Football Recap: Raiders, Dragons roll; Knights, Warriors post shutouts

BONNE TERRE – Jobe Smith rushed for 94 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns on nine carries as North County walloped Agape 50-14 to celebrate Homecoming on Friday night.
Senior fullback Ryan Hodges notched a 26-yard scoring catch on the first play from scrimmage after Smith returned the opening kickoff 67 yards.
Nolan Reed also made a 7-yard scoring connection with Kooper Kekec, and was 3-of-4 passing for 37 yards. Smith punctuated a huge opening period with a 19-yard run for a 43-0 lead.
Defensive linemen Mason Lay, Bryan Brewster and Kollin Winch each recovered fumbles, and Smith added an interception as Agape committed four turnovers.
Payden Allen returned to the lineup with a team-high four tackles – all in the backfield for negative yardage – and registered a sack for a safety.
Clayton Chandler had a 22-yard scoring run plush another 42-yard carry, and back-up QB Jack Moore made it 50-0 with 5-yard touchdown keeper.
North County (4-1) picked up 38 yards on the ground from Kolton Boylan. Teagen Keller secured a sack and Grant Mullins kicked six extra points while another try was blocked.
Isaac McKenna completed 7-of-17 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and also paced the Agape rushing attack with 58 yards on 18 carries.
Jeremiah Alvernas broke the shutout bid by making a 42-yard touchdown catch with 1:37 remaining in the second quarter. Alex Hale gave the Rhinos a 26-yard scoring reception with eight minutes left.
Farmington 21, Cape Central 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington football team made two defensive stops in the red zone during the fourth quarter on Friday night to preserve a 21-0 shutout victory over Cape Central.
Senior quarterback Drew Felker rushed for two touchdowns, and threw for another to Brady Cook, who unofficially had nine tackles for the Knights.
Farmington (4-1, 2-0) immediately grabbed the lead when Felker raced 65 yards on the first play from scrimmage. He ended with 162 yards on 18 carries, and completed 3-of-6 passes.
Cape Central (0-4, 0-2) squandered a long run by Clayton McClard during its opening possession, but eventually punted after being pushed back by a holding penalty.
Felker then highlighted a 97-yard drive by gaining 42 on a keeper, and capped it by finding Cook wide open for a 28-yard touchdown and 14-0 advantage.
The Knights generated four tackles for loss in a span of six plays during the second quarter, and stalled a Cape Central threat before halftime on consecutive sacks by Gabe Giuliani and Eligh Dyess.
The home team was lifted by a 36-yard run from quarterback Adrian Fox before Farmington answered with key stops in the backfield by Tyler Williams and Marshall Murphy.
Freshman fullback Kaeson McClain carried six times during an ensuing 9-play, 69-yard drive that Felker punctuated through a 20-yard touchdown scamper with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
Cape Central could not capitalize on a 53-yard rumble by Cameron Harris, as a Fox pass on fourth-and-goal from the 6 was broken up by Brock Hoffman.
The Tigers again tried to break the shutout in the final minutes, but a potential touchdown pass was dropped on third down from the 11 and Farmington held.
McClain amassed 81 yards on 16 carries, and Jeremiah Cunningham made two receptions for the Knights, who will host Poplar Bluff in week 6.
Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33
FREDERICKTOWN – Austin McBride rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on only five carries as Ste. Genevieve routed conference foe Fredericktown 55-33 on Friday night.
Kaden Flye and Klayton Squires had interception returns to the end zone spanning 53 and 51 yards, respectively, to create a 42-0 advantage before the first quarter concluded.
McBride had scoring bursts of 62 and 39 yards in the early minutes, and Zach Boyer caught two TD passes 56 and 53 yards from quarterback Aiden Boyer as Ste. Genevieve scored on six consecutive drives.
Wyatt Springkamper added a 15-yard touchdown while totaling 73 yards on five carries, and McBride made the halftime margin 55-6 following a 24-yard run.
Aiden Boyer was 3-of-5 overall for 123 yards. Evan Winters completed both of his passes to Charlie Corbett after taking over. The Dragons compiled 418 yards of total offense.
Thomas O’Brien registered a sack and fumble recovery for Ste. Genevieve (3-2, 2-0), which will host Central on Friday for first place in the MAFC White Division.
Aiden Trollinger made six tackles and Jacob Johns added five more to the victory. Sophomore kicker Bryant Schwent hit 7-of-8 extra points.
Garrett Marler ran 23 times for 89 and a touchdown, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo produced six receptions for 78 yards to pace Fredericktown (0-5, 0-3).
Carter Cheaney was 10-of-19 passing for 174 yards with scoring throws to Dunnahoo and Lane Sikes during the second half.
The Blackcats will travel to winless De Soto for week 6 action.
Valle Catholic 42, St. Francis Borgia 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Grant Fallert threw four touchdown passes in his first varsity start at quarterback, and third-ranked Valle Catholic dominated St. Francis Borgia 42-0 in its home opener on Friday night.
Bryce Giesler rushed for 52 yards and two scores, and had a 16-yard touchdown catch for the Warriors, who outgained the Knights 219-126 in total offense.
Valle Catholic (5-0) forced three turnovers and registered six sacks defensively. Senior linebacker Josh Bieser made a team-high 11 tackles, including three for losses, and recovered a fumble.
Fallert completed 8-of-10 passes for 112 yards, and connected on touchdowns of 33 yards to Isaac Roth and 13 yards to Michael Okenfuss.
Aiden Heberlie made his third scoring grab of the season, and finished with 41 yards on four catches. Alex Viox paced the Warriors in rushing with 89 yards on six carries.
Valle Catholic established a 26-0 lead after one quarter, and entered halftime at 34-0. Three two-point conversions balanced out three missed extra points.
Okenfuss secured two sacks, and Noah Elbert added another while collecting nine total tackles. Fellow defensive lineman Jacob Calbreath finished with eight tackles.