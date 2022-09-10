Football Recap: Raiders, Warriors shut out first conference opponents

North County 42, De Soto 0

BONNE TERRE – Jobe Smith rushed for four touchdowns and returned an interception for another score as North County routed De Soto 42-0 to open the MAFC Red Division schedule on Friday night.

The Raiders coasted to the shutout after a 63-yard burst by Smith capped the scoring with still 10:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Smith compiled 226 yards on 14 carries, and scored on back-to-back plays 15 seconds apart, covering 4 and 35 yards, after Danny Gantz recovered the fumble on a kickoff return.

Kooper Kekec caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Moore for a 21-0 lead barely four minutes into the game. The pick six by Smith made it 35-0.

Kelton McFerron notched a game-high five tackles, and North County (3-0, 1-0) allowed only 104 yards of total offense to De Soto (1-2, 0-1).

Moore was 4-of-7 passing for 47 yards, including a 27-yard gain to tight end Andrew Civey. Back-up running back Kolton Boylan chipped in 38 yards on nine carries.

Austin Missey was 2-of-9 overall for 31 yards, completing both throws to Colton Fischer, and rushed for 46 yards on eight carries.

North County travels to Hillsboro for a huge conference showdown next week.

Ste. Genevieve 42, Orchard Farm 17

ORCHARD FARM, Mo. – The tandem of Aiden Boyer and Aiden Butcher helped Ste. Genevieve amass more than 400 rushing yards while staying unbeaten on Friday night.

The Dragons produced three consecutive scoring drives in the second half, and pulled away from new opponent Orchard Farm 42-17 on the road.

Boyer rambled to 216 yards on 14 carries, and notched his second touchdown on the ground from 4 yards out to extend a 16-10 halftime lead.

Butcher finished with 167 yards and two scores on 22 attempts, and Jacob Johns gave Ste. Genevieve (3-0) a 36-10 cushion with a 22-yard TD on his lone carry in the fourth quarter.

Orchard Farm (0-2) answered with a passing touchdown, but Devin Flye sealed the outcome with a 45-yard interception return to the end zone.

Boyer completed 4-of-11 passes for 64 yards, targeting Tucker Reed for two receptions. The Dragons will host Fredericktown for their conference opener next week.

Gabe Willett paced the Ste. Gen. defense with 11 tackles, and Will Vaughn secured two sacks. Jack Farlow chipped in six tackles for the visitors.

Boyer opened the contest with a 69-yard scoring burst, and Butcher scored from the 4 to make it 14-0.

Valle Catholic 59, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Carson Tucker scored two defensive touchdowns during the first quarter, and Valle Catholic crushed Fredericktown 59-0 in its MAFC White Division debut on Friday night.

Bryce Giesler rushed for 63 yards on four carries, and notched a third touchdown on a 30-yard catch as the Warriors racked up 482 yards of total offense.

Chase Fallert completed 6-of-8 passes for 132 yards and two scores before backup quarterback Wyatt Fallert went 4-of-5 overall for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Tucker posted a team-high nine tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage, and returned an interception 28 yards for his first points. His subsequent fumble recovery in the end zone made it 27-0.

Sam Drury picked up 68 yards on two receptions and Isaac Basler added two grabs for 33 as seven different players registered at least one catch for Valle Catholic (3-0, 1-0).

Tim Okenfuss had a 47-yard touchdown scamper, and Brendan Corbett added a 4-yard touchdown that increased a 53-0 halftime lead. Eli Fallert contributed a 30-yard scoring catch, and Rylan Fallert also made a touchdown reception.

Brandon Giesler bolstered the winning defense with 1 ½ sacks among seven tackles. Josh Fallert chipped in a fumble recovery.

Fredericktown (1-2, 0-1) was forced backward for negative-55 rushing yards unofficially. Carter Cheaney had 64 passing yards for the Blackcats.

Valle Catholic was called for 10 penalties, and will face Potosi next week.

Jackson 47, Farmington 7

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington mustered only 24 first-half yards and 148 overall as state power Jackson dominated for a 47-7 victory in SEMO North action on Friday night.

Zack Calder threw touchdown passes to Kai Crowe and Isaiah Davis for an early 14-0 lead, and was 8-of-10 overall for 144 yards in shared quarterback duties for the Indians.

Tony Williams and Zach Crump added rushing scores in the second quarter, and Jackson (1-2, 2-0) went to halftime with a commanding 47-0 advantage.

Sophomore quarterback Brett Drye tallied the lone touchdown for the Knights on a late 2-yard keeper.

Farmington (1-2, 0-1) will host Sikeston in week 4.