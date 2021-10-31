Football Recap: Knights, Raiders set up district playoff rematch

FARMINGTON – Senior quarterback Drew Felker turned his lone pass attempt and each of his three rushing plays into four total touchdowns on Friday night.
The Farmington football team scored on its first seven drives, and routed Perryville 49-0 in the opening round of the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.
The Knights pulled starters with more than five minutes remaining in the first half, and will meet rival North County for a semifinal showdown.
Felker took a 25-yard option keeper to the end zone on the second Farmington snap from scrimmage after freshman Kaeson McClain broke loose for a 28-yard run.
Brock Hoffman followed with a 27-yard touchdown catch – his first of the season – and Brady Cook made it 21-0 on a 3-yard run just one play after blocking a punt.
Daunivan Welch gained 44 yards on four carries during the next offensive series, and punched across from the 1 before the first quarter concluded.
Felker added long TD sprints covering 36 and 60 yards to finish with 121 on three carries, and Gabe Guiliani tacked on a final 1-yard score with 5:03 to play in the second quarter.
Josh Wyatt and Carter Doss had fumble recoveries for the defense, and the Knights outgained the Pirates 410-33 in unofficial total yardage.
Welch compiled 69 yards on five carries. The second-string offense was bolstered by 51 yards from Jackson McDowell and 45 more from freshman QB Brett Drye.
Farmington punted for the first time following consecutive holding penalties in the third quarter.
Perryville made its deepest progress of the night to the Knights’ 30 before losing a fumble.
North County 55, De Soto 14
BONNE TERRE – North County contained winless De Soto to 78 yards of offense, and rolled 55-14 in the first round of the Class 4, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.
Jobe Smith rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and returned a punt 50 yards to the end zone during the first quarter for the Raiders.
Second-seeded North County (9-1) notched its sixth consecutive victory, and will host Farmington next after previously defeating the Knights in the season opener.
Quarterback Nolan Reed gained 51 yards while keeping the ball three times, and scored his first of two touchdowns from 5 yards out to open the contest.
Smith followed with a 38-yard scoring run, and Clayton Chandler added a 17-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead 24 seconds later after recovering a fumble.
Reed pushed the difference to 35-0 on a 17-yard scamper with 16 seconds left in the first quarter, and Ryan Hodges provided an 8-yard touchdown early in the second.
De Soto (0-10) answered on a 60-yard burst by Caleb Coleman, but Smith matched that distance on his third touchdown to establish a 48-7 halftime margin.
Shane Hedrick capped the scoring on a short run with 7:17 to play. Chandler rushed five times for 48 yards, and Teagan Keller chipped in three receptions for the Raiders.
Payden Allen paced the defense with six tackles, including three for loss, and Joe Ortmann registered a sack. Back-up quarterback Jack Moore completed both of his pass attempts for 18 yards.
Chase McAllister gave the Dragons a 13-yard scoring run with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Potosi 21, Fredericktown 7
POTOSI – Fredericktown closed its season with a promising defensive effort after allowing 61 points to Potosi during week 3 of the regular season.
But the Trojans overcame their slow offensive performance by dominating the other side of the ball for 10 punishing sacks and four takeaways on Friday night.
Although Potosi was hampered by 10 penalties, senior Blake Missey rushed for three touchdowns to seal a 21-7 victory in Class 3, District 1 action.
Defensive end Nate Robinson registered four sacks among seven tackles, and Hunter Kincaid picked up two more as Potosi (5-5) advanced to play top seed Central on Friday.
Levi Courtney, Caleb Land and Carson Saunders each made interceptions, and Wyatt Knapp recovered a fumble while making a team-high nine tackles.
Fredericktown (3-7) limited the opposition to 243 yards and only six first downs, but generated its lone points on a 5-yard touchdown run by Garrett Marler with 11:30 remaining.
Missey answered with his second 1-yard scoring run of the night, and finished with 75 yards on 13 carries for the Trojans, who owned a modest 7-0 lead at halftime.
Zane West had a game-high 96 yards on 17 carries, and Gavin Pinson made five receptions for 80 yards in the victory. Blake Coleman was 7-of-24 passing for 71 yards.
J.T. Cross provided eight tackles while equaling West, Land and Gavin Portell with one sack apiece. West posted three tackles for loss.