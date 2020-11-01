Football Recap: Knights, Dragons extend seasons

Cook raced 39 yards toward the red zone on a fourth-and-1 option pitch from the Farmington side of midfield, and Files got the 3-yard scoring keeper for a 28-0 margin with 25 seconds left.

The Knights ran one offensive play in the third quarter, as a 55-yard burst from Botkin up the middle made it 35-0 and introduced a continuous clock.

Woods led the Tigers on an impressive response after a holding penalty negated his 99-yard kickoff return. Oakville instead started from its own 24, and converted twice on fourth down before Woods found Lanzarini for an 18-yard touchdown on the first snap of the final period.

Files had not attempted a pass in the game until the fourth quarter, but went 3-for-3 on a sustained drive that ultimately stalled at the Oakville 15.

Isaiah Robinson, who had one catch in the regular season, nabbed all three of those throws, including a 27-yard reception on third-and-12.

Jaden Oyler registered two sacks on consecutive plays down the stretch, and Marshall Murphy had one during the second quarter for the Knights.