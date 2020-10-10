Football Recap: Head powers Raiders to Homecoming rout

BONNE TERRE – Blake Head gashed the opposing defense for a 219 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, as the North County football team dominated its Homecoming contest.
The Raiders gathered 526 yards in total offense on 37 plays Friday night, and capped the first half with 29 consecutive points while routing MAFC Red conference rival Windsor 56-20.
Karter Kekec gained 99 yards on two receptions, and opened the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown strike from Nolan Reed just 53 seconds into the game.
Head highlighted his career night with two long runs in the third quarter that immediately answered scoring plays by Owls standout Derek Williams.
A 1-yard keeper by the Windsor quarterback was countered by a 76-yard outburst by Head, who later made it 49-20 from 32 yards out after Williams returned an interception to the end zone.
Jobe Smith had a 38-yard scoring scamper in the opening quarter, and Reed added a 2-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left until halftime for a 35-7 advantage.
Payden Allen continued his excellent junior season on the defensive line with 13 tackles, including six solo stops and one sack, and Joe Ortmann added eight tackles for North County (4-3).
Reed was 9-of-12 passing for 153 yards, and added 41 yards on five carries. Eric Ruess had a team-high four receptions, and contributed seven tackles toward the win.
Backup quarterback Isaac Easter restored a running clock with a 1-yard touchdown in the final period. Clayton Chandler and Kaelen Lee-Bell each had three carries for 37 and 31 yards, respectively.
Williams completed 7-of-21 throws for 101 yards, and picked up 91 yards on 18 rushing attempts. His 33-yard run gave Windsor (2-4) its lone edge at 7-6.
Andrew Civey had the lone North County takeaway on an interception, and Kolton Boylan produced a 42-yard kickoff return on special teams.
The Raiders will host Potosi in week 8 while trying to protect a potential No. 3 seed in the Class 4, District 1 playoff standings.
Mike Wolcott notched a 42-yard catch for Windsor.
Potosi 39, Sikeston 25
POTOSI – Potosi capitalized on two Sikeston fumbles during the first half, and rode a strong defensive effort against the run to a 39-25 victory on Friday night.
The Trojans (4-3) surrendered less than 50 rushing yards for the game, and grabbed a 20-7 advantage when linebacker Zane West recovered and returned a fumble 30 yards.
Wade Mercille further increased the lead to 27-7 with a 16-yard score – his second TD run of the game – before the visiting Bulldogs (2-5) obtained their first offensive points.
Sikeston rallied on consecutive drives. Trace Sullivan caught a 10-yard touchdown pass before Dylan Thornbrough reduced the deficit to 27-17 with a 26-yard field goal.
Blake Henson answered with a crucial 13-yard touchdown run for Potosi, as the Bulldogs continued to charge back down the stretch.
Daniel Lawrence delivered a 35-yard TD catch, and the ensuing two-point conversion lowered the difference to within one possession at 33-25.
Potosi quarterback Andrew Coleman, who had 42 passing yards, eventually put the result out of reach on 10-yd run keeper with about three minutes remaining.
Mercille instantly handed Potosi a 6-0 lead with 4-yard run after Sikeston fumbled the opening kickoff. Lawrence took the ensuing kickoff back 89 yards for a Sikeston touchdown.
Bulldogs quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer was 22-of-31 overall for 211 yards.
Potosi moved ahead for good at 14-7 on a 28-yard burst by Amondre McCaul later in the first quarter.
Jackson 56, Farmington 14
JACKSON, Mo. – All-state quarterback Cael Welker fired four touchdown passes on 13-of-17 overall for 230 yards, and Jackson routed Farmington 56-14 in a battle of unbeaten programs Friday night.
Jackson (7-0, 4-0) entered the game ranked third in Class 5, and gave eighth-ranked Farmington (6-1) a dominant glimpse at its toughest potential district obstacle.
Braden Botkin delivered another triple-digit rushing performance for the Knights with 113 yards on 15 carries, and crashed in from the 1 to bring his team within 35-14 prior to halftime.
But Jackson continued to pull away as Kannen Turley and Rhet Liley caught touchdown strikes from Welker in the third quarter. Josh Wehrenburg capped the victory with a late 2-yard run.
Kaden Files attempted only two passes for Farmington, both incomplete. He netted 83 yards on 13 carries, however, including a 50-yard gallop and 1-yard scoring sneak on its opening drive.
Jackson unleashed an offensive barrage from there with four touchdowns spanning its next nine snaps from scrimmage. Turley had scoring grabs of 50 and 15 yards in the first quarter.
Turley had 112 yards and three scores on five catches, as Welker utilized six different receivers. Tony Williams added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Indians.
Jackson notched 20 first downs compared to six by Farmington. Neither club committed a turnover.
Kael Krause punted nine times for the Knights, who will host Festus (7-0) next week.
Ste. Genevieve 41, Perryville 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve sophomore quarterback Aiden Boyer torched the Perryville defense with four long touchdown passes from his side of midfield on Friday night.
The Dragons posted a final 402-213 advantage in total yards, and delivered a 41-0 road shutout in an MAFC White Division matchup.
Zach Boyer returned from injury and had 173 yards on just three receptions, including touchdowns covering 75 and 74 in the first quarter alone.
Payton Matthews added a 57-yard scoring grab in the second to establish a 21-0 halftime lead, and gained 42 more on his other catch.
Aiden Boyer finished 6-of-12 overall for 331 yards. He extended the margin to 34-0 on a 14-yard keeper in the third quarter, and Ste. Genevieve (3-4, 2-1) soon introduced a turbo clock.
Jacob Johns powered the Dragons defensively with 10 tackles, and was credited with one of their three fumble recoveries along with Anthony Nash and Tanner Weiler.
Landon Rose added two tackles for loss, and Dale Propst registered a sack during a contest that included three turnovers from each squad.
Kaden Buatte began the second-half scoring with a 63-yard strike from Boyer. Austin McBride capped a third consecutive march to the end zone on a 14-yard run.
Perryville (2-4, 0-2) completed two passes on the night with one for negative yards. Devon Seabaugh had 41 rushing yards, while Dawson Camden notched an interception and fumble recovery.
Ste. Genevieve will host De Soto and Affton over the final two weeks of the regular season
