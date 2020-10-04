Football Recap: Farmington protects late lead to reach 6-0

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Farmington football team rushed for 397 yards, and picked up three massive first downs during its final possession on Friday night.
The ninth-ranked Knights maintained possession for the final seven minutes after their defense forced a punt, and edged SEMO North rival Poplar Bluff 31-28 to remain unbeaten.
Braden Botkin rushed for 199 yards on 28 carries, and Brady Cook notched matching 38-yard touchdown runs in the first and second quarters to pace Farmington (6-0, 3-0).
Kael Krause kicked a 30-yard field goal following a sack to extend a 28-21 lead early in the fourth, but Poplar Bluff (2-3, 1-2) promptly marched 69 yards in 10 plays.
Gavyn Hays, who rushed for 104 yards, scored his third touchdown of the night from 8 yards out with 7:07 remaining. That drive would be the last for the Mules.
Farmington converted a third-and-13 play with about two minutes remaining, as senior Wyatt Westbrook picked up 22 yards on a reverse. Poplar Bluff had just one timeout remaining.
Knights quarterback Kaden Files completed 1-of-3 passes overall, and found Cook for 20 yards before Cook went 38 on an option for a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Wyatt Skaggs recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff for the game’s lone turnover, and Farmington quickly capitalized with a 6-yard scoring run by Drew Felker.
Botkin restored a 28-14 margin with a 5-yard touchdown, but Poplar Bluff needed less than a minute to answer. Kannon Carr threw an 8-yard TD to Jeridon Young with 5 seconds left before halftime.
Cook punctuated an 8-play, 82-yard opening drive by Farmington with his first long run, and ended with 82 rushing yards on four attempts.
Carter Barnes added 51 yards on seven carries, and Files chipped 37 more toward the victory. Defensive tackle Judd Cunningham registered a sack.
The schedule only gets tougher from here. Starting with a conference title contest at Jackson next week, the Knights’ next three opponents are likewise still a perfect 6-0.
Hays evened the game at 7-7 on the Mules’ first possession. Demarieus Robinson set up the TD after breaking free for a 53-yard scamper.
Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson 14
FESTUS, Mo. – Jayden Gegg caught two touchdown passes within the first 6 ½ minutes on Friday night as top-ranked Valle Catholic defeated Jefferson 47-14.
Quarterback Chase Fallert also threw TD passes to Aiden Heberlie and Austin Burnett for the Warriors (6-0, 2-0), who established a 34-6 halftime lead.
Cory Stoll rush for 85 yards on nine carries, and notched the first of his two scoring runs during a quick second possession. Gegg bumped the margin to 21-0 with 5:31 left in the opening quarter.
Gegg tallied 80 yards on a team-high five receptions, and added a third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 11:40 remaining in the game.
Valle Catholic forced four Jefferson turnovers, getting an interception from Drew Bauman and fumble recoveries by Noah Elbert, Tim Okenfuss and Stoll.
Joe Williams, Josh Bieser and Okenfuss contributed sacks. Burnett made a team-high 12 tackles while adding three receptions. Bieser provided 10 tackles and Gegg chipped in eight more.
Fallert was 12-of-25 overall for 217 yards and four touchdowns plus 36 rushing yards. Heberlie finished with 81 yards on three catches.
Jefferson quarterback Drew Breeze was 7-of-16 overall for 104 yards and one touchdown. Sean Usery had a team-high 74 yards on 11 carries.
Colby Ott made a pick while matching Dylan Schnitzler with three receptions. Dawson Jakoubek paced the Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1) defensively with 11 tackles.
Valle Catholic will host New Madrid County Central in week 7.
