Ste. Genevieve 42, Perryville 27
STE. GENEVIEVE – Two-way lineman Clayton Kreitler scooped his own blocked punt on for an enormous 30-yard touchdown return with 8 seconds remaining until halftime.
Austin Bullock notched his second rushing score from 5 yards out with 4:15 to play for the clincher, and Ste. Genevieve held off visiting Perryville 42-27 on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Logan Gegg was a solid 14-of-21 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns plus two interceptions, and added a team-high 62 yard on the ground.
Ste. Genevieve (3-3, 2-1) carried a 35-21 lead into the break, and prevailed despite being outgained 355-321 in total yardage by Perryville (3-3, 1-2).
Zach Boyer capped a quick but successful first drive with a 24-yard TD run following a long return by Peyton Matthews on the opening kickoff.
Bryce Trollinger caught a 43-yard strike from Gegg on the next Ste. Genevieve possession for an early 14-0 lead that would not be squandered.
The Pirates answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Evan Daugherty to Dawson Camden, but trailed 21-7 when Bullock broke the plane on a short dive before the first quarter expired.
Daugherty finished just 7-of-18 overall for 129 yards, including three connections to Ethan Moran, but brought his team back within 21-14 on a 59-yard keeper.
Gegg registered his second touchdown toss to Bret Bieser spanning 11 yards, and Kreitler restored a two-possession lead after Daugherty scored for Perryville on a 3-yard run.
Matthews nabbed five receptions, and Boyer totaled 57 yards on nine carries for Ste. Genevieve, which travels to Fredericktown next for its MAFC White Division finale.
The Dragons stalled a third-quarter drive on a dropped fourth-down pass, and Moran took advantage for the Pirates with a 13-yard run to make it 35-27.
Luke Bell and Charlie Ussery supplied interceptions, and Caleb Gremaud made eight tackles to spark Perryville. Daugherty posted 86 yards on 18 carries.
Valle Catholic 44, Jefferson 13
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic notched four consecutive touchdowns within the first 13 minutes, and forced five turnovers on Friday night in a 44-13 triumph over Jefferson.
Freshman quarterback Chase Fallert compiled 211 yards and three scores on 16 carries as Valle Catholic (5-1, 4-0) generated 476 yards in total offense.
His 16-yard keeper punctuated the opening drive, and a 5-yard touchdown less than three minutes later capitalized on a fumble by the Blue Jays.
Cory Stoll took a pitch around the left side for an explosive 84-yard jaunt, and cashed in a 2-yard TD for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Warriors snared an interception.
Jefferson (2-4, 2-2) retaliated when Colby Ott reeled in a pass over the middle from Colton Richardson for a 72-yard touchdown in a third-and-long situation.
But Kolten Naeger connected on his first field goal of the season from 30 yards, and Valle Catholic took a comfortable 31-6 advantage into the locker room.
Ott found the end zone for a second time at 31-13 with a 2-yard run in the third quarter. The Warriors answered with scoring scampers from Fallert and Collin Grass to pull away.
Stoll finished with 122 yards on nine carries, and Grass added 39 rushing yards plus a team-high nine tackles. Owen Viox registered five receptions for 49 yards as the top Valle target.
Joe Williams and Austin Burnett picked up sacks while equaling Drew Bauman with six tackles each in a contest that saw both squads penalized eight times.
Jayden Gegg, Aidan Heberlie and Sam Drury plucked interceptions, and defensive lineman Zach Wolk emerged with two fumble recoveries for the Warriors.
Fallert was 10-of-26 passing for 107 yards. Valle will travel out of league play to Bayless in week 7.
Richardson completed 11-of-20 throws for 147 yards, and Dylan Duncan had 77 yards on 11 carries to highlight the Blue Jays.
Ott netted 123 yards on six catches, while Brandon Perry secured seven receptions. Dawson Jakoubek shined defensively with 15 combined tackles.
De Soto 39, Fredericktown 28
DE SOTO, Mo. – Briar Fischer threw for three touchdowns and 206 yards on 13-of-22 overall, and also rushed for 68 yards as De Soto outlasted Fredericktown 39-28 on Friday night.
John Whited had a go-ahead touchdown catch to give the Dragons a 13-6 halftime lead, and Kameren Brooks scored to open the third quarter for De Soto (4-2).
Blackcats quarterback Evan Burrows collected his second scoring keeper for Fredericktown (1-5) on a sneak, cutting the deficit to 27-12, and accounted for a pair of subsequent 2-point conversions.
Malachi Kyle matched a De Soto touchdown with his explosive 75-yard kickoff return, making the margin 33-20 with 9:11 to play.
The Dragons answered right away to put the outcome of reach. Jacob Kerbler gained a team-high 85 rushing yards in the victory.
Fredericktown narrowed the final difference when Ethan Flanagan caught a 56-yard strike from Burrows with three minutes remaining.
