Football Recap: Head powers Raiders to Homecoming rout

Turley had 112 yards and three scores on five catches, as Welker utilized six different receivers. Tony Williams added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Indians.

Jackson notched 20 first downs compared to six by Farmington. Neither club committed a turnover.

Kael Krause punted nine times for the Knights, who will host Festus (7-0) next week.

Ste. Genevieve 41, Perryville 0

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve sophomore quarterback Aiden Boyer torched the Perryville defense with four long touchdown passes from his side of midfield on Friday night.

The Dragons posted a final 402-213 advantage in total yards, and delivered a 41-0 road shutout in an MAFC White Division matchup.

Zach Boyer returned from injury and had 173 yards on just three receptions, including touchdowns covering 75 and 74 in the first quarter alone.

Payton Matthews added a 57-yard scoring grab in the second to establish a 21-0 halftime lead, and gained 42 more on his other catch.