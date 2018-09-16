Farmington 38, Cape Central 20
FARMINGTON – After losing to Cape Central in the final seconds each of the last two seasons, no such drama would encounter the Farmington football team on Friday night.
Tycen Gray and Royce Harris each rushed for two touchdowns, and the Knights forced four turnovers on defense to beat the Tigers 38-20 in their SEMO North conference opener.
Sophomore Kaden Files added a 7-yard touchdown keeper during his first varsity start at quarterback as Farmington (3-1, 1-0) prevailed without having to complete a pass.
Harris returned the opening kickoff 55 yards to the Cape Central 40, and capped the initial drive with a 21-yard sweep. He ended the night with 147 yards on the ground.
Tigers quarterback Cameron Cox answered with a 31-yard scoring run, but a blocked extra point kept the difference at 7-6.
Farmington remained in front for the remainder of the night, and snapped an 8-game head-to-head losing streak against Cape Central (1-3, 0-2)
The Tigers crossed midfield after Knights sophomore Kael Krause nailed a 23-yard field goal, but Gray knocked away a fourth-down pass from the 38.
Gray burst straight ahead for a 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Cox found Tyrus Reddin for a 65-yard touchdown on the ensuing play from scrimmage to make it 17-12.
Cape Central forced two consecutive Farmington punts, but the Knights answered with takeaways as Eli Lamb intercepted a fourth-down throw and Ethan Buerck recovered an errant snap.
Gray cut toward the middle of the field after taking the pitch for an 18-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left before halftime, giving the Knights some extra breathing room at 24-12.
Harris returned a punt to the Cape 35 early in the third quarter, and Files found the end zone after Gray had extended the drive with a 22-yard gallop on fourth-and-7.
Logan Tabor recovered a fumble for Farmington moments later, and the teams traded matching touchdowns within a snap of 17 seconds.
Harris exploded 51 yards along the right side to increase a 31-12 lead, but Reddin countered with an immediate 62-yard scoring run with 5:40 left in the third.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter. Files provided an interception while playing in the secondary, and the Knights picked up sacks from Buerck and Rothman Harris.
Gray had a team-high 176 rushing yards for the Knights, who will travel to Class 5 conference foes Poplar Bluff and Jackson over the next two weeks.
Cox rushed for 110 yards and finished 7-of-18 passing, including four completions to Reddin. The Tigers recovered two Farmington fumbles.
Central 59, Confluence Prep 20
PARK HILLS – Will Hopkins netted two rushing touchdowns within the opening seven minutes, and the Central football team celebrated Homecoming by defeating Confluence Prep 59-20 on Friday night.
Dylan Corcoran completed passes to six different receivers while going 7-of-9 overall, and connected for touchdowns with Jeremy Jones and Gage Manion.
The Rebels built a 43-0 advantage on a 15-yard catch by Manion, and made the halftime margin 50-6 after Tyler Murray scored on a 4-yard run.
Evan Sidebottom chipped a 1-yard touchdown dive in the second quarter, and tackle a man in the end zone for a safety during the first possession of the game.
Hopkins followed with a 50-yard scoring burst, and added an 8-yard TD to make it 15-0. He finished with a team-high 79 yards on five carries.
Sam Hart and Manion also notched touchdown runs for Central. Dawson Day had two catches for 39 yards, and Jake Casey brought in a 33-yard reception.
Junior lineman Derontae Martin paced the Rebels defensively with a sack and fumble recovery. Toby Cash also recovered a fumble, and Clayton Stanfill recorded a sack.
Confluence Prep (0-4) had been shut out by three previous opponents, but Thomas Mack provided touchdown runs covering 66 and 63 yards for the Titans.
Central sophomore Justin Bridges drilled a 43-yard field goal early in the third quarter. The Rebels (2-2) will host conference and district rival Ste. Genevieve in week 5.
Ste. Genevieve 21, Potosi 6
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ty Brown and Grant Staffen returned interceptions for touchdowns, and host Ste. Genevieve knocked off Potosi 21-6 in a conference game dominated by defense.
Dragons quarterback Logan Gegg completed 6-of-11 passes for 93 yards, and rushed 12 times for a team-high 54 yards.
Brown capped his superb effort with a 17-yard pick six in the fourth quarter, and finished with 10 primary tackles while picking up a sack along with lineman Clayton Vaughn.
Ste. Genevieve (3-1, 1-0) secured a 14-6 halftime advantage after Staffen sprinted his interception 29 yards to the end zone.
Potosi (1-3, 0-2) opened the scoring with 17 seconds left in the first quarter on a 15-yard run by Ethan Brown, who compiled 64 yards on 10 carries overall.
Brady Boyer answered with a 33-yard touchdown reception near the midway mark of the second quarter, and the Dragons stopped a red-zone push by the Trojans before intermission.
Logan Trollinger made four receptions, and chipped in 36 rushing yards for Ste. Genevieve, which will travel to face Central in an MAFC White Division showdown in week 5.
Tristan Murdick provided 60 rushing yards and eight tackles for Potosi. Quarterback Andrew Coleman was 3-of-15 passing, including a longest completion of 18 yards to Demond Guthrie.
Zach Haynes collected seven tackles, Guthrie made an interception and Seth Shadrick recovered a fumble in the loss. Potosi will host Fredericktown next.
Valle Catholic 49, Crystal City 0
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Valle Catholic limited the Crystal City offense to negative-25 yards in the first half, and forced three turnovers in a 49-0 road victory.
Chase Dunlap was 9-of-12 passing for 178 yards, and threw touchdown passes to Carter Roth and Bryce Palmer for the Warriors (2-2, 2-0).
Cory Stoll gained 48 yards on three carries while finding the end zone, and Trenton Linderer notched a 21-yard TD. Kellen Blum, Collin Parmer and Collin Grass also had rushing scores.
Josh Bieser grabbed an interception, Peyton Tucker and Tyler Blum recovered fumbles, and Stoll picked up a sack for Valle Catholic, which jumped ahead 28-0 through one quarter.
Kyle Roth finished with a team-high eight tackles, and Zach Wolk made seven stops. Sophomore kicker Kolten Naeger was perfect on seven extra points.
Carter Roth made three receptions for 86 yards while Ryan Grein and Tyler Blum contributed two receptions each on a short evening for the Warriors’ first string.
