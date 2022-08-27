Football Recap: MAFC White division unbeaten in openers

Central 29, Poplar Bluff 7

PARK HILLS – Senior lineman Triston Stewart blocked a punt and registered a sack as the Central football team downed Class 5 opponent Poplar Bluff 29-7 in the season opener on Friday night.

Casen Murphy completed 17-of-25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns while adding 67 rushing yards in his first varsity start at quarterback for the Rebels.

All-state receiver Jobe Bryant made nine receptions for 57 yards as Central (1-0) focused on short, quick timing routes, but also raced 67 yards on his lone carry and recovered a fumble on defense.

An increased tempo ushered in the opening points, and Murphy connected on an 11-yard crossing pass to Caden Casey after picking up 16 on a scramble.

Poplar Bluff (0-1) coughed up a fumble after reaching the Central 33 before halftime, and Stewart broke through for a sack to maintain a 7-0 lead at the break.

Stewart’s blocked punt on the opening series of the third quarter was covered in the end zone by Mason Williams for a touchdown, and Bryant made it 21-0 with a 15-yard catch four minutes later.

Atari Amos broke a tackle and accelerated for a 37-yard touchdown as the Mules broke the shutout bid with 10:30 remaining, but the Rebels promptly answered.

Kannon Harlow caught a rocket throw at the line of scrimmage, juked past the lone defender in the vicinity and sprinted the distance for a clinching 75-yard touchdown.

Hakin Wagner made a leaping catch as Ty Schweiss threw the two-point conversion fake. Harlow finished with 95 yards on five receptions.

Williams netted a 19-yard run and 18-yard catch in his return from a torn ACL, and kicked three extra points as the new kicker.

Jaxon Jones, Kendall Horton, Sammy Callaway and Schweiss each contributed a tackle behind the line of scrimmage for Central, which heads to Caruthersville next week.

Potosi 27, St. Clair 14

POTOSI – Blake Coleman threw touchdown passes to Gavin Portell and Luke Brabham, and Potosi took advantage of three St. Clair turnovers for a 27-14 victory on Friday night.

The Trojans featured two new running backs, and both neared triple-digit yardage. Converted lineman J.T. Cross paced them with 97 on 17 carries.

Freshman Noah Walton notched 94 yards on 22 carries, and opened the scoring with a 4-yd touchdown in the second quarter following a 24-yard gallop earlier in the drive.

Coleman engineered another scoring march before halftime, and made it 14-0 with a sneak after finding Portell deep for a 58-yard completion after penalties created a 1st-and-27 situation.

Brabham made two catches for 15 and 18 yards, the first on 3rd-and-14 and the next for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Potosi (1-0) built its largest advantage on 21-0.

St. Clair (0-1) pushed back with scoring runs of 10 yards by quarterback Anthony Broeker and 33 yards by Skyler Sanders, but coughed up three other promising drives.

Portell and Cross recovered fumbles in the red zone, the second of which squandered a 60-yard burst by Trevor Girardier in the fourth quarter. Dylan Darnell pounced on a previous strip by Eli Harris.

Coleman finished 13-of-21 overall for 240 yards, and most often targeted Portell for seven receptions and 117 yards. Portell made it 27-7 with a 5-yard catch toward the right pylon.

Zane West added 90 yards on four catches, and wrestled control of the ball away for a 40-yard gain to set up the final Potosi score with 8:20 remaining after Coleman escaped pressure.

Potosi will travel to Farmington in week 2.

Ste. Genevieve 50, Festus 35

STE. GENEVIEVE – Kaden Flye scored four touchdowns, Ayden Butcher enjoyed a breakout performance on the ground, and Ste. Genevieve beat Festus 50-35 in an offensive shootout on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Aiden Boyer was an efficient 9-of-11 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and the Dragons posted a 485-430 advantage in total yards.

Boyer connected with Aiden Meyer on a 29-yard scoring strike to establish a 28-19 halftime lead, and Butcher added the lone points of the third quarter with a 33-yard burst.

Butcher compiled 183 yards on 17 carries as a new starter in the backfield, including a 71-yard jaunt that snapped a 7-7 tie in the first quarter.

Flye ended with 175 yards on eight receptions, and proved versatile in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard scoring run and clinching 48-yard touchdown return of an onside kick.

Boyer found Flye for touchdown throws of 26 and 20 yards as the teams alternated scoring drives during the first quarter. Ste. Genevieve (1-0) committed the lone turnover in the game, but never trailed.

Bryant Schwent supplied a team-high eight tackles, and was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points kicked. Gabe Willett and Jacob Johns each made seven stops, and Mason Nix chipped in six more.

Will Vaughn, Ayden White and Jack Farlow had sacks for the Dragons, who will face Affton in week 2.

Standout receiver Arhmad Branch notched two touchdown catches, and Hayden Bates added a 20-yard scoring run for Festus (0-1).

Valle Catholic 61, Seckman 36

STE. GENEVIEVE – After missing most of their junior season due to a serious injury, Sam Drury and Chase Fallert returned to spark a ferocious rally by the Valle Catholic offense on Friday night.

The Warriors erupted for 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and compiled nearly 500 total yards for a premium 61-36 triumph over Class 6 program Seckman.

Fallert accounted for 365 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-32 passing, and scored on a sneak with 5:13 remaining to create a two-possession cushion.

The comeback was triggered by the first of two scoring runs from Bryce Giesler, and Valle Catholic (1-0) surged ahead 39-36 when Grant Fallert caught a 40-yard pass with 7:01 to play.

Giesler tacked on a late 25-yd touchdown, and defensive end Tim Okenfuss recovered his own forced fumble on a sack for the final points of the contest.

Seckman (0-1) was powered by star quarterback Cole Ruble, who rumbled for 277 yards and three long TD scampers on 30 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick play and threw another.

Ruble bolted 72 yards in the first quarter, then covered 48 and 80 yards on scores in the third to help the Jaguars establish a 36-27 advantage.

The Valle Catholic defense would not buckle again. Carson Tucker made a team-high 13 tackles while Brandon Giesler and Isaac Viox added nine apiece.

Drury delivered game highs with 146 yards and seven receptions. His 77-yard touchdown propelled the Warriors to an early 21-7 lead, and a second score capped a 10-play drive in the third quarter.

Bryce Giesler tallied 84 rushing yards on 11 attempts, and added a receiving touchdown. Rylan Fallert had a 60-yard scoring grab and Grant Fallert made three catches for 80 yards.

Drury also provided a defensive highlight with an interception, and Jacob Calbreath recovered a fumble for the Warriors, who will travel to Festus for week 2 action.

Seckman forged a 21-21 halftime tie after Ruble found Anthony Westervelt on an 81-yard pass and caught a tying 13-yard pass from Eli Wingbermeuhle.

Jaydon Ashlock secured 12 tackles while Will Becker and Hayden Gatterer nabbed picks for the Jaguars.