Football Recap: Raiders, Dragons roll; Knights, Warriors post shutouts

The home team was lifted by a 36-yard run from quarterback Adrian Fox before Farmington answered with key stops in the backfield by Tyler Williams and Marshall Murphy.

Freshman fullback Kaeson McClain carried six times during an ensuing 9-play, 69-yard drive that Felker punctuated through a 20-yard touchdown scamper with 5:14 left in the third quarter.

Cape Central could not capitalize on a 53-yard rumble by Cameron Harris, as a Fox pass on fourth-and-goal from the 6 was broken up by Brock Hoffman.

The Tigers again tried to break the shutout in the final minutes, but a potential touchdown pass was dropped on third down from the 11 and Farmington held.

McClain amassed 81 yards on 16 carries, and Jeremiah Cunningham made two receptions for the Knights, who will host Poplar Bluff in week 6.

Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33

FREDERICKTOWN – Austin McBride rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on only five carries as Ste. Genevieve routed conference foe Fredericktown 55-33 on Friday night.