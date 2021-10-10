Football Recap: Potosi caps comeback on last-minute TD pass

Coleman was 11-of-22 passing for 216 yards, one TD and one interception. Portell gained 137 yards on three receptions while Missey caught five throws for 60 yards.

Kicker Luke Brabham was perfect on four extra points for Potosi, which hosts North County next on Friday.

North County 47, Windsor 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jobe Smith rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and North County routed Windsor 47-0 in the MAFC Red Division finale on Friday night.

Nolan Reed threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Andrew Civey and 21 yards to Carson Elliott during the first quarter, and made it 27-0 with a sneak early in the second.

North County (6-1, 3-1) limited the host Owls to just 44 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers while posting a 25-3 edge in first downs.

Clayton Chandler added 70 yards on six carries, and scored from 11 yards out to punctuate the scoring with 2:13 remaining until halftime.

Smith raced 58 yards on the opening play from scrimmage to reach the Windsor 5, then scored on the next snap. Reed recovered a fumble two plays later, and found Civey for the first of his three catches.