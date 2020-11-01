Football Recap: Knights, Dragons extend seasons

FARMINGTON – Carter Barnes and Braden Botkin each had two rushing touchdowns, and Farmington routed winless Oakville 42-6 in the Class 5, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.
The Knights diversified their ground game in terms of personnel and spacing across the field, and began the contest with a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive.
Brady Cook picked up 10 and 13 yards on wide sweeps, and quarterback Kaden Files gained 18 more on a keeper before Botkin punched his way in from the 1.
Oakville could not generate a first down during its first three offensive series, and saw a fake punt backfire from their own 25 while giving possession back to Farmington.
Barnes, who earlier found the end zone from 8 yards out, needed just one play to race 24 yards down the sideline for his second TD and a 21-0 advantage.
Senior quarterback Jacobi Woods was an efficient 12-of-15 passing for 146 yards in defeat for the Tigers, including a 30-yard connection with receiver Tyler Lanzarini in the second quarter.
But a fumble on the ensuing play was recovered by Drew Felker, and the Knights capitalized within the last four minutes of the half.
Cook raced 39 yards toward the red zone on a fourth-and-1 option pitch from the Farmington side of midfield, and Files got the 3-yard scoring keeper for a 28-0 margin with 25 seconds left.
The Knights ran one offensive play in the third quarter, as a 55-yard burst from Botkin up the middle made it 35-0 and introduced a continuous clock.
Woods led the Tigers on an impressive response after a holding penalty negated his 99-yard kickoff return. Oakville instead started from its own 24, and converted twice on fourth down before Woods found Lanzarini for an 18-yard touchdown on the first snap of the final period.
Files had not attempted a pass in the game until the fourth quarter, but went 3-for-3 on a sustained drive that ultimately stalled at the Oakville 15.
Isaiah Robinson, who had one catch in the regular season, nabbed all three of those throws, including a 27-yard reception on third-and-12.
Jaden Oyler registered two sacks on consecutive plays down the stretch, and Marshall Murphy had one during the second quarter for the Knights.
Freshman QB Jeremiah Cunningham capped the scoring on a 23-yard touchdown keeper with 3:40 remaining. It was the Knights' third one-play drive that turned into points.
Farmington committed just one penalty on a hit out of bounds, and advanced to face Seckman in the district semifinal round next week.
Botkin finished with 105 yards on 16 carries. Files added 65 rushing yards while Cook totaled 63 on four attempts and Barnes had 60 more. Kael Krause was perfect on six extra points.
Joey Rounds and Alex Winter each made four catches for Oakville, which missed the first five weeks of the schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.
Ste. Genevieve 46, Dexter 28
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior Zach Boyer scored four touchdowns and provided 150 yards in total offense as Ste. Genevieve returned from a three-week hiatus and quarantine on Friday night.
The Dragons scored 27 unanswered points after their secondary struggled early, and defeated Dexter 46-28 in the first round of the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.
Quarterback Aiden Boyer rushed for 67 yards and two scores, and completed 12-of-17 passes for 106 yards and another touchdown for Ste. Genevieve (5-3).
Austin McBride had a team-high 73 yards on 16 carries, and the Dragons overcame nine penalties and a 21-7 deficit to face state-ranked Kennett next in the semifinal round.
Ryan Collier starred for Dexter (3-5) with five catches for 141 yards, and burned Ste. Genevieve for three touchdowns – spanning 36, 39 and 54 yards – during the first quarter alone.
Ste. Genevieve countered on the ground. Aiden Boyer had a key 50-yard touchdown, Zach Boyer added a 15-yard score, and Kaden Flye exploded for a 68-yard TD early in the second.
Juan Cuevas, who was 10-of-20 for 202 yards, threw his third touchdown pass to Peyton Driskill for 67 yards, restoring a 28-19 Dexter advantage.
But Zach Boyer answered with a 31-yard catch before halftime, and the Dragons would shut out the Bearcats throughout the second half.
Zach Boyer put Ste. Genevieve ahead to stay 32-28 with a 19-yard run. He finished with six receptions for 78 yards and six carries for 72 yards.
A couple of short touchdown runs by Aiden Boyer and Zach Boyer put the contest out of reach during the fourth quarter.
Bret Bieser, Dale Propst, Jacob Johns and Thomas O’Brien each made six tackles for Ste. Genevieve. O’Brien also secured an interception.
Kaeden Kennedy notched 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, and threw a TD pass for Dexter. Logan Josupait provided a game-high eight tackles, and Braxton Greenfield added a pick.
