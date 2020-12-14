Football coaches name 12 locals all-state

A new “championship factor” was introduced to modify the official enrollment counts for private and charter schools, turning Class 3 into a playoff minefield through the addition of former state champions Valle Catholic and Lutheran North plus St. Louis powers such as Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s.

Even through both Valle Catholic and Central saw their seasons conclude in the district semifinal round, each club still landed four all-state picks.

Junior receiver Aiden Heberlie maintained his spot on the Class 3 First Team after averaging more than 25 yards per catch with 15 touchdowns.

Austin Burnett nabbed Second Team distinction at linebacker, while Warriors sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert and senior kicker Kolten Naeger made the Third Team. Valle finished the season 9-1.

The honors for Central include two repeats, as junior running back Dayshawn Welch and senior kicker Justin Bridges return to the Class 3 Second Team.

Welch broke his own single-game (381) and single-season (1,859) rushing records for the Rebels, who finished 8-2 with victories over Farmington and Class 6 program Northwest.