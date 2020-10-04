Football Recap: Farmington protects late lead to reach 6-0

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Farmington football team rushed for 397 yards, and picked up three massive first downs during its final possession on Friday night.

The ninth-ranked Knights maintained possession for the final seven minutes after their defense forced a punt, and edged SEMO North rival Poplar Bluff 31-28 to remain unbeaten.

Braden Botkin rushed for 199 yards on 28 carries, and Brady Cook notched matching 38-yard touchdown runs in the first and second quarters to pace Farmington (6-0, 3-0).

Kael Krause kicked a 30-yard field goal following a sack to extend a 28-21 lead early in the fourth, but Poplar Bluff (2-3, 1-2) promptly marched 69 yards in 10 plays.

Gavyn Hays, who rushed for 104 yards, scored his third touchdown of the night from 8 yards out with 7:07 remaining. That drive would be the last for the Mules.

Farmington converted a third-and-13 play with about two minutes remaining, as senior Wyatt Westbrook picked up 22 yards on a reverse. Poplar Bluff had just one timeout remaining.