Football coaches name 12 locals all-state

In a recent high school football season thrown into uncertainty because of COVID-19, each individual program was given roughly an extra month to opt out of fall competition.
Once the enrollment numbers and list of participating teams was finalized in September, Farmington settled into new territory as the smallest school in Class 5.
The Knights ultimately finished 9-3 overall with only SEMO North rival and eventual state champion Jackson blocking their path to a repeat district title.
MFCA members within Class 5 recognized three Farmington players for all-state honors last week, including a pair of seniors on the First Team.
Interior lineman Judd Cunningham was the heart of a defense that limited five opponents to single-digit points, often matching up against much larger centers and guards.
Fellow two-way lineman Kael Krause also served a major role on special teams, and was selected as the First Team punter after making the Second Team last season.
Braden Botkin handled a major workload for an offensive unit that rarely attempted passes, and tallied around 1,500 this season as a Second Team running back.
A new “championship factor” was introduced to modify the official enrollment counts for private and charter schools, turning Class 3 into a playoff minefield through the addition of former state champions Valle Catholic and Lutheran North plus St. Louis powers such as Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s.
Even through both Valle Catholic and Central saw their seasons conclude in the district semifinal round, each club still landed four all-state picks.
Junior receiver Aiden Heberlie maintained his spot on the Class 3 First Team after averaging more than 25 yards per catch with 15 touchdowns.
Austin Burnett nabbed Second Team distinction at linebacker, while Warriors sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert and senior kicker Kolten Naeger made the Third Team. Valle finished the season 9-1.
The honors for Central include two repeats, as junior running back Dayshawn Welch and senior kicker Justin Bridges return to the Class 3 Second Team.
Welch broke his own single-game (381) and single-season (1,859) rushing records for the Rebels, who finished 8-2 with victories over Farmington and Class 6 program Northwest.
Bridges connected on 7-of-11 field goals, including a game-winner, and was perfect on six attempts inside of 40 yards while also averaging 58.8 yards on kickoffs.
Standout offensive guard Jake Murray and safety Ruger Sutton represent Central on the Third Team.
North County three-sport star Karter Kekec earned a Third Team defensive back spot in Class 4. He was also the Raiders’ leading receiver while shoring up their special teams at kicker.
