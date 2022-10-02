Football Recap: Raiders absorb solid start by Festus; Knights fall late

FESTUS, Mo. – North County regrouped after yielding touchdowns on the first three Festus drives, and rallied for a 30-20 conference victory on Friday night.

Andrew Civey caught a bobbled 26-yard touchdown pass while falling into the end zone late in the second quarter, and made a team-high 10 tackles as the Raiders compiled a 374-295 edge in total yards.

Jobe Smith returned to full capacity after missing the fourth quarter last week against Battle, and carried 21 times for 164 yards and two second-half scores.

Zane Huff highlighted the go-ahead drive with a 35-yard run, and North County (5-1, 2-1) grabbed a 23-20 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when Smith notched a 4-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion.

Festus (2-4, 2-2) punted moments later after being slowed by two false start penalties, and the Raiders put the contest away with an 11-play drive that spanned nearly six minutes.

Quarterback Jack Moore extended the possession by connecting with Kooper Kekec for an 8-yard gain on fourth-and-6, and Smith scored from the 2 with 3:25 remaining.

Moore was 14-of-24 passing for 162 yards, and threw a tying 14-yard strike in the first quarter to Kekec, who made four receptions for 45 yards.

The Tigers regained the lead on a 10-yard run by Essien Smith, and extended the margin to 20-7 when Jeremiah Cunningham, part of a two-men platoon at quarterback, scampered 46 yards on a keeper.

Civey made the biggest of his three catches with 1:34 left until halftime, and Smith tacked on the two-point run to draw within 20-15.

Cunningham amassed 107 yards on 13 carries, and completed 8-of-17 passes for 120 more. His 59-yard throw to Arhmad Branch opened the scoring.

Festus reached the North County 32 on its final possession, but a strip sack by Carson Archer and fumble recovery by Mason Lay signaled the conclusion.

Landen Yates made a game-high five receptions for Festus.

North County will next host Windsor for Homecoming.

Cape Central 35, Farmington 32

FARMINGTON – Cape Central threw downfield only sparingly during the first three quarters despite falling behind Farmington by two possessions.

But senior quarterback Morgan Diamond seemed comfortable looking deep when the Tigers needed big plays to complete a winning 79-yard drive.

Zai’Aire Thomas scored three touchdowns while shifting between running back and receiver, and Cape Central prevailed 35-32 on Friday night when time ran out on potential Homecoming magic for the Knights.

Diamond zipped a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown pass to Marshon Edwards with 1:06 remaining before Clayton McClard caught the two-point conversion.

But the clutch 10-play march was highlighted by a massive fourth-and-11 play from the Tigers’ 41, as Diamond waggled right and found Marquel Murray over the middle for a 20-yard gain on his first catch.

McClard beat his defender for an ensuing 33-yard grab to the Farmington 7, and finished the night with six receptions for 146. His 27-yard touchdown gave Cape Central (3-3, 2-1) its first lead at 27-26.

Kaesen McClain powered the run-heavy attack of Farmington (3-3, 1-2) with 190 yards on 24 carries, but only 11 yards came after halftime as the Cape defense tightened.

McClain picked up 10 and 12 yards on consecutive attempts, and Jackson McDowell scored on an option pitch from the 1 as the Knights restored a 19-7 lead with 59 seconds left until halftime.

Thomas spurred an emphatic response by the Tigers in five plays. His 31-yard gain on a swing pass set up a 1-yard dive, but Farmington countered to open the third quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Brett Drye scampered 37 yards after turning upfield on a scoring keeper for a 26-14 advantage, but the Knights lost a fumble just one play after Thomas answered with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Drye completed 6-of-14 passes for 119 yards, including a perfect throw behind the secondary to leading receiver Braydon Berry for a 31-yard touchdown and 32-27 lead with 6:26 to play.

Berry also had a 28-yard touchdown while making five receptions for 102 yards overall, but was tackled in bounds at the Cape 27 with no timeouts remaining and 1 second showing on the clock.

Wyatt Skaggs and McClain registered sacks, Gabe Guiliani added two isolated tackles for loss, and the Knights forced two punts and a turnovers during its first three defensive series.

Defensive tackle Ayden Saunders returned an interception deep into enemy territory, and Drye hit Berry for a diving grab and a 12-0 lead.

McDowell had a 22-yard run in the third quarter, and Connor Rice absorbed a crunching tackle to hang on for a 17-yard catch on the final drive. Farmington committed five pre-snap penalties in the first half.

Cape Central eventually broke through when Taylor squirted away from an initial defender, and accelerated for a 62-yard touchdown off a swing pass.

Diamond was 15-of-23 overall for 305 yards while utilizing five targets. Thomas rushed 12 times for 49 yards, and caught five passes for 135 yards.

The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak against the Knights.

Farmington wraps the SEMO North schedule next Friday at Poplar Bluff.

Ste. Genevieve 26, Potosi 12

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ayden Butcher ran for 147 yards and made a team-high seven tackles on Friday night as Ste. Genevieve bounced back from a blowout loss to Central.

Aiden Boyer threw touchdown passes to Jacob Johns and Devin Flye, and the Dragons held visiting Potosi to just 35 rushing yards in a 26-12 victory.

Jack Farlow picked up 44 of his 79 yards on a touchdown run that opened the game, and Boyer was 10-of-20 passing for 119 yards to pace Ste. Genevieve (5-1, 2-1).

Potosi (2-4, 1-3) answered when freshman Noah Walton caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Blake Coleman, who passed for 171 yards on 13-of-28 overall.

Senior receiver Gavin Portell gave the Trojans a 12-7 lead that lasted until halftime on a 49-yard scoring catch, but Ste. Genevieve seized control with 19 consecutive points.

Flye caught a 44-yard strike from Boyer to regain the lead, and Jacob Johns pushed the margin to 20-12 with a 5-yard touchdown while equaling Flye and Jayden Rhinehart with three receptions each.

Butcher capped the triumph from 7 yards out on the lone scoring play of the fourth quarter.

Mason Nix made an interception, and Gabe Willett recovered a fumble for the Dragons, who will face unbeaten Valle Catholic in the Old Settlement rivalry game on Friday.

Potosi will host St. Charles West for week 7 action.