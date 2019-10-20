Ste. Genevieve 42, De Soto 7
DE SOTO, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve football team rocked De Soto with back-to-back impressive scoring drives from the outset, and cruised to a 42-7 victory on Friday night.
Austin Bullock rushed for 106 yards before hurting an ankle in the third quarter, and Koby Hatfield made nine tackles to lead a defense that produced six sacks for the game.
Senior quarterback Logan Gegg finished 9-of-15 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked up 59 rushing yards in the win.
Ste. Genevieve (5-3) collected four first downs during a crisp 9-play, 73-yard drive to begin the action. Zach Boyer capped it by catching a 12-yard slant from Gegg for a 7-0 lead.
Boyer punctuated the next opportunity with a 46-yard reverse to the end zone. The long drive originated from the 15, and included a key third-down conversion on a Bryce Trollinger reception.
Trollinger fumbled away his punt return in De Soto territory a few moments later, but intercepted Briar Fischer on a tipped pass and returned it 33 yards to the opponents’ 37.
A potential TD scamper by Bullock was nullified by offsetting flags, but Gegg plunged in with a keeper from the 1 to generate a 21-0 advantage.
De Soto (4-4) struggled to find any rushing consistency, but answered through the air on a 36-yard strike from Fischer to Ethan Reissing In the second quarter.
Trollinger netted his first of two receiving scores a couple of snaps later, breaking over the middle for a 56-yard TD, and added a 12-yard catch from Gegg with time winding down in the half.
Clayton Kreitler registered 2 ½ sacks while Evan Walker, Hatfield and Trollinger contributed others for the visiting Dragons. Mateus De Lacerda was perfect on six extra points.
Boyer provided 131 total yards on six touches, and Trollinger matched his three receptions while gaining 75 yards.
De Soto committed eight accepted penalties, and faced a running clock after Ste. Genevieve sophomore Austin McBride sprinted 28 yards for a touchdown while spelling Bullock.
Fischer completed 10-of-16 throws for 123 yards. Reissing made five catches for 84 yards, and Allen Cavins had 56 rushing yards exclusively in the second half for De Soto.
Ste. Genevieve will complete the regular season against Brentwood, then host a first-round district playoff contest as the likely No. 3 seed.
Central 34, Dexter 0
PARK HILLS – Another sluggish offensive start by the Central football team was magnified by two first-half turnovers on Friday night.
But the defense delivered a dominant effort against struggling Dexter, and the Rebels prevailed 34-0 for their sixth consecutive win while clinching a No. 2 district seed.
Dayshawn Welch reached triple digits in rushing yards for the seventh time in eight games this season, notching 128 along with three more touchdowns on 11 carries.
Gage Manion finished with 112 yards on 11 attempts, and Isaiah Welch created a 27-0 lead with a 50-yard burst as Central (6-2) scored on four consecutive possessions out of halftime.
Dylan Corcoran completed 3-of-4 passes for 32 yards. Brayden Scherffius made two receptions while Sam Hart collected the other.
The Rebels compiled 349 yards on the ground, but the contest remained scoreless until Dayshawn Welch broke free for a 24-yard touchdown with 10:29 left in the second quarter.
He made it 13-0 with a 49-yard scamper, and added another touchdown from the 5 on the following Central drive. Manion capped the scoring with 7:53 remaining in the game on a 39-yard run.
Sophomore linebacker Dylan Holifield made a team-high eight tackles in his first varsity start for the Rebels. Senior Trevor Johnson added six stops.
You have free articles remaining.
Central closes out the regular season at Farmington. A rematch with Dexter (1-6) could occur in two weeks unless the Bearcats can defeat Malden next week while getting enough help from East Prairie against Fredericktown.
Lutheran North 38, Farmington 10
ST. LOUIS – Farmington tested itself against a state-ranked opponent for the second time in three weeks, but fell short Friday night against Lutheran North.
Jalen Head rushed for two touchdowns, and the unbeaten Crusaders produced the first three scoring drives of the contest while rolling to a 38-10 victory.
Lutheran North (7-0) should jump to No. 1 in the next Class 2 state poll on Monday after rival Cardinal Ritter announced the cancellation of its season and dismissal of an entire coaching staff on Friday due to the use of an ineligible player through seven forfeited games.
Demond Guthrie had an 18-yard touchdown on an option pitch for Farmington (6-2) with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter, cutting the margin to 31-10.
Royce Harris preceded that play with a 55-yard run after the Knights got a defensive stop at their own 5. Lutheran North held them to just 135 yards overall.
Head scored lastly from 1 yard out with 6:35 to play after his previous TD covered 76 yards and spotted the Crusaders and their bounty of Division I recruits a 23-0 lead.
Antonio Doyle opened the scoring with a short run, and Brian Brown connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smith later in the first quarter.
The Knights, who received votes for the Class 4 rankings, notched their initial points when junior Kael Krause nailed a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Fullback Braden Botkin recorded 28 carries in defeat. Farmington will face Central in week 9 before carrying the top seed and home-field advantage in the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.
Valle Catholic 61, Herculaneum 14
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Chase Dunlap was a sharp 10-of-12 passing for 173 yards in his return to the Valle Catholic offense after missing five games due to injury.
The senior quarterback fired early touchdowns covering 26 yards to Owen Viox and 42 yards to Aiden Heberlie, and the Warriors scored three more times before the first quarter ended.
Collin Grass added 65 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and Valle Catholic romped past Herculaneum 61-14 for its fifth consecutive victory.
Caleb Hoog registered a sack among three tackles for loss, and Mitchell Meyer recovered a fumble in the end zone just before the opening stanza expired for a 34-0 lead.
Valle Catholic (6-2, 5-0) will welcome St. Pius next week for the I-55 Conference championship, and can also clinch home-field advantage for the Class 1, District 1 playoffs with a victory.
The Warriors tallied a 481-21 margin in total offense. Joe Williams, Peyton Tucker, Kyle Roth and Grass each made six tackles for a unit that held Herculaneum (2-6, 1-5) to minus-29 rushing yards.
Bryce Giesler, Cory Stoll and Drew Bauman had touchdown runs, and Heberlie notched a second TD catch before halftime as the lead swelled to 55-0.
Giesler had a team-high 75 yards on four carries, and Heberlie netted 73 yards on four receptions. Stoll gained 39 on his lone catch, and Austin Burnett had a 30-yard grab.
Freshman Chase Fallert, who had replaced Dunlap behind center, completed two 2-of-3 passes for 38 yards and a score in the back-up role.
The Blackcats got a 90-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter after Austin Huson broke the shutout with a short touchdown run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.