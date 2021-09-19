Football recap: Rebels achieve 70 points yet again

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch scored a school record five touchdowns in only six rushing attempts, and tallied 168 yards Friday night as the Central football team crushed Cuba 70-0.

Jett Bridges threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ruger Sutton and Grant Manion, and Casen Murphy returned an interception 51 yards for a score to highlight the blowout.

Dylan Holifield registered two sacks while matching Jason Pyatt with a team-high eight tackles. Central (3-1) posted its second straight shutout after routing Perryville 76-0 in week 3.

Jobe Bryant returned two punts for a total of 89 yards, including a 44-yard score to cap the first quarter. He also gained 55 yards on three carries, and added an interception on defense.

Welch sprinted 52 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and made it 41-0 following a 73-yard burst with 7:53 remaining in the second quarter.

He now owns every single-game, single-season and career rushing record for the Rebels.

Bridges was 4-of-6 passing for 117 yards, and connected with Slade Schweiss for his longest gain of 42 on the Rebels’ second possession.