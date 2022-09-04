Football: Knights, Rebels, Dragons deliver decisive victories

FARMINGTON – Sophomore Kaesen McClain powered through a tiring Potosi defense with four rushing touchdowns, and the Farmington football team pulled away for a 50-18 triumph on Friday night.

Defensive linemen Bryce Kathcart, Connor Farrell and Gage O’Harver registered sacks, and the Knights outscored the Trojans 22-0 over the final eight minutes.

McClain erupted for 284 yards on 21 carries, and extended a 14-6 halftime lead with an 86-yard romp after Farmington (1-1) converted on third-and-9 with a 13-yard run by Connor Rice.

Potosi (1-1) shifted from its spread attack to the power-I formation after intermission, and the move mostly succeeded before a promising scoring drive eventually stalled.

Freshman running back Noah Walton picked up a couple of first downs, but Jackson McDowell tackled receiver Kevin Boyer short of the mark on a fourth-and-10 pass from the 12.

Senior quarterback Blake Coleman found Gavin Portell over the middle for 21 yards following a pass interference penalty, then flipped a 5-yard touchdown toss to Zane West on the next Potosi possession.

The Knights stopped the ensuing two-point conversion, keeping a 21-12 lead, then used a rare passing call to apply a crucial dagger 34 seconds later.

Braydon Berry caught a quick swing pass from Brett Drye, utilized a sealing block from right tackle Josh Wyatt, and accelerated down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown.

Although Portell tweaked an ankle, he returned to make a 32-yard catch that preceded a 5-yard touchdown scamper by Walton with 9:17 remaining.

But an ankle injury to J.T. Cross in the second quarter removed the starting tailback other inside linebacker from the Potosi lineup. The defense leaked more frequently down the stretch.

McClain restored a 35-18 separation with a 15-yard run up the middle after returning a kickoff over midfield to the 40. His next carry resulted in a 10-yard scoring jaunt.

Freshman Colby Larkins punctuated the win on a 47-yard touchdown surge, and tallied 83 yards on three carries in a reserve role. Drye was 3-of-4 passing for 65 yards.

Coleman spread the ball to seven different targets while completing 12-of-24 throws for 175 yards, and guided the Trojans on an impressive initial drive covering 81 yards.

Portell moved the chains with a 20-yard catch, and junior Luke Brabham scaled above a defender while reaching back for a 27-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone on fourth down.

The visitors capitalized on an opening defensive stop after Farmington consumed seven minutes on 13 plays. Drye misfired on a fourth-and-four pass from the Potosi 19.

But the Knights drew even on their second series, as McClain took a delayed hand-off and bolted up the middle for a 61-yard gain. Damien Cabrera then scored on a 20-yard sweep to forge a 6-6 tie.

Farmington earned excellent starting field position in the second quarter at the Potosi 44, and moved in front 14-6 on a 3-yard run by McClain and conversion run by McDowell.

Portell finished with 92 yards on five catches, and Walton had 42 yards on the ground.

Farmington travels to Jackson on Friday while Potosi heads to Central.

Central 58, Caruthersville 21

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. – Jobe Bryant scored touchdowns on a punt return, fumble return, reception and direct snap on Friday night as visiting Central beat Caruthersville 58-21.

In a game bogged down by penalties, including four personal fouls against the host Tigers, Central (2-0) forced six turnovers and established a 28-7 lead within the first 10 minutes.

Junior quarterback Casen Murphy threw touchdown passes to Bryant and Kannon Harlow while going 12-of-21 overall for 188 yards unofficially. His 22-yard keeper on a draw put the Rebels ahead 14-0.

A clean tackle by John Johnson on special teams preceded a strip by Ty Schweiss, and Hakin Wagner returned the fumble 64 yards to extend the lead.

Caruthersville (1-1) answered when Jermonte Alexander sprinted 68 yards on a receiver sweep, but Murphy followed a 26-yard pass to Bryant with a quick 13-yard touchdown toss to Harlow.

Abeyon Motton, who completed 7-of-11 passes in defeat, found Danny Ricks, Jr. for a 40-yard gain ahead of a 12-yard touchdown to Isaiah Rodgers.

Alexander nabbed the first of two interceptions thrown by Murphy before halftime, but the Central defense tacked on more points before the break.

Harlow tackled Motton in the end zone for a safety after Barrett Henson sacked him for an 11-yard loss on the previous snap. The Rebels headed to halftime leading 30-13.

Murphy overshot Bryant in the end zone as time expired, but later zipped a 46-yard touchdown pass to his most prolific target for a 52-13 margin with 5:50 remaining in the game.

Bryant compiled 106 yards on six receptions, and chipped in a 5-yard touchdown run to begin the third quarter after Murphy returned an under thrown interception 48 yards.

His impressive burst down the left sideline and sudden cut toward the middle resulted in a 70-yard punt return for the game’s initial points after Schweiss made a tackle for a big loss.

Bryant scooped a loose ball that was called a lateral at the Tigers’ 7, and easily scored with 10:44 left in regulation. Kendall Horton caught the two-point conversion to make it 44-13.

Gavin Lotz, named a captain for the game, saw his first varsity action as a back-up running back, and powered in a late 22-yard touchdown. He led Central with 63 yards on four carries.

Murphy tore the ball from a runner in the second level for a takeaway, Triston Stewart had a fumble recovery, and Michael Weinhold blocked an extra point for the Rebels.

Caruthersville capped the scoring on a 43-yard pass from Ryan Guest to Sammy Bryant. Alexander had a team-high 79 yards on five receptions.

Central hosts Potosi in the conference opener on Friday.

Ste. Genevieve 83, Affton 36

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ayden Butcher rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries, and Ste. Genevieve crushed Affton 83-36 on Friday night.

The Dragons established leads of 43-12 through one quarter and 70-20 at halftime while torching the Cougars for 553 yards of total offense.

Aiden Boyer was 7-of-11 passing for 175 yards, connecting on scoring tosses of 58 to Kaden Flye and 8 to Jayden Rhinehart during the opening stanza. He also scored on a 16-yard run.

Aiden Meyer returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown, Ayden White registered a sack and Gabe Willett had three tackles for loss to bolster Ste. Genevieve (2-0).

Affton (0-2) grabbed an early 12-7 lead after quarterback Antonio Muyco connected on a 92-yard pass to Ronnie Willenbrink following a 29-yard TD strike to Terran Mitchell.

Muyco finished 13-of-25 for 342 yards and five touchdowns. But the Dragons stifled any threat of a rushing attack, limiting the opposition to negative-2 yards on 22 carries.

Ste. Genevieve countered with 50 straight points spanning less than 12 minutes. Butcher found the end zone for a fourth time from 31 yards out for a 57-12 advantage.

Jack Farlow had a 20-yard touchdown run, and Jacob Johns added a 32-yard scamper to cap the first-half scoring. Isaiah Basler and Justin Schwent chipped in short TD runs in the fourth quarter.

Farlow ended with 62 rushing yards, and Hayden Ford added 54. Flye gained 91 yards on three receptions, and Tucker Reed caught two passes for 72.

Willenbrink paced Affton with 180 yards on five catches. Mitchell balanced the attack with 126 yards on four receptions, and also provided eight tackles.

Aiden Trollinger made a team-high six tackles, and kicker Bryant Schwent was 8-of-8 on extra points for the Dragons, who will travel next to Orchard Farm.