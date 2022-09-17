Football Recap: Rebels, Dragons improve to 4-0 before showdown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Central scored on four straight drives before its defense yielded a single first down, and solidly controlled the time of possession on Friday night.

Junior quarterback Casen Murphy efficiently completed 15-of-17 passes for 160 yards, and also paced the Rebels in rushing during a 41-20 road triumph at Cape Central.

Jobe Bryant made 10 receptions, and opened the scoring with a 2-yard run on a methodical first march. Kannon Harlow made the early lead 13-0 with a 5-yard touchdown.

Defensive end Triston Stewart returned an interception 30 yards to the end zone in the second quarter, and matched linebacker Ty Schweiss with a team-high eight tackles.

Central (4-0) committed only three penalties and forced the game’s lone turnover. A strong push from Nathan Weinhold, Evan Weiss, Logan Murray, Sammy Callaway and Stewart set the tone up front.

Hakin Wagner had a short TD run, and the Rebels established a dominant 33-0 lead when Murphy fired a 57-yard touchdown pass to Harlow midway through the second quarter.

Cape Central (1-3) answered with a touchdown pass just before halftime, and scored twice on late runs of 18 and 26 yards once the outcome was decided.

Murphy notched 81 yards on 11 total carries, and extended a 33-6 lead on a 3-yard keeper. A two-point conversion toss from Schweiss to John Johnson invoked the turbo clock.

Central hosts Ste. Genevieve next Friday for Homecoming in a battle of unbeaten programs.

Ste. Genevieve 44, Fredericktown 6

STE. GENEVIEVE – The prolific rushing tandem of quarterback Aiden Boyer and running back Ayden Butcher shined again as Ste. Genevieve remained undefeated on Friday night.

The Dragons also delivered a sparkling defense effort in a 44-6 thumping of Fredericktown by holding the Blackcats to just 111 yards of net offense.

Ste. Genevieve (4-0, 1-0) trailed for all of 21 seconds, as Boyer slipped by an ankle hit and rolled 68 yards down a vacant sideline for his first of two scoring keepers.

Butcher capped his team’s next drive with a 45-yard scamper. The Dragons were well on their way to 523 total yards before the contest was done.

Fredericktown (1-3, 0-2) suffered four empty three-and-out drives in the first half, but delivered a sound second possession after stopping Boyer on a fourth-down run.

Quarterback Carter Cheaney scrambled for 22 yards on the Blackcats’ longest gain from scrimmage, and Ethan Marler leaped to catch a 5-yard dart in traffic before the extra point missed wide right.

The remainder of the night proved confounding for the visitors, as Ste. Gen. motored toward a 27-6 halftime lead. Cheaney was slowed by four bounced snaps from the center.

Lineman Ayden White hustled for a fumble recovery at the Fredericktown 6, and Jack Farlow cut through the middle to score on the next snap.

Boyer scored on a 32-yard jaunt before the break, and compiled 179 yards on just eight carries while also going 8-of-17 through the air for 151 yards.

Butcher finished with a game-high 186 yards on 17 rushing attempts, and scored two touchdowns in the second half spanning 16 and 21 yards to help solidify the outcome.

Boyer found Jacob Johns open in the flat for a 45-yard gain that preceded the final scoring play. The Dragons got a late interception from safety Devin Flye.

Justin Schwent registered his second sack by dropping Cheaney for a 19-yard loss. Will Vaughn also had a sack, and stopped the first two plays of the game for losses.

Tucker Reed paced the Dragons with 67 yards on four catches, and dragged both feet in bounds on an excellent sideline grab that set up a 28-yard field goal by Bryant Schwent.

Justin Schwent nabbed seven tackles while Mason Nix and Johns secured six apiece in the victory.

Cheaney was 9-of-18 passing for 73 yards while mainly throwing short timing routes. Easton Wood had five receptions, and Ethan Marler produced four.

Garrett Marler gained 61 yards on 15 carries as Fredericktown used only two players in the run game. LeeAndrea Catchings chipped in a fumble recovery.

Ste. Genevieve meets Central next in a clash of unbeaten squads, while Fredericktown faces Potosi.

Hillsboro 31, North County 10

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Division I recruits Austin Romaine and Jaxin Patterson helped Hillsboro contain all-state running back Jobe Smith and the North County offense on Friday night.

The Raiders mustered 55 yards on the ground as a team in a mighty struggle as the Hawks avenged a similar fate suffered in last year’s district title game.

Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown rushed for 112 yards, Romaine matched his 12 carries for 106 yards, and Hillsboro prevailed 31-10 in the MAFC Red Division showdown.

Romaine registered 1 ½ sacks among his game-high 10 tackles, and galloped 55 yards on the initial play of the third quarter for his second touchdown to snap a 10-10 halftime deadlock.

Preston Brown tacked on a 36-yard scoring run early in the fourth, and Payton Brown scored from 31 yards out with 2:33 remaining to seal the outcome.

Hillsboro (4-0, 1-0) surrounded Smith, who also took direct snaps, to yield just 35 yards on 18 carries while back-up Zane Huff chipped in 27 yards.

North County (3-1, 1-1) reached the Hawks’ 28 on its opening drive before a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, then forced an immediate turnover.

Raiders linemen Bryan Brewster and Kollin Winch recovered fumbles, but both breaks were wasted as the ensuing possessions ended in missed field goals.

Romaine put Hillsboro ahead on a 4-yard run, but North County answered in the second quarter when Grant Mullins nailed his lone field goal made in four attempts from 25 yards out.

Patterson made four tackles for loss and blocked the next field-goal attempt after North County again progressed to the Hillsboro 8.

Jack Moore completed 12-of-26 passes for 115 yards, and guided a successful push before halftime as Smith made a sliding 15-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone for a 10-7 lead with only 14 seconds left.

Hillsboro promptly ripped the momentum back when Chase Sucharski beat Huff on a 33-yard catch, setting up a tying 37-yard field goal by Nick Marchetti as time expired.

That kick ignited a streak of 24 unanswered points by the Hawks, who were shut out by North County 24-0 in the previous meeting. Brown was 3-of-8 passing overall for 50 yards.

Kooper Kekec was a featured target of Moore with eight receptions for 54 yards. Mullins and Smith added three catches each.

Senior lineman Mason Lay highlighted the North County defensive front with three tackles for loss. Linebacker Andrew Civey also secured one sack.

The Raiders return home in week 5 to face Battle for the first time.

Valle Catholic 68, Potosi 13

POTOSI – Valle Catholic slashed through a struggling Potosi defense with ease, and rested its starters by the midway mark of the second quarter on Friday night.

Bryce Giesler rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries, and the Warriors forced four turnovers to complete a 68-13 road demolition.

Valle Catholic (4-0, 2-0) established a 54-0 lead when Carson Tucker returned an interception 14 yards after Brandon Giesler applied the pressure with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Chase Fallert completed 11-of-16 passes for 151 yards, including a 21-yard strike to cousin Grant Fallert that opened the scoring. The Warriors compiled 565 yards of total offense.

Potosi (1-3, 0-2) opted for just three runs within their first 34 plays from scrimmage, looking to throw quickly against an imposing front four.

A 19-yard catch by Gavin Portell highlighted its opening possession before an eventual punt, and the visitors covered 88 yards in a brisk fashion.

Giesler picked up 27 on a well-blocked zone option play, and scored from the 3 after Chase Fallert zipped a 27-yard pass into streaking receiver Sam Drury down the right side.

Giesler scored instantly after Eli Fallert recovered a fumble at the Potosi 17, and broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown less than two minutes later.

Trojans quarterback Blake Coleman connected with Zane West to convert on third-and-10, then fired a strike to Luke Brabham for 21 yards before a promising drive stalled again.

Tim Okenfuss made the lead 33-0 with a 4-yard touchdown run before the first quarter concluded, and tallied 88 yards on four carries overall.

The rout continued on the second TD from Okenfuss, a 40-yard scamper around the left tackle after a longer burst was called back for holding.

Isaac Basler, who routinely booted touchbacks on special teams, snared the first of his two interceptions against Coleman before halftime.

Alex Viox replaced Chase Fallert in the shotgun, and bolted 33 yards to make it 47-0. Josh Fallert punctuated the win on a 14-yard run after making two straight tackles for loss in the third quarter.

Potosi put together back-to-back scoring drives before intermission. Brabham caught a pass over the middle and avoided two men for a 42-yard touchdown.

Brabham added a 44-yard gain to finish with 122 yards on five receptions, and Coleman found the end zone on a 6-yard keeper with exactly one minute on the clock.

The Warriors needed only 12 seconds to counter, as Rylan Fallert returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to leave the halftime margin at 61-13.

A.J. Basler netted seven tackles while Grant Fallert and Josh Fallert had six each for Valle Catholic, which faces former conference rival St. Vincent in week 5.

Grant Fallert made five catches for 54 yards, and Drury contributed three more for 52.

Coleman was 17-of-36 overall for 229 yards in defeat, dealing four receptions each to Portell and West. Potosi will seek to snap a three-game slide next week against Fredericktown.