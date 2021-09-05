Football Recap: Farmington escapes Potosi after two stops at goal line

POTOSI – Farmington surrendered an 84-yard drive to Potosi over the final 7:42 on Friday night, but solidified just in time to preserve a riveting 23-18 road victory.
The Knights stopped two running plays near the goal line in the final 30 seconds, including a keeper as time expired by Trojans quarterback Blake Coleman.
Potosi had a go-ahead touchdown pass called back for holding, but prolonged its chances when Blake Missey caught a fourth-down throw from Coleman at the 1 with no timeouts remaining.
Farmington (1-1) marched 64 yards to take the lead after Drew Felker found receiver Jake Bishop for his only two complete passes of the night.
Brady Cook added a 12-yard run that included a personal foul penalty, and freshman Kaeson McClain put the Knights ahead to stay with an 11-yard scamper.
McClain finished with 98 yards on 24 carries, and Felker kept the ball 14 times for 101 yards. Marshall Murphy, Tyler Williams and Cook registered sacks for the Farmington defense.
The final outcome for Potosi (0-2) tempered outstanding performances by running back Blake Henson with 223 yards on 22 carries and top receiver Missey with 11 catches for 107 yards.
Farmington threatened to increase a 17-12 halftime lead after reaching the Potosi 13, but a fourth-and-4 run was disrupted just short of the mark by lineman Caleb Land.
Henson exploded for an 80-yard run on the next snap before Felker could track him down. Missey cashed in two plays later with a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Coleman was 18-of-28 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans, who were slowed by eight penalties and saw a promising drive stall just before halftime.
Henson and Zane West each obtained the needed distance on fourth down plays, but Farmington defensive back Brock Hoffman intercepted a pass in the end zone.
The Knights began the game with a 12-play drive, and salvaged a 26-yard field goal by Cook, who then blocked a punt after Potosi went three-and-out.
Farmington took over at the Potosi 12, and Felker made it 10-0 with a sneak after McClain powered up the middle for 4 yards on fourth-and-3.
Potosi switched momentum two plays later as Henson cut around the left side for a 60-yard touchdown run. He later caught a 13-yard scoring screen to answer a McClain TD run.
Valle Catholic 46, Ste. Genevieve 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic allowed just 143 yards in total offense to Ste. Genevieve, and cruised to a 46-0 triumph in annual Old Settlement rivalry game on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Chase Fallert had three rushing touchdowns during the first half, and the fifth-ranked Warriors surged to a 33-0 halftime lead.
Aiden Heberlie opened the scoring with a 34-yard catch, and totaled five receptions for 116 yards. Bryce Giesler found the end zone twice while notching 133 yards on 10 carries.
Valle Catholic forced all four turnovers – interceptions by Sam Drury and Grant Fallert, and fumble recoveries by Andre Oberle and Giesler. Tim Okenfuss had a team-high six tackles.
Chase Fallert was 9-of-13 passing for 158 yards, and picked up 101 yards while keeping 12 times. Sam Drury had three receptions for 40 yards.
Alex Viox tacked on a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, and compiled 49 yards on just four carries. Valle Catholic (2-0) will travel to St. Vincent for its third straight road contest.
Sophomore Wyatt Springkamper totaled three catches, and gained 25 yards on four carries for Ste. Genevieve (1-1). Senior standout Zach Boyer was limited to 29 yards on three running plays.
Dragons quarterback Aiden Boyer completed 9-of-17 through the air for 68 yards and two picks. Tanner Weiler provided a game-high eight tackles.
The Warriors have won eight of the last nine head-to-head clashes.
North County 53, Howell North 13
BONNE TERRE – North County rushed for 429 yards and generated 24 first downs during its home opener on Friday night while rolling past Francis Howell North 53-13.
Senior quarterback Nolan Reed notched two touchdowns and 140 yards on nine carries, and completed 2-of-5 passes as the Raiders (2-0) surged to a 36-7 halftime lead.
Jobe Smith followed up his breakout game against Farmington with a game-high 165 yards and three scores on just 16 attempts, including a 63-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Carson Elliott caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Reed in the second quarter, and Smith capped the first half on a 25-yard run with 50 seconds left.
Payden Allen made seven tackles while Bryan Brewster, Isaac Gaugel and Andrew Civey registered sacks for a North County defense that yielded only 76 yards of total offense.
Reed opened the third quarter with a 72-yard keeper to the end zone, and Shane Hedrick tacked on a 9-yard TD run in the fourth.
Grant Mullins kicked a 24-yard field goal, and Jack Moore added 40 yards on three carries. The Raiders will open conference play at De Soto in week 3.
Ian Kelly returned the opening kickoff 82 yards to give Howell North (1-1) a brief 7-0 lead.