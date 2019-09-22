{{featured_button_text}}

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Senior running back Gage Manion compiled four touchdowns, and the Central football team defeated surprise opponent Windsor 33-21 late Friday night.

Athletic directors from each school scrambled to finalize the matchup on short notice after their original opponents declined to play earlier in the week.

Central (2-2) originally planned to host winless Confluence Prep, which called to cancel on Wednesday morning due to injuries and low roster numbers.

Manion capped an initial nine-play drive with a 25-yard jaunt, and sandwiched scoring runs covering 4 and 3 yards around a blocked punt by Derontae Martin for a 20-0 lead.

Derek Williams answered with a 34-yard keeper, and tossed a 3-yard pass to Connor Begeman with 11 seconds left in the first half to make the margin 20-13.

Dayshawn Welch sparked the Rebels again with a 74-yard burst to restore a two-score advantage, and achieved a triple-digit rushing effort for the fourth straight game.

Williams notched his second TD run from 30 yards out, cutting the difference to 27-21 on the ensuing drive, but the Owls' comeback bid stalled.

Manion punctuated the victory on a 14-yard touchdown with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Rebels attempted only two passes in the contest while racking up 319 rushing yards.

Central committed nine penalties, but five touchbacks by kicker Justin Bridges forced Windsor (2-2) to repeatedly start possessions from its own 20.

Welch totaled 149 yards on 15 carries, and Manion had 131 yards on 12 attempts. Braydon Scherffius grabbed the team’s lone reception.

The Central defense was paced in tackles by Jason Pyatt and Martin with nine apiece, while Trevor Johnson secured eight and Ruger Sutton claimed seven.

Blake Bolin and Manion recovered Windsor fumbles.

Farmington 23, Cape Central 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – With the exception of one long gallop in the second quarter, the Farmington defense kept another opposing offense in check on Friday night.

Cape Central finished with negative passing yardage, and could not threaten during a brisk second half as the unbeaten Knights rolled 23-6 in their SEMO North opener.

Farmington (4-0, 1-0) established a groove with three rushing touchdowns – including two keepers by quarterback Kaden Files – to build a 20-6 halftime edge following a scoreless first quarter.

Royce Harris took a snap from center and scampered 27 yards on a key score for the Knights with just 26 seconds remaining in the second.

Cape Central (2-2, 0-2) did not produce a first down in the first half, but DeShawn Franklin provided one glaring highlight on a sudden 81-yard touchdown burst.

Files tallied a game-high 134 rushing yards.

Kael Krause booted a late 35-yard field goal for Farmington, which hosts conference rivals Poplar Bluff and state-ranked Jackson over the next two games.

Ste. Genevieve 20, Potosi 14

POTOSI – Payton Matthews caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Logan Gegg on fourth down to help Ste. Genevieve outlast Potosi 20-14 in overtime on Friday night.

The Dragons failed to convert the subsequent extra point, but stopped a reverse on the final play to spoil the Trojans’ home opener.

Matthews totaled 85 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches for Ste. Genevieve (2-2, 1-0), which will host Central next week in an MAFC White Division first-place clash.

A deflected pass was intercepted by Bryce Trollinger near midfield, and the Dragons cashed in the first points of the game as Matthews reeled in an 8-yard fade pass.

Isaac Gaghen countered for Potosi with a 9-yard TD run in the second quarter. His team then controlled possession for a large majority of the third.

Quarterback Andrew Coleman capped a methodical drive that spanned 10:26 of clock time with a scoring sneak for a 14-7 advantage.

But sophomore Zach Boyer provided a crucial jolt on special teams for Ste. Genevieve by returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.

Gegg completed 18-of-29 passes for 159 yards. Boyer added 70 rushing yards, and Trollinger chipped in five receptions for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve linebacker Koby Hatfield made a game-high 12 tackles, and Hunter Lorrance recovered a Potosi fumble.

Gaghen finished with 106 yards on 14 carries, and Wade Mercille gained 107 on 27 attempts in defeat for the Trojans. All seven pass attempts for Potosi fell incomplete.

Josh Allen made seven tackles, Brayden Isgriggs provided a sack and Gaghen nabbed an interception.

Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Dawson Camden raced 25 yards for a decisive touchdown on the first play of overtime, and Perryville survived a test from Fredericktown to prevail 21-14 on Friday night.

Evan Daugherty tied the game from 3 yards out on the second snap of the fourth quarter, and the Pirates (3-1, 1-1) stopped the Blackcats (1-3, 0-2) on fourth-and-goal from the 4 to hang on.

Fredericktown quarterback Evan Burrows threw a tying 21-yard touchdown pass to Seth Laut in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Blackcats surged ahead less than eight minutes into the third quarter on a sustained drive, as Burrows reached the end zone on a 14-yard keeper.

Valle Catholic 68, Crystal City 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Collin Grass and Austin Burnett returned interceptions for touchdowns during the first half, and Valle Catholic routed winless Crystal City 68-0 on Friday night.

Jackson Fowler, Caleb Hoog, Kolten Naeger, Joe Williams and Peyton Tucker each registered sacks as the Warriors (3-1, 2-0) forced four turnovers and held the Hornets (0-4, 0-2) to negative total yardage.

Freshman quarterback Chase Fallert completed 11-of-19 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns plus two picks, and Valle Catholic built a 61-0 margin at the break behind 415 yards of offense.

Owen Viox had five catches for 71 yards and two scores, and Cory Stoll notched his second touchdown on a 73-yard pass play after rushing for the first.

Grass ended with a team-high 72 yards on three carries, while Josh Bieser and Bryce Giesler also added scoring runs.

Aiden Heberlie secured his fourth TD catch of the season, and Cody Basler made six combined tackles to match Grass in the win.

