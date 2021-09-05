Football Recap: Farmington escapes Potosi after two stops at goal line

Farmington threatened to increase a 17-12 halftime lead after reaching the Potosi 13, but a fourth-and-4 run was disrupted just short of the mark by lineman Caleb Land.

Henson exploded for an 80-yard run on the next snap before Felker could track him down. Missey cashed in two plays later with a 10-yard touchdown catch.

Coleman was 18-of-28 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans, who were slowed by eight penalties and saw a promising drive stall just before halftime.

Henson and Zane West each obtained the needed distance on fourth down plays, but Farmington defensive back Brock Hoffman intercepted a pass in the end zone.

The Knights began the game with a 12-play drive, and salvaged a 26-yard field goal by Cook, who then blocked a punt after Potosi went three-and-out.

Farmington took over at the Potosi 12, and Felker made it 10-0 with a sneak after McClain powered up the middle for 4 yards on fourth-and-3.

Potosi switched momentum two plays later as Henson cut around the left side for a 60-yard touchdown run. He later caught a 13-yard scoring screen to answer a McClain TD run.