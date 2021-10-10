Football Recap: Potosi caps comeback on last-minute TD pass

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Potosi football team regrouped for a second-half defensive shutout and scored 21 unanswered points to defeat St. Charles West 28-21 on Friday night.
Rather than settle for overtime in the final minute, the Trojans cemented their thrilling comeback when Gavin Portell caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Blake Coleman with 40 seconds left.
Blake Missey rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yard score that brought Potosi (4-3) to within 21-14 in the third quarter.
Zane West notched a team-high 103 yards on 22 carries for the Trojans, who overcome three turnovers. He tied the contest with a 1-yard scoring plunge.
Linebacker Levi Courtney powered the defense with 16 tackles. Portell made seven stops while Wyatt Knapp, Nate Robinson and West added six apiece.
St. Charles West (2-4) answered a 20-yard touchdown run by Missey when quarterback Dylan Scruggs found Will Gates for a 47-yard strike to restore a 21-7 lead just before halftime.
Gates had a 25-yard touchdown after teammate Jacob Kirt scored from the 1, and St. Charles West had a 14-0 advantage at home following two solid drives in the first quarter.
Coleman was 11-of-22 passing for 216 yards, one TD and one interception. Portell gained 137 yards on three receptions while Missey caught five throws for 60 yards.
Kicker Luke Brabham was perfect on four extra points for Potosi, which hosts North County next on Friday.
North County 47, Windsor 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jobe Smith rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and North County routed Windsor 47-0 in the MAFC Red Division finale on Friday night.
Nolan Reed threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Andrew Civey and 21 yards to Carson Elliott during the first quarter, and made it 27-0 with a sneak early in the second.
North County (6-1, 3-1) limited the host Owls to just 44 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers while posting a 25-3 edge in first downs.
Clayton Chandler added 70 yards on six carries, and scored from 11 yards out to punctuate the scoring with 2:13 remaining until halftime.
Smith raced 58 yards on the opening play from scrimmage to reach the Windsor 5, then scored on the next snap. Reed recovered a fumble two plays later, and found Civey for the first of his three catches.
Windsor (3-4, 1-3) suffered an interception by Civey and fumble recovery by Jacob Murphy on back-to-back series. Smith converted both takeaways into touchdown runs spanning 3 and 16 yards.
Payden Allen had two tackles for loss, and the Raiders blocked a punt to set up their final points. Reed was 7-of-12 passing for 85 yards.
North County will travel to Potosi in week 8.
Valle Catholic 64, New Madrid 22
NEW MADRID, Mo. – Bryce Giesler became the first Valle Catholic running back to surpass 1,000 yards since the 2013 season, and the Warriors won a battle of unbeaten teams on Friday night.
Grant Fallert threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to all-state receiver Aiden Heberlie, and the third-ranked Warriors stormed past New Madrid County Central 64-22.
Giesler compiled 185 yards on 19 carries, and added a 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter as Valle Catholic (7-0) capitalized on four turnovers by New Madrid County Central (5-1).
Fallert was 8-of-14 overall for 139 yards and no interceptions. He finished with six total touchdowns after scoring twice on the ground, and had 58 yards on eight carries.
Heberlie made four catches for 74 yards, and scored on a 40-yard strike before notching his second TD in a wild first quarter that ended with the Warriors leading 34-22.
The Valle defense shut down the Eagles from there to post 30 unanswered points. A 5-yard scoring grab by Michael Okenfuss made it 57-22 with 9 seconds left until halftime.
Josh Bieser set the tone with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Carson Tucker added eight stops. Tim Okenfuss provided a sack among six tackles, and Michael Okenfuss earned another sack.
Preston Lurk returned an interception 39 yards late in second half, and Giesler had one of three picks by Valle Catholic.
Isaac Roth provided a touchdown run and interception for the Warriors, who will close out the regular season with home games against Westminster Christian and St. Pius.
Ste. Genevieve 61, Perryville 7
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior quarterback Aiden Boyer was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns while leading Ste. Genevieve past Perryville 61-7 on Friday night.
The Dragons celebrated Homecoming by scoring on offense, defense and special teams while outgaining the Pirates 382-67 in total yards.
Zach Boyer maximized two receptions for touchdowns of 60 and 68 yards in the first quarter, and Austin McBride rushed five times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Ste. Genevieve (4-3, 3-1) began the blowout as lineman Will Vaughn blocked a punt and Thomas O’Brien returned it 7 yards for the game’s initial points.
McBride netted his first of two 55-yard scoring bursts, and Klayton Squires returned another Perryville fumble 28 yards for a 35-0 lead before the first period concluded.
Aiden Boyer found Wyatt Springkamper for a 29-yard touchdown strike, and Carter Klump added a 44-yard interception return to the end zone for a 55-0 halftime lead.
Jacob Johns had a team-high five tackles for the Dragons, while Mason Nix made an interception and Ayden White contributed a sack.
Perryville (2-5, 1-3) snapped the shutout bid on a 4-yard run by Alex Sanders midway through the third quarter. Charlie Corbett answered with a late 4-yard touchdown for Ste. Genevieve.
Jackson 55, Farmington 0
FARMINGTON – Cameron Marchi passed for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and reigning Class 5 state champion Jackson crushed Farmington 55-0 on Friday night to claim another SEMO North title.
Isaiah Davis caught three scoring tosses, and Kannen Turley added a 78-yard sudden jolt for Jackson (7-0, 4-0). Tony Williams and Josh Wehrenberg also had long touchdown runs.
The Indians built a 42-0 halftime lead, and earned their 21st consecutive victory.
Farmington (5-2, 3-1) managed just 102 rushing yards, and had a punt blocked in the second quarter.
Braydon Berry had a 39-yard run in the closing moments for the Knights, who can still clinch a No. 3 district seed by defeating Festus on Friday.