler answered with a 49-yard kickoff return to the Festus 40, but the Raiders lost yardage over the three plays. Poorman hesitated before his punt was blocked by lineman Zach Liles.
Hyde picked up 18 yards on a counter play that was enhanced by horse-collar and unsportsmanlike conduct flags against the Raiders at the conclusion.
Chalmer Brickhaus rambled the final 9 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, and Jaden Rystrom was untouched on the two-point conversion for a 28-20 lead.
Ziegler, who matched Noah Mesey with a team-high five receptions, had an explosive 60-yard catch and run on a swing pass called back moments later for a holding penalty along the edge.
Reed crashed forward for 24 yards and a first down after a sack by James Wooten had pushed the Raiders farther back. But a subsequent fourth-down pass from the Festus 20 was broken up by Mason Kennon at the goal line.
Robinson touched the football only three times during the entire first half, but quickly became a fixture as Festus seized control and pulled away.
He broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage, and burst through an opening in the secondary for a crucial 69-yard touchdown that made it 34-20 with 7:45 to play.
North County started another possession in Festus territory after Karter Kekec returned a kick past midfield, but a surprising option pitch on fourth-and-14 was stopped well short of the mark.
Hyde capped the scoring on a 15-yard sweep run with 2:07 left as Brickhaus added the conversion. Festus attempted just six passes in the game.
Mesey notched 83 receiving yards, and made an impressive catch in front of two defenders to help North County reach the red zone before stalling on the game’s opening march.
Lyles recovered a Carson Hughes fumble at the Raiders’ 31, and the Tigers jumped ahead 6-0 as Brickhaus finished off a 7-yard run for his first of two scores.
North County saw a tumbling catch in the end zone by Mesey negated by holding, but still struck on its third possession as Hughes caught a rocket screen for a 9-yard touchdown.
Although the Raiders later denied a Festus pass to the end zone on fourth down from the 19, Poorman was intercepted over the middle by safely Jaylan Watson on a return to the North County 5.
Rystrom scored on the next snap, and also added the 2-point run with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter as neither squad attempted an extra point during the action.
Poorman atoned with a dominant drive as halftime loomed. He immediately found Mesey on the right side for a 17-yard gain, then called his own number on a 16-yard keeper.
Kekec initially bobbled a pass while wide open, but gained control while falling to the turf for an 8-yard TD to make it 14-12. Ziegler got the conversion on a sweep to create another tie.
Both teams had three extra days to prepare for the game after lightning and heavy rain delayed and ultimately postponed it on Friday.
Pacen DeClue, Layton Mallow and Reed recorded sacks for the Raiders, who face a quick turnaround for its week 4 conference game against De Soto.
