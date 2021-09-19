Football recap: Rebels achieve 70 points yet again

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch scored a school record five touchdowns in only six rushing attempts, and tallied 168 yards Friday night as the Central football team crushed Cuba 70-0.
Jett Bridges threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ruger Sutton and Grant Manion, and Casen Murphy returned an interception 51 yards for a score to highlight the blowout.
Dylan Holifield registered two sacks while matching Jason Pyatt with a team-high eight tackles. Central (3-1) posted its second straight shutout after routing Perryville 76-0 in week 3.
Jobe Bryant returned two punts for a total of 89 yards, including a 44-yard score to cap the first quarter. He also gained 55 yards on three carries, and added an interception on defense.
Welch sprinted 52 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and made it 41-0 following a 73-yard burst with 7:53 remaining in the second quarter.
He now owns every single-game, single-season and career rushing record for the Rebels.
Bridges was 4-of-6 passing for 117 yards, and connected with Slade Schweiss for his longest gain of 42 on the Rebels’ second possession.
Sutton had a 25-yard scoring reception moments later, and Manion nabbed a 24-yard TD late in the first half.
Murphy bumped the lead to 63-0 on his pick six with 47 seconds left until halftime. Gabe Wagganer finished 8-of-9 on extra points after Austin Hassell scored from 17 yards out with 3:29 remaining.
Ty Schweiss supplied an interception along with five tackles, and Sutton totaled six tackles while also blocking a punt. Xander Burke added a sack, and Kale Holmes scored on a two-point conversion.
Central amassed 422 yards in total offense, and will return to conference play next Friday at Potosi.
Ste. Genevieve 41, Potosi 21
POTOSI – Zach Boyer beat the opposing secondary for four touchdown receptions, and Ste. Genevieve rode a strong first quarter past Potosi 41-21 on Friday night.
Aiden Boyer threw five scoring passes for a second straight game, and the visiting Dragons surged to a 21-0 lead following a 45-yard touchdown run by Austin McBride.
Kaden Flye sparked Ste. Genevieve (2-2, 1-0) with a 10-yard touchdown catch, and Aiden Boyer found Zach Boyer for a 63-yard strike on its next possession.
Aiden Boyer was 20-of-37 overall for 327 yards, throwing two interceptions along the way. Zach Boyer ended with 180 yards on seven catches.
Potosi (1-3, 1-1) countered with a 28-yard pass from Blake Coleman to Gavin Portell, but a 37-yard TD catch by Zach Boyer restored a 28-7 halftime margin.
Zach Boyer extended the lead with touchdown grabs covering 41 and 24 yards in the third quarter. Wyatt Springkamper added four receptions and Kaden Buatte added three more for the Dragons.
McBride delivered a season-high 157 yards on 21 carries, and Flye shared the team lead with seven receptions for 87 yards in the victory.
Thomas O’Brien highlighted the Ste. Genevieve defense with a sack among three tackles for loss. Carter Klump and Buatte made interceptions, Tanner Weiler had six tackles, and Will Vaughn added a sack.
The Trojans tightened the final margin with a 49-yard touchdown run by Blake Henson in the third quarter and 15-yard scoring catch by Blake Missey in the fourth.
Henson spurred the running game with 143 yards on 17 carries, and Portell had a team-high three receptions for 100 yards. Blake Coleman completed 5-of-22 passes for 152 yards.
Wyatt Knapp made 11 tackles, Levi Courtney added nine more and Portell matched Henson with eight apiece for Potosi. Gavin Pinson and Henson had interceptions, and Nate Robinson registered a sack.