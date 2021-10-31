Football Recap: Knights, Raiders set up district playoff rematch

FARMINGTON – Senior quarterback Drew Felker turned his lone pass attempt and each of his three rushing plays into four total touchdowns on Friday night.

The Farmington football team scored on its first seven drives, and routed Perryville 49-0 in the opening round of the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.

The Knights pulled starters with more than five minutes remaining in the first half, and will meet rival North County for a semifinal showdown.

Felker took a 25-yard option keeper to the end zone on the second Farmington snap from scrimmage after freshman Kaeson McClain broke loose for a 28-yard run.

Brock Hoffman followed with a 27-yard touchdown catch – his first of the season – and Brady Cook made it 21-0 on a 3-yard run just one play after blocking a punt.

Daunivan Welch gained 44 yards on four carries during the next offensive series, and punched across from the 1 before the first quarter concluded.

Felker added long TD sprints covering 36 and 60 yards to finish with 121 on three carries, and Gabe Guiliani tacked on a final 1-yard score with 5:03 to play in the second quarter.