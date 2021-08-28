Football Recap: Dragons defeat Festus; Rebels, Warriors cruise

St. Vincent (0-1) mounted its most threatening drive in the first quarter, aided by several defensive penalties, but Bryant intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line.

The Rebels then marched 99 yards, getting first-down receptions from Sutton, Slade Schweiss and Manion before Bridges found Manion for a 4-yard touchdown.

Richie DeClue and Muse delivered sacks on the ensuing possession, and Manion caught a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 27-0.

Murphy was 3-of-6 passing for 20 yards. Central will host MICDS for an early marquee showdown in week 2.

Valle Catholic 50, Skyline 14

URBANA, Mo. – Bryce Giesler thrived in his new role as starting tailback, and Valle Catholic routed Skyline 50-14 while creating 680 yards of total offense on Friday night.

Aiden Heberlie made three receptions, including one for a touchdown, and Michael Okenfuss picked up a sack among six solo tackles in the victory.

Giesler motored for 233 yards and three scores on just seven carries, as the visitors posted leads of 26-0 through one quarter and 44-7 at halftime.