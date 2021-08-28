Football Recap: Dragons defeat Festus; Rebels, Warriors cruise

FESTUS, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve football team made a winner of Jay Pope in his varsity head coaching debut by topping 2020 Class 4 state quarter-finalist Festus 36-31 on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Aiden Boyer threw three touchdown passes to spark the Dragons (1-0), who held on despite being outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter.
Zach Boyer opened the scoring with an explosive 90-yard run, and finished with 115 yards on five carries while making a team-high five receptions for 54 yards.
Cole Rickermann was 15-of-25 overall for 316 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers, who grabbed a 19-14 lead in the second quarter.
Noah Burr answered with a go-ahead, 34-yard catch, and Zach Boyer tacked on a two-point conversion run as Ste. Genevieve took a 22-19 edge into halftime.
Aiden Boyer connected on scoring strikes to Zach Boyer and Kaden Buatte in the third to make it 36-19, and finished 11-of-18 passing for 129 yards.
Austin McBride ran for 49 yards on 13 carries with one score, and Kaden Flye had a 34-yard touchdown catch to bolster Ste. Genevieve.
Thomas O’Brien notched six tackles, and Landon Thompson picked up a sack for the defense. The Dragons will host Valle Catholic in week 2.
Rickermann was the only consistent producer for Festus on the ground with 78 yards on nine carries. North County transfer Eric Ruess caught a 25-yard touchdown in the closing moments.
Central 40, St. Vincent 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Jett Bridges threw four touchdown passes, and Central opened its season with a 40-0 road shutout of St. Vincent on Friday night.
Ruger Sutton made six receptions for 117 yards, and fellow senior Dayshawn Welch rushed for 113 yards on 11 carries as the Rebels built a 34-0 halftime lead.
Dylan Holifield returned an interception 48 yards to the end zone on the ensuing play after Bridges and Sutton connected for a 54-yard screen just 1:07 into the game.
Grant Manion added two scoring catches in the first half, and Jobe Bryant made a 9-yard touchdown grab. Bridges finished 13-of-19 overall for 205 yards in abbreviated work.
Central (1-0) invoked a turbo clock as back-up quarterback Casen Murphy found Ty Schweiss for an 18-yard touchdown with 10:10 remaining.
Jaxon Jones, Tanner Muse, Jason Pyatt and Sutton made five tackles each, and the Rebels registered six sacks defensively.
St. Vincent (0-1) mounted its most threatening drive in the first quarter, aided by several defensive penalties, but Bryant intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line.
The Rebels then marched 99 yards, getting first-down receptions from Sutton, Slade Schweiss and Manion before Bridges found Manion for a 4-yard touchdown.
Richie DeClue and Muse delivered sacks on the ensuing possession, and Manion caught a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 27-0.
Murphy was 3-of-6 passing for 20 yards. Central will host MICDS for an early marquee showdown in week 2.
Valle Catholic 50, Skyline 14
URBANA, Mo. – Bryce Giesler thrived in his new role as starting tailback, and Valle Catholic routed Skyline 50-14 while creating 680 yards of total offense on Friday night.
Aiden Heberlie made three receptions, including one for a touchdown, and Michael Okenfuss picked up a sack among six solo tackles in the victory.
Giesler motored for 233 yards and three scores on just seven carries, as the visitors posted leads of 26-0 through one quarter and 44-7 at halftime.
Chase Fallert was a modest 5-of-15 passing for 101 yards, but further fueled the rushing attack with 160 yards and two scores on six attempts for the Warriors (1-0).
Isaac Roth returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. Rylan Fallert added 85 rushing yards, and Alex Viox chipped in another scoring run after intermission.
Carson Tucker totaled eight tackles, and Tim Okenfuss provided six more. Josh Bieser and Rylan Fallert had fumble recoveries as Valle Catholic forced three turnovers.
Owensville 38, Potosi 34
OWENSVILLE, Mo. – A spirited Potosi comeback was thwarted late Friday night, as Owensville scored with 1:08 remaining to secure a 38-34 triumph in the season opener.
Potosi (0-1) rallied for its first lead at 34-31 on an 11-yard run by junior Zane West – his second touchdown of the game – with about eight minutes remaining.
Owensville (1-0) established leads of 14-0 in the opening quarter and 31-15 in the third. West answered with a 9-yard scoring scamper, and Blake Coleman found Blake Missey on a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Blake Henson had a 36-yard touchdown run, and racked up 153 yards on 15 carries for the Trojans. West added 89 yards on eight attempts.
Coleman completed 13-of-23 passes for 155 yards with one interception, and fired both of his touchdowns to Missey, who produced a team-high five catches for 63 yards.